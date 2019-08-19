Climate change may damage oyster habitat up and down California, researchers say

In California, the native Olympia oyster — nearly wiped out by over-harvesting at the beginning of the 1900s — and the widely farmed Pacific oyster both call coastal estuaries their home.

But the two species may soon be facing a housing crisis prompted by climate change, as new research originating from UC Davis and published in Limnology and Oceanography suggests their habitat may soon shrink, a threat that has implications for oysters grown on the Central Coast, across the state of California and beyond.

Researchers explored how coastal conditions affect oysters

Both Olympia and Pacific oysters survive in highly variable estuarine habitats — areas with a transitional “brackish” mix of fresh and salty water — while navigating a complex mix of environmental stressors.

Like any living thing, oysters thrive in an ideal set of conditions but start to suffer outside those boundaries.

Researchers wanted to understand how conditions in different parts of Tomales Bay and at different times of year affected how well both species of oysters grew and survived.

UC Davis environmental science and policy Professor Ted Grosholz led the study — funded by a California Sea Grant — with a team that included first author Jordan Hollarsmith, who is now a postdoctoral fellow at Vancouver’s Simon-Frasier University in Canada.

In a phone interview with The Tribune, Hollarsmith emphasized that although environmental influences on oysters are often studied in lab settings, it was “really important to take the experiment out to field, where everything is interacting, all impacting oysters at the same time.”

The team transplanted lab-reared Olympia and Pacific oysters in locations that varied in distance from the mouth of the bay, while measuring how well both species of oysters grew and survived.

They repeated this during the three distinct seasonal patterns California bays experience.

As a result of its Mediterranean climate, Hollarsmith said, California winters bring an influx of fresh water into estuaries, dry summers coincide with winds that upwell cold, acidic, and oxygen-deplete ocean waters toward shore, and early fall represents an in-between Indian summer-like period of calm and warmth, “where conditions are relatively stable.”

In both Olympia and Pacific oysters, growth slowed and more individuals died when they were closer to sources of summer upwelling, and this was amplified even more for oysters closer to pulses of freshwater introduced to the bay during the winter.