Climate change: Jet fuel from waste 'dramatically lowers' emissions

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·4 min read
contrail
contrail

A new approach to making jet fuel from food waste has the potential to massively reduce carbon emissions from flying, scientists say.

Currently, most of the food scraps that are used for energy around the world are converted into methane gas.

But researchers in the US have found a way of turning this waste into a type of paraffin that works in jet engines.

The authors of the new study say the fuel cuts emissions by 165% compared to fossil energy.

The aviation industry worldwide is facing some difficult decisions about how to combine increased demand for flying with the need to rapidly cut emissions from the sector.

In the US, airlines currently use around 21 billion gallons of jet fuel every year, with demand expected to double by the middle of the century. At the same time, they have committed to cutting CO2 by 50%.

With the development of battery-powered airplanes for long haul flights a distant prospect at this point, much attention has focussed on replacing existing jet fuel with a sustainable alternative.

Current methods of making green jet fuel are based on a similar approach to making biodiesel for cars and heavy goods vehicles.

It normally requires the use of virgin vegetable oils as well as waste fats, oil and grease to make the synthetic fuel.

At present, it is more economical to convert these oils and wastes into diesel as opposed to jet fuel - which requires an extra step in the process, driving up costs.

Now, researchers say that they have developed an alternative method able to turn food waste, animal manure and waste water into a competitive jet hydrocarbon.

Much of this material, termed wet-waste, is at present is turned into methane gas. However, the authors found a way of interrupting this process so it produced volatile fatty acids (VFA) instead of CH4.

The researchers were then able to use a form of catalytic conversion to upgrade the VFA to two different forms of sustainable paraffin.

food waste
Food waste is a global problem and a major cause of global warming emissions

When the two forms were combined they were able to blend 70% of the mixture with regular jet fuel, while still meeting the extremely strict quality criteria that Federal authorities impose on aircraft fuels.

"There's exciting jet fuels that rely on burning trash and dry waste but this actually works for those wastes that have high water content, which we normally dispose of in landfill," said Derek Vardon, a senior research engineer at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the lead author on the study.

"Being able to show that you can take these volatile fatty acids, and that there's a really elegant, simple way to turn it into jet fuel - that's where I see the broader applicability of this one, and folks can continue to develop and refine it."

The new fuel has a potentially significant impact on emissions as it not only limits the CO2 that comes from fossil sources used by the airlines, but it also gets rid of the methane that would bubble up from landfill if the waste food was just dumped.

Another major advantage is that this new fuel produces around 34% less soot than current standards. This is important because soot plays a key role in the formation of contrails from airplanes which adds a powerful warming effect to CO2 coming from the engines.

"That's where we see the most potential for this technology is that you're preventing methane emissions, and dramatically lowering the carbon footprint of jet fuel. And you just can't do that with fossil fuels without getting into things like offsets," said Derek Vardon.

The research team say they are planning to scale up the production of the new fuel and aim to have test flights with Southwest Airlines in 2023.

Many environmental groups are sceptical about attempts to develop sustainable aviation fuels, believing that it amounts to green-washing. They argue that people should just fly less.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is not a silver bullet," Derek Vardon says.

"So we do want to definitely emphasise that reduction is the most important and most significant change you can make. But there's also pragmatism and need for aviation solutions now, so that's where we want to strike a balance as we need a basket of measures, to really start getting our carbon footprint down in a variety of sectors, including aviation."

The study has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Follow Matt on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing Shrouded in Orange as Sandstorm Sweeps In

    Authorities issued an air pollution warning as a dust storm swept through China’s capital, Beijing, on March 15, turning skies orange and causing visibility to plummet.This footage, posted to Instagram, shows the city clouded in orange dust on Monday.The storm, which included sand blown from Mongolia, caused limited visibility and traffic disruptions, according to local news reports. The air quality in the city was rated as hazardous. Credit: @ona_____youtube via Storyful

  • Princeton professor: Students 'forbidden' to express their beliefs in class

    Professor Robert George defends free speech in education amid pressure to conform to woke ideology.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Film Review: There’s a Whole Lot More to Love – and Hate

    Zack Snyder superhero movies are the black licorice of cinema: Those who like the taste can’t understand why everyone doesn’t, and those who don’t like the taste grimace at the thought. And now the streaming wars and online clamor have brought us “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” It’s four hours of black licorice. We’re never going to get the von Stroheim cut of “Greed” or the Welles cut of “The Magnificent Ambersons,” but thanks to Snyder’s let’s-call-it-enthusiastic fan base and AT&T/Warner Media’s desperation to get more subscribers to HBO Max, the filmmaker has been given the time and money to reshoot, recut and reconceive the film that he had to abandon because of a family tragedy. The result is a superhero epic cropped for Imax screens but designed for at-home viewing, where audiences can either binge the entire 242-minute running time or use the helpful chapter breaks (six parts plus an epilogue) to turn the movie into a serialized event. Either way, the end result is a very mixed bag; the enhanced running time allows Snyder and screenwriter Chris Terrio the opportunity to flesh out the story and the character introductions (and at this length, it dang well better) but at the same time, Snyder’s particular brand of storytelling, sound design, editing and visual sensibility is very much on display. Watch Video: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Final Trailer: Darkseid and Superman Take the Spotlight The bastardized 2017 theatrical cut of “Justice League” — which now looks more a messy amalgam of clashing visions than ever before — had to introduce three new superheroes, follow a villain collecting three MacGuffins and bring Superman back to life — all in two hours. And the strain showed. With double the running time (and the interim release of “Aquaman”), Snyder can more effectively check all the plot boxes, with room left over to introduce a bigger, badder villain who will almost certainly figure into upcoming movies. “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” begins with the death wail of Superman (Henry Cavill), who sacrificed himself at the end of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” literally traveling around the world, from the undersea kingdom of Atlantis to the Amazon island of Themyscira. Batman (Ben Affleck) realizes that Superman’s death leaves Earth without a champion to battle intergalactic threats, and he sets out to gather as many heroes as will join him. He gets the brush from half-Atlantean Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and enthusiastic agreement from Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), aka The Flash. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at first gets rejected by the embittered Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), the half-human, half-cybernetic Cyborg. But when Batman’s instincts prove correct, and the evil Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciarán Hinds) shows up to combine three alien devices called Mother Boxes that will spell the planet’s doom, even the reluctant heroes join up to save the day. Also Read: Zack Snyder Calls Cyborg 'The Heart' of His 'Justice League,' Drops Joker and Deathstroke Hints Whereas “The Avengers” benefited from having solo features to establish its characters in advance, “Justice League” has to introduce us to Barry and Victor, and their increased screen presence is one of the best parts of this new edit. Miller adds much-needed levity — never let anyone tell you that Snyder’s take on superheroes is entirely humor-free — and Fisher finally gets a character and an arc to play, as Victor overcomes his hostility toward his scientist father, Silas (Joe Morton), and finds meaning through heroic purpose and personal relationships with his fellow metahumans. But then there’s the plot-plot-plot, fight-fight-fight rhythms of this new “Justice League,” which offer another reason to break the film into pieces rather than ride out a solid four hours. While there are certainly exciting moments in some of the superhero dynamics, much of the film’s effects-driven atmospherics are murky and vaporous. Also Read: Zack Snyder Wasn't Aware of Joss Whedon's Alleged 'Justice League' Abuse For every moment of grounded human connection — Martha Kent (Diane Lane) comforting and confronting Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in her grief, or Affleck’s Bruce Wayne bantering with Princess Diana or with his butler, Alfred (Jeremy Irons) — there are seemingly endless, excessively stylized sequences involving a thousand Amazons on horseback or hordes of flying alien drones that have no gravity, no sense of the tangible. There are flourishes where a human character will resemble an Alex Ross painting, only to get lost in the overall visual fog. We are meant to root for the superheroes not because they’re particularly engaging, but because we know in advance that we must. Nothing sticks; detachment is the dominant force. Smaller scale, less-populated battle sequences prove more effective, particularly two separate clashes with Steppenwolf (one in an underwater tunnel, the other a climactic showdown in a nuclear reactor), where these lone wolves have to figure out teamwork and cooperation. More often than not, however, the cumulative weight of the film saps it of energy, to say nothing of any fun it might offer. (“Fun” being anathema to certain fans who think superheroism is deadly serious business.) Add to that visual cacophony an insistent score by Junkie XL, which frequently sounds like Metallica’s tour bus running into the London Philharmonic, and the results are undeniably Snyder-ian, from the name in the title on down. And if you didn’t like Bruce Wayne’s prophetic dreams in earlier installments of this saga, too bad — “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” doubles down, dropping all sorts of hints about DC Comics characters and plotlines waiting in the wings for upcoming sequels. If that news delights you, you’re already primed for “Zach Snyder’s Justice League.” If it doesn’t, there are plenty of other ways to spend one-sixth of your day. “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” premieres March 18 on HBO Max. ﻿ Read original story ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Film Review: There’s a Whole Lot More to Love – and Hate At TheWrap

  • Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

    The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.

  • How #FreeBritney went from dismissed fans to serious reform advocates

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • ‘It was his time to go.’ Man pulls two ears from his pocket, arrested in Florida murder

    A scene of unspeakable violence played out in Florida over the weekend.

  • Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot - CDC

    Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • Tom Cruise just chopped $20 million off the price of his longtime, custom-built Colorado ranch

    Tom Cruise's Telluride ranch sits on 320 acres of land, has a spa, guest house, and sports court, and is minutes away from a popular ski resort.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine

    Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa. The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company's announcement.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.