Climate change likely linked to Savannah's current unseasonable warmth, nonprofit's data says

The Climate Shift Index, according to Climate Central, on Jan. 25, 2024.

Savannah area’s balmy, humid conditions Thursday were likely a shock to the system for many residents who shivered through the area’s cold snap the prior weekend.

Thursday’s forecast high of 74 was 30 degrees warmer than maximum temperatures recorded Saturday and Sunday, and 12 degrees higher than the historical average, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s very likely that climate change contributed to Savannah’s toasty Thursday, experts say.

In fact, heat-trapping pollution primarily from the burning of fossil fuels made the area’s heat wave three times more likely, according to Climate Central.

To calculate what it refers to as its Climate Shift Index, the non-profit research organization overlays historical weather data with carbon emissions over time to gauge how temperatures change as more pollution is released into the atmosphere.

The index estimates that climate change made Thursday’s warmth three times more likely than it would have been with no increases in emissions over time.

And the potential ties don’t end there.

Climate change made Wednesday’s high of 71 degrees in Savannah twice as likely, according to the data. Climate Central also forecast Level 2 impacts for Friday and Saturday, when highs in the low 70s are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

For northern Florida, climate change made conditions five times more likely Thursday, Climate Central found. Level 5 is the highest impact assigned by the Climate Shift scale.

In Savannah, the average daily high for late January is about 60, and the typical low is close to 40, according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s highest-ever January temperature was 83 degrees in 1950.

In terms of overall average temperatures, Savannah is about 1.2 degrees below normal for January through Wednesday.

The Savannah forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 70s.

The chance of rain increases to 50% Saturday night.

For Sunday, there will be a 30% chance of rain and temperatures again in the low 70s.

