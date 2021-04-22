  • Oops!
UN climate chief urges rich countries to step up funding: 'Climate change is a multiplier’

Akiko Fujita
Anchor/Reporter
The United Nations’ climate chief called on the world’s richest countries to fulfill their climate financing goals, as global leaders gathered for a virtual climate summit hosted by the White House.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the failure of developed nations to deliver on their $100 billion a year in funding commitment to poorer countries, threatens to undermine trust and confidence in the Paris Agreement.

“[International financing] has really become one of the most important elements to ensure a good outcome at COP 26,” Espinosa said, referencing the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, scheduled for November. “It's not because that amount will really be an offer that is sufficient to drive the transformation, It has become something like a trust building signal, where developed countries would be sending the signal that they are actually willing to comply with the commitments that they make.”

In this photo taken from video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging Japan and other wealthy nations to give up reliance on coal and other fossil fuels and commit to investments in green energy as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)
In this photo taken from video streamed online and provided by Ministry of Environment Government of Japan, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) speaks during the Online Platform Ministerial Meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Ministry of Environment Government of Japan via AP)

Developed nations, including the U.S., committed to raise climate finance for vulnerable countries in 2009. The plan called for nations to increase those pledges to $100 billion by 2020. The Paris Agreement called for a higher amount to be negotiated, and take effect from 2025. Yet, more than a decade later, neither commitment has been realized.

That issue of funding has taken on increased importance as developing nations emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic shouldered with debt. Fifty-four percent of emerging economies find themselves in debt distress or at high risk of distress, according to an independent report published by the UN. That has severely hampered the governments’ ability to respond to the climate crisis, in nations most affected by extreme climate.

“Climate change is really a multiplier of every single challenge that humanity is facing,” Espinosa said. “Unfortunately, this means that in the countries that are most vulnerable, that are the poorer countries, unfortunately, really endure a lot of the costs and of the negative consequences of climate change.”

Washington has aimed to reclaim a leadership role on climate, after a four-year absence under the Trump administration, which withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.

'Climate change does not recognize any borders'

On Thursday, President Biden pledged to slash U.S. emissions by at least half of 2005 levels, by 2030, seven months ahead of the UN Conference, where nations party to the Paris Agreement are set to announce new emissions goals.

The Nationally Determined Contributions or NDC is nearly double the target set by the Obama administration, but it lags behind the United Kingdom and Europe. The UK proposed the world’s most ambitious target this week, pledging to slash emissions by 78% below 1990 levels, by 2035.

While Espinosa applauded the U.S. for its renewed leadership and its commitment to the "spirit" of the Paris Agreement, she said it was too soon to determine the impact of updated commitments. In an address to lawmakers on Tuesday, Espinosa said countries are on track to achieve less than a 1% reduction in emissions by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. The UN has called for that reduction to be 45% lower.

Globally, carbon emissions are on track to rise nearly 5% this year, surpassing 2019 levels, according to the International Energy Agency, as economies rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions are headed for their second largest annual increase in history, with coal demand alone projected to increase by 60% more than all renewables combined.

As long as this transformation does not happen everywhere in the world, we all will be affected because of course, climate change does not recognize any borders. It doesn't recognize any kind of political signals,” Espinosa said.

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

    U.S. President Joe Biden, with presidential climate envoy John Kerry, opened the Leaders Summit on Climate April 22, 2021, by announcing new U.S. targets. AP Photo/Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden announced an ambitious new national climate target at a livestreamed summit of world leaders on April 22, 2021: He pledged to cut U.S. carbon emissions in half by the end of this decade and aim for net zero emissions by 2050. The new goal is a big deal because it formally brings together the many different ideas on infrastructure, the budget, federal regulatory policy, and disparate actions in the states and industry for transforming the U.S. economy into a highly competitive, yet very green giant. It also signals to the rest of the world that “America is back” and prepared to work on climate change after four years of delay under the Trump administration. Stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius – the aim of the Paris climate agreement – will require an immediate global effort that can transform energy systems and make emissions plummet at rates never observed before in history. Statements from the 40 world leaders at the summit reflected both ambitious visions for that future – and the reality that words don’t always match actions on the ground. The U.S. government illustrated its new commitment in documents filed with the United Nations. The pledges use 2005 as the baseline. UNFCCC Formally, the new U.S. target is what’s known under the Paris climate agreement as a “nationally determined contribution.” In effect, it is a nonbinding pledge to the rest of the world. Beyond the headline figures – including the new promise to cut emissions 50-52% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels – Biden’s pledge pays attention to the need to adapt to the climate changes already underway and build resilience. Nearly all countries are making new commitments in the run-up to a big United Nations climate conference in November. With the U.S. pledge, about two-thirds of the current global emissions come from countries that have now pledged to reach net zero emissions by mid-century. We’ve both been involved with climate policy and the international negotiations for decades, and these new goals show real momentum. But will the new U.S. pledge have an impact on emissions that’s as huge as the pledge sounds? Can the U.S. meet its new goal? Already there’s been a lot of gushing about the boldness of the U.S. goal, by companies, advocacy groups, and academic think tanks, often pointing to studies that find a 50% emissions cut is achievable. Our chief concern is industrial reality – cutting emissions by half within a decade implies transforming the electricity system, transportation, industry and agriculture. These systems don’t turn on a dime. The goal setting is the easy part: It is largely a combination of technical feasibility with political palatability. The tough work is getting it done. Pretty much everything will need to line up quickly — policies that are credible and durable, along with industrial responses. As often happens with technological change, most analysts are overestimating how quickly things can transform in the near term, and probably underestimating how profound change will have to be into the more distant future. The sooner global emissions decline, the smoother the route to zero emissions by 2050 will be. The lines show potential global pathways. Robbie Andrew/CICERO Center for International Climate Research, CC BY The electricity sector is the key early mover in the U.S. and globally. Research from the Berkeley Lab shows that, over the last 15 years, the U.S. has slashed power-sector carbon emissions in half relative to projected levels. The Biden administration now has a goal for electricity to be carbon-free by 2035. Nearly every study that shows a 50% drop in U.S. emissions is feasible is based on the observation that the power sector will cut emissions at a fast clip. For all the progress in electricity, even pushing that sector quickly to be net zero soon will be hard and create tensions and tradeoffs. For example, distress from the sharp decline of the coal industry is already evident in communities across Appalachia. Politics and a climate summit The new commitments were announced in the context of the White House’s first major diplomatic event on climate change — a meeting of 40 major emitting countries, including China, India, the UK, and several European countries. The U.S. is the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, and one of the highest in emissions per person. But its emissions are less than 15% of the global total, so it is essential that whatever happens in the U.S. be linked to a global effort. That’s why credibility matters so much: If the U.S. is to re-establish leadership on climate change, its efforts are only as good as followership by the rest of the world. But the Biden administration has to move carefully. Tempting as it is to tighten the screws on emissions, efforts that are too aggressive will easily become fodder for the political opponents and industries that have undermined climate efforts in the past. The shift in climate politics is important to watch. Biden has a barely functional majority on Capitol Hill, and the real politics of climate change aren’t simply about the technical scenarios of cutting emissions with cleaner technologies. They are also about how society transitions. The US still needs to prove itself The White House had high expectations for the summit, including expecting several countries to announce new commitments. The U.K. pledged just ahead of the summit to cut emissions 78% by 2035, and the EU announced a provisional deal on a 55% emissions cut by 2030. The virtual summit also drew Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – three frequent U.S. adversaries and major contributors to climate change through fossil fuels or deforestation. Putin promised big action and to “significantly cut the accumulated volume of net emissions” in Russia, and Bolsonaro promised to protect the Amazon rainforest, but not end illegal deforestation for another 10 years. Both highlight how easy it is to promise great things at climate summits even when one’s track record points in the opposite direction. Forty world leaders attended the climate summit by video on April 22, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Grounding this frenzied ambition in the messy work of policy design and implementation is far removed from a virtual event. One indicator of the actual success of the summit may be China. U.S.-China diplomacy in the run up to the UN Paris climate meeting was widely seen as essential to its success five years ago. This year, when presidential climate envoy John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart a few days ahead of the April 22 summit, the joint statement concluded with a somewhat generic agreement to cooperate on climate change and ensure the world meets the Paris goals. After four years of the Trump administration’s antagonism toward climate efforts, and undermining of U.S. credibility overseas, and with so much domestic work on climate still needed, a U.S.-hosted summit may have been premature. The intense diplomatic efforts to pressure other countries to make announcements at the event seemed out of touch with the need to get our house in order first. The White House pledge is bold, but it remains long on adjectives and short on credible verbs. Whether it will have an impact on either domestic action or helping to convince the world that the U.S. is a trusted and durable partner on climate change remains to be seen. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Morgan Bazilian, Colorado School of Mines and David Victor, University of California San Diego. Read more:Why the US rejoining the Paris climate accord matters at home and abroad — 5 scholars explainHow Biden and Kerry could rebuild America’s global climate leadership David Victor is also a nonresident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.Morgan Bazilian does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden has pledged to tax the rich — but precisely how will he do that? Experts consider his options

    If President Joe Biden’s campaign pledges to tax the rich were the coming attraction, we’re now coming to the main event. After unveiling a $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending proposal powered by corporate tax increases, Biden will soon unveil his “American Families Plan” to offer programs like free community college and paid family leave. The president is expected to fund the forthcoming plan with tax increases on wealthy households.The question is precisely which tax hikes will he propose? Biden could formally unveil the plan as soon as April 28, commentators said.

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

