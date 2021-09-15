Climate change, logging collide -- and a forest shrinks

MATTHEW BROWN
·7 min read

CUSTER CITY, S.D. (AP) — Looking down a hillside dotted with large stumps and nearly devoid of trees, a pair of retired U.S. Forest Service employees lamented logging policies they helped craft to deal with two harbingers of climate change -- pine beetles and wildfires.

Timber production dramatically ramped up two decades ago in the Black Hills National Forest along the South Dakota-Wyoming border, as beetles ravaged huge expanses of forest and worries grew over wildfires.

The beetles left, but the loggers haven’t — and they're now felling trees at twice the rate government scientists say is sustainable. That means the Black Hills forests are shrinking, with fewer and smaller trees.

Timber sales from federal forests nationwide more than doubled over the past 20 years, according to government data. In Washington, D.C., Republicans and Democrats alike have pushed more aggressive thinning of stands to reduce vegetation that fuels wildfires.

But critics of federal forest management say that in their fervor to do something about climate change, officials are allowing the removal of too many older trees that can actually better withstand fire.

In the Black Hills, stands of century-old ponderosa pines were thinned over the past two decades, then thinned again. In some areas, most of the remaining older and larger trees are being cut, leaving hillsides almost bare.

“Eventually you’re not going to have any big trees on the whole forest,” said Dave Mertz, who worked as a government natural resources officer overseeing Black Hills logging until retiring in 2017. “The timber industry is pulling the strings now. The Forest Service has lost its way.”

DIRE PREDICTIONS

Across the western U.S., more trees have been dying as climate change dramatically alters the landscape and leaves forests more susceptible. Wildfires, insects and disease are the top killers, researchers say.

A sweeping government review of forest health surveys since 1993 found that the rate of trees dying increased this century and outpaced new growth in all eight states examined — Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Timber harvested from Forest Service lands over the past two decades also increased.

In the Black Hills, those two trends have collided. With more trees being logged and even more killed by beetles and fires in recent years, government scientists say the forest can’t grow fast enough to keep up.

The timber industry and allies in Congress are pushing back against that conclusion. Timber company representatives predict dire economic consequences if forest managers sharply reduce harvest levels. And they say wildfires and beetle outbreaks would get worse.

One of the region's seven mills closed in March, eliminating 120 jobs in Hill City, South Dakota. Owner Neiman Enterprises said a recent slowdown in timber sales meant it wouldn't have enough logs.

"These companies aren’t tech startups. They are multi-generational family companies that want to be there for the long term.” said Ben Wudtke, director of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association of saw mills and logging companies.

FIGHTING FIRE

To counter growing havoc from western wildfires, Biden's administration wants to double the forest acreage thinned or treated with prescribed burns to 6 million acres (2.4 million hectares) annually — bigger than New Hampshire.

One method to reduce fire risk is to remove dense stands of small trees and thick underbrush that accumulated for decades as wildfires — a natural part of the landscape — were suppressed.

It’s expensive, labor-intensive work, and there’s little market value in small trees. When sworn in this summer, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said combating climate change will require making it worthwhile to harvest smaller trees, such as using the vegetation as biomass to generate electricity.

“It doesn’t pay for itself and we don’t have markets that seem to be increasing quickly enough," he said.

The service's former deputy chief, Jim Furnish, criticized the agency as too focused on timber production and too slow to react to climate change, to the detriment of the forest.

There are signs of change under President Joe Biden, including the administration’s move last month to end large-scale commercial logging of old-growth trees in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

But other projects that include old-growth removal are pending, including in Montana's Kootenai National Forest along the Canada border, the Kaibab National Forest just north of the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Idaho's Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

“The Forest Service’s approach to date has been to attack this as a management problem: ‘We need to cut more trees,'” Furnish told The Associated Press. “You can’t cut your way out of this problem.”

Moore, the agency's chief, acknowledged the warming planet was forcing changes, but said he hoped to find a “sweet spot” between the environment and industry — while removing enough vegetation to reduce wildfire risk. In the Black Hills, officials said they would consider the latest science alongside economic impacts as they seek to make logging sustainable.

“We need the industry to help us,” Moore said, referring to climate change. “It’s not really about timber sales or cutting large trees.”

“BEAT TO HELL”

The Black Hills played an outsized role in the early formation of the nation's timber policies. In the 1890s, excessive logging to feed demand for timbers for a nearby gold mine helped spur creation of the national forest system. The first regulated logging sales in forest service history took place there in 1899.

When artist and environmentalist Mary Zimmerman bought property within the Black Hills in 1988, neighboring public lands where that first timber sale took place had regrown so successfully that huge branches overhead “were like a cathedral.”

The site was thinned in 1990, removing some big trees but leaving many. It was thinned more in 2016. Then logging crews returned last year and took out the remaining big trees. Cattle now graze the area.

“It’s just beat to hell,” said Zimmerman.

Her account was confirmed by Blaine Cook, forest management scientist for the Black Hills for more than two decades until his 2019 retirement.

EARLY WARNINGS

Cook said his monitoring began to show last decade that the forest’s growth rate wasn’t keeping up with aggressive logging that was a response to the pine beetle outbreak that began in 1998. The high harvest rate continued after the outbreak peaked in 2012 and even after it ended in 2017.

Cook said his warnings that the forest was being damaged were rejected by superiors who faced political pressure to provide a steady supply of logs to sawmills in South Dakota and Wyoming.

Disagreement within the agency over whether there was too much logging culminated in a report this April by scientists from the forest service’s research branch that was unequivocal: Black Hills logging needs to be cut back by at least half, possibly more, to be sustainable.

The problem is that the forest changed but logging rates have not, said Mike Battaglia, one of the lead authors.

“In the late 90's, you had twice as much volume” of trees in the forest, he said. “To take out the same amount now, you're taking too much."

Forest industry representatives criticized the government’s multi-year study for including only parts of the forest, saying that created an incomplete picture of how many trees are available to harvest.

They estimated up to 80% of the region’s timber industry jobs would be lost if the forest service reduced logging to recommended levels. If that happens, they said the agency would have difficulty finding companies willing to do less profitable thinning work for wildfire protection.

“You have to have somebody around to do it," said the forest industry's Wudtke. “It's really critical that we keep these companies going."

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After touring California wildfire damage, Biden rebuts complaints about cost of combating climate change

    During a visit to Mather, Calif., on Monday, President Biden laid out his administration’s agenda for mitigating the effects of climate change, which studies show is responsible for the increased severity of wildfires.

  • How does this car seem to run on almost nothing? It’s really quite something

    It seems like the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car is creating power to drive the car out of nothing, but it actually takes a lot of work.

  • Why are Yellowstone wolves biting grizzly bears’ butts?

    For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.

  • New York passes law that will ban all gas-powered car sales by 2035

    New York has passed a new law that bans the sale of gas vehicles starting in 2035.

  • There's a warning sign for Democrats in their California blowout

    There's a warning sign for Democrats in their California blowout

  • Why the politicization of COVID is a bad sign for climate change

    By the time Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, posted a tweet on Sept. 7 declaring that “Real America is done with #COVID19,” the pandemic, and how one responded to it, had already metastasized into a political litmus test.

  • Biden says 'thinking small' to fight climate change is 'prescription for disaster'

    Speaking in Mather, Calif., after getting an update on efforts to fight wildfires, President Biden explained how a bipartisan infrastructure deal and his Build Back Better agenda, estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, would help fight climate change. In discussing the cost, Biden said, “We have to think big. Thinking small is a prescription for disaster.”

  • Alderman tries, fails to get City Council to do away with 6-mph-over speed camera tickets in Chicago

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and aldermen beat back an attempted challenge to the mayor’s lucrative policy of using speed cameras to ticket cars going as little as 6 mph over the limit. Arguing Lightfoot’s change to the speed camera standards “has nothing to do with safety” and “everything to do with revenue,” South Side Ald. Anthony Beale tried to force his colleagues to take an up-or-down ...

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • The Greatest Killer in New Orleans Wasn't the Hurricane. It Was the Heat.

    NEW ORLEANS — In many ways, Iley Joseph’s one-bedroom apartment was an ideal place to ride out a hurricane. It was on the third floor — much too high to flood — of a building that was sturdy and new, part of a sleek, gated community for older residents like him. But in the days after Hurricane Ida, his home began to feel like a trap. The huge power failure that cut off electricity to New Orleans rendered Joseph’s air-conditioner useless and his refrigerator nothing more than a cupboard. Even wor

  • Western water crisis demands a strong federal-state response

    Bipartisan bill would spend far too little on hardening infrastructure needed to mitigate climate change

  • U.S. Forest Service to reopen all but 5 of California's national forests

    The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.

  • DeSantis threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals and killed tens of thousands across the state. Local municipalities, such as Orange County and the city of Gainesville, potentially face millions of dollars in cumulative fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Republican governor said. “We are not going to let people be fired because of a vaccine mandate," DeSantis said at a news conference outside Gainesville.

  • Student coalition blasts Chamber of Commerce over climate change, opposition to Biden's budget bill

    A coalition of over 100 student environmental action groups from universities across the country will send a letter Wednesday to 54 large firms that belong to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce asking them to push back against the Chamber’s campaign to block President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Yahoo News has learned.

  • Bobby Dalbec joins Ted Williams on impressive Red Sox short list

    Young first baseman Bobby Dalbec is in the company of Ted Williams and two other notable Red Sox after hitting a milestone home run Tuesday night.

  • The case of an Arizona mom charged with child neglect for using medical marijuana while pregnant could set a precedent

    On May 4, 2019, Lindsay Ridgell gave birth to her baby boy Silas in Phoenix after a difficult pregnancy. She'd had hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting, and had been hospitalized twice when she'd gotten so dehydrated she required IV fluids. As soon as Silas was born, Ridgell said she could feel the nausea dissipate. But a few days later, a social worker showed up in Ridgell's hospital room, she said, and told Ridgell that she would be reporting her to the De

  • Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

    POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain across a landscape where Hurricane Ida destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with flimsy tarps. Forecasters said Nicholas would slow to a stall over central Louisiana through Thursday, with plenty of water still to dump east of its center, drenching the Gulf Coast as far as the western Florida Panhandle.

  • ‘Everyone’s fleeing’: Brazil cracks down on illegal mining in Amazon – for now

    Government is determined to show the world a new, greener face, but activists are skeptical the clampdown will have lasting impact Jardim do Ouro, which belongs to the municipality of Itaituba, in Pará. Signs of the devastation wrought by decades of rampant exploitation are everywhere. Photograph: Lucas Landau/The Guardian In the four decades since he helped found the Garden of Gold, Fernando Viana has had a front-row seat to the chaotic scramble for precious metals in the Brazilian Amazon. Cutt

  • SpaceX set to make history with first all-civilian crew launched into orbit

    The latest in a recent line of space-obsessed billionaires was set for liftoff on Wednesday with three less wealthy private citizens along for the ride aboard a SpaceX rocket ship, seeking to become the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. The quartet of amateur space travelers, led by the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc, Jared Isaacman, were due for blastoff as early as 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX's senior director of human spaceflight, Benji Reed, told reporters at the Cape on Tuesday that "everything looked great" following a final "static" test-firing of the rocket engines on Monday morning.

  • Hurricane Ida, supply constraints slow U.S. factory production

    Production at U.S. factories slowed more than expected in August amid disruptions from Hurricane Ida and lingering shortages of raw materials and labor as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. An improvement is likely with other data on Wednesday showing a sharp acceleration in a measure of factory activity in New York state this month against the backdrop of strong order growth and shipments of goods. "Growth in manufacturing going forward is likely to be supported by low inventories," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.