Climate change huge threat to humanity, physics Nobel winner Parisi says

Joint winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics Giorgio Parisi speaks to media in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (Reuters) - Climate change is a "huge threat" to humanity and it is very important for governments to take action as quickly as possible, Italian physics Nobel prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday.

"I am very pleased to have this Nobel because it is a recognition of all the field I have been working in," Parisi added.

Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robots give Greece's postal service speed boost

    Fifty-five small, four-wheeled autonomous mobile robots -- or AMR's -- powered by artificial intelligence, glide around Hellenic Post's sorting centre in Athens, speeding up an often arduous process. They scan the postal code, weigh the package and, directed by sensors, empty it into the corresponding mail sacks set up around a platform. "Until recently, sorting has been carried out by manual labour with a high demand in time, often with errors occurring, causing delivery delays for our customers and increased costs for the company," Hellenic Post Chief Executive George Constantopoulos told Reuters.

  • River turns into raging torrent as Italy is hit by floods

    Italy's northwestern Liguria region is hit by flooding and mudslides after heavy rain causes several rivers and streams to break their banks. The Letimbro river running through the coastal city of Savona turns into a torrent with muddy water and debris rapidly sweeping downstream.

  • Earth is reflecting less light due to global warming, satellite data suggests

    Amount of light reflected from Earth has dropped by about 0.5 per cent in two decades

  • Treasury's Yellen: 'Up to the president' to decide on Fed chief appointment

    In an interview with CNBC, Yellen also said she trusts the U.S. central bank to make the right decisions in guiding the economy's recovery from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "Well it's up to the president to make the nomination and the president hasn't yet made that decision," Yellen said when asked if she supports a renomination of Powell. In August Bloomberg reported that Yellen had told senior White House advisers that she backs Powell for a second term.

  • Prosecutor makes surprise offer in Vatican fraud trial

    A prosecutor for the Vatican offered Tuesday to essentially restart his fraud and corruption investigation into the Holy See’s 350 million-euro ($406.1 million) investment in a London property to remedy procedural problems that the defense argued are so grave they should void the indictment. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi made the surprise offer to take back all the evidence and to re-question the suspects at the start of the second court session of a trial that opened in July. Diddi said his office has always acted to ensure that the rights of the accused were respected and called his proposal a “common sense” way to address the defense objections.

  • DEA agent killed in shooting on Amtrak train in Arizona

    Officials said that it all started with a confrontation on the train between two DEA agents and a suspect.

  • India's top court orders states to pay $672 compensation for each COVID death

    India's top court ordered state authorities to pay $672 (50,000 rupees) as compensation for each death caused by COVID-19, as a way to help families cope with the loss, according to its order reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. India has recorded 449,260 deaths overall, a tally experts say is a massive undercount, as millions more may have died in the vast hinterlands. Petitioners had appealed to the Supreme Court to provide at least eight times the compensation, or 400,000 rupees, under the National Disaster Management Authority, through which the government provides some financial help in natural disasters such as earthquakes.

  • Mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi’s laptop during Capitol riot

    A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer.

  • Watch Owen Wilson and 'SNL' make fun of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson in a mock trailer for 'Star Trek: Ego Quest'

    The sketch for "Star Trek: Ego Quest" follows Jeff Bezos' mission "to just sort of fly around space goofing off in a ship that looks like a penis."

  • Grohl's 'Storyteller' reveals long list of famous friends

    It's hard to think of a current musician so universally accepted into the rock ‘n’ roll fraternity as Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters frontman dines regularly with Paul McCartney. Joan Jett read bedtime stories to his daughters.

  • Thousands of years ago, humans raised these giant, murderous birds

    It's often referred to as the world's most dangerous bird: The cassowary.

  • NASA's 'Armageddon'-style asteroid deflection mission takes off in November

    NASA has a launch date for that most Hollywood of missions, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is basically a dry run of the movie "Armageddon." Unlike the film, this will not involve nukes, oil rigs or Aerosmith, but instead is a practical test of our ability to change the trajectory of an asteroid in a significant and predictable way. The DART mission, managed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (!), involves sending a pair of satellites out to a relatively nearby pair of asteroids, known as the Didymos binary.

  • What we lose when spaceflight goes private

    Listen to the new season of Axios' How it Happened: The Next Astronauts here.The new era of private spaceflight — heralded by the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew — is at risk of lacking the transparency of missions led by NASA and other space agencies.Why it matters: Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are trying to woo more customers in the coming years to help bring about their vision for humanity in space. Bringing in new customers hinges on those people having a clear picture of the risks o

  • Why Merck’s Celebrated Covid Pill Could Be Riskier Than People Think

    Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.

  • John Oliver And Danny DeVito's Takedown Of Teflon Will Stick With You

    "Last Week Tonight" targeted PFAS, the group of "forever chemicals" linked to cancer and other diseases.

  • Nobel in physics: Climate science breakthroughs earn prize

    The physics Nobel has been given for work to understand complex systems such as the Earth's climate.

  • William Shatner to Fly into Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket at 90 Years Old: 'What a Miracle'

    The Star Trek actor will become the oldest person to go into space when he travels aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard NS-18 on Oct. 12

  • Woman's depression cured by targeted electrical brain stimulation, a first, pioneered by UCSF researchers

    UCSF researchers find success in first-ever treatment for severe depression targeting specific brain circuits with intermittent electrical stimulation

  • 3 Cal Berkeley dropouts take Nobel Prize findings to next level

    They're addressing a shortage of bioinformaticians, specialists who analyze data generated by biologists as they manipulate genes in search of which ones might cause cancer, heart disease, aging or other conditions.

  • Two Americans win Nobel Prize in Medicine

    SECRETARY OF THE KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE NOBEL COMMITTEE, THOMAS PERLMANN: "...decided to award the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian." American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work has helped show how humans convert the physical impact from heat or touch into nerve impulses, the Nobel Assembly said. Julius, a professor at University of California, San Francisco, said the research was inspired by everyday life. "And it is true that walking through the supermarket aisle one day seeing all these hot chili pepper sauces, etc., I was thinking 'we really have to get this project done.'" Julius used capsaicin, the molecule that makes chili peppers spicy by simulating a false sensation of heat, to understand the skin's sense of temperature. Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California, is credited with finding the cellular mechanism and the underlying gene that translates a mechanical force on our skin into an electric nerve signal. Julius hopes his work will help identify new strategies for treating chronic pain syndromes.The prestigious Nobel prizes were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901. The prize is worth over $1 million.