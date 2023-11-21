Climate change is threatening your Thanksgiving cranberries

“More extreme and hotter weather is expected with climate change, which poses challenges for current cranberry production regions. Cranberries are sensitive to heat stress, leading to declines in yield and fruit quality and increases in disease pressure,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is working to make cranberry farming more resilient , says on its website.

Not unlike wine grapes, cranberries, which are harvested in the autumn, need cool evenings to properly ripen, according to Hilary Sandler, a cranberry expert at the University of Massachusetts. But those cool evenings now come much later in the year, which means the fruit endures warmer temperatures for several more weeks than in previous years. “The longer the fruit are on the vine, the more rot you’re going to get. So, it’s always a very anxious time,” Sandler told public radio station CAI.

