How climate change impacts the Rocky Mountains

In a summer of megadrought and wildfires, it's easy to lose sight of the grandeur and sublime beauty of the American West. CBS senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy travels to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to experience a landscape imperiled by climate change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This animal lets you know when fall is here and what kind of winter to expect

    Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal

  • Bison Charges And Hurls Another Bison In Yellowstone Showdown

    "Prepare fer Rammin' speed, matey!" the National Park Service wrote of the encounter.

  • ‘A tremendous win.’ Kentucky dam removal will help an ecological treasure.

    The lock and dam on the Green River has been unused for decades.

  • This Little California Beach Town Is the Best Place to See the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration — but They Need Your Help

    "There were once so many butterflies that the sound of their wings was described as a rippling stream or a summer rain." Now, it's up to us to get that back.

  • Southern California hasn't had a big earthquake since 1857. Here's what would happen if a mega earthquake hit California.

    California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.

  • Canada: mountain goat kills attacking grizzly bear with ‘dagger-like’ horns

    Forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, after the horns pierced the bear’s armpits and neck Mountain Goat (Oreamnos americanus) on rocks in Yukon, Canada. Photograph: DEA/G. CAPPELLI/De Agostini/Getty Images With their long, sharp claws and frightening speed, few predators in Canada’s wild hinterlands attack as mercilessly as a hungry grizzly bear. But in a rare turn of events, park officials say a mountain goat not only defended itself from becoming a meal,

  • Do you have a glossy green front lawn? What is this, the 1950s?

    Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther

  • Why China's Promise to Stop Funding Coal Plants Around the World Is a Really Big Deal

    Experts say the move could mark the beginning of the end of coal as a primary energy source for the world

  • Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

    The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.

  • Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power

    Over the past 20 years, China has come to control 80 percent of the world's supply of rare earth metals and has repeatedly reminded global industrial powers of their market power. The post Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power appeared first on Worth.

  • Petaluma fire prompts evacuation orders in Penngrove

    As of about 3:30 p.m., evacuated residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.

  • Watch these manatees get it on at a Florida beach — but in person, gawk at your own risk

    Beachgoers in Fort Myers were treated to an amazing sight: a herd of mating manatees off the shore at the appropriately named Lover’s Key.

  • Search Underway For 17-Year-Old Swept Out To Sea North Of Santa Cruz

    Authorities are searching for a teen who was last seen swimming near a beach north of Santa Cruz on Monday night. Max Darrow reports. (9/21/21)

  • China's overseas coal power retreat could wipe out $50 billion of investment

    China's pledge to stop building coal-fired power plants overseas could cull $50 billion of investment as it slashes future carbon emissions, analysts said, although Beijing's own domestic coal programme is still propping up the dirty fossil fuel. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a pre-recorded address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China would help developing countries build green energy production and halt construction of coal power plants abroad. China has been under international pressure to announce an end to overseas coal financing as part of its updated package of national climate pledges to be submitted to the United Nations.

  • Drone shows lava swallowing La Palma swimming pool

    The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.

  • 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

    Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.

  • German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

    Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don't rule out the underdog hydrogen. That's the view of some major automakers, including BMW and Audi, which are developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicle prototypes alongside their fleets of battery cars as part of preparations to abandon fossil fuels. It is already betting billions on hydrogen fuel in sectors like steel and chemicals to meet climate targets, and closely-fought elections this month could see the Greens enter the coalition government and further push the technology.

  • California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

    Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account.

  • The Loss of Trees Has Had Devastating Consequences. Here's How We Can Still Create a Sustainable Planet

    Viewed from outer space, Earth is a remarkable, vibrant planet—blue waters, majestic mountains, vast areas of green forests. What is new is the latest IPCC report that paints a more dire picture of the climate emergency than ever before.

  • The bold firefighting strategies that saved some of the world's largest sequoias

    Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.