Climate change may be behind Thai mass fish die-off

Thousands of dead fish washed up along a beach in Thailand

Date: June 22, 2023

One expert says climate change sparking a plankton bloom may be why

Location: Chumphon province, Thailand

Thon Thamrongnawasawat/Deputy Dean/ Faculty of fisheries/ Kasetsart University

“Climate change stimulates this natural phenomenon. Various natural phenomena, such as coral bleaching or plankton bloom, have occurred naturally for thousands to tens of thousands of years. However, when global warming occurs, it intensifies and increases the frequency of existing phenomena.”

“In Thailand, we employ the use of chemical fertilizers persistently, and there are no signs this will be reduced. Moreover, global warming is continuing to rise steadily. Rainfall amounts will increase. With these factors, this occurrence will become more intense, or more frequent, or both, in the future."