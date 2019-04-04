Climate Change May Have Tipped the Great Barrier Reef Beyond the Point of No Return

From Popular Mechanics

New research shows that years of unrestrained global warming have made their mark on one of the world's natural wonders, Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Human-made climate compromised the capacity of the Great Barrier Reef's corals to recover from any damage. It's a finding that calls the future of the Reef into question.

“Dead corals don’t make babies,” says lead author Professor Terry Hughes, director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University (JCU) in a press statement. “The number of new corals settling on the Great Barrier Reef declined by 89 percent following the unprecedented loss of adult corals from global warming in 2016 and 2017.”

Coral are animals, marine invertebrates that through the generations have created a haven for some of the most diverse species of life on Earth. An individual coral is called a polyp, and these polyps grow on top of each other through asexual reproduction. Over thousands of years (usually around 10,000), these polyps can grow into a significant structure known as a fringing reef. They move very slowly in search of more water and nutrients, sometimes forming what's known as a barrier reef in the process.

The Great Barrier Reef has formed over 20,000 years, and over time it has slowly changed and grown with new coral. Scientists estimate that the current structure of the Great Barrier Reef, which is actually 2,900 individual reefs creating an ecosystem unique to the planet, has been in place for between 6,000 and 8,000 years.

But recent changes have fundamentally weakened the Reef's ability to protect itself and grow. The Reef has undergone years of heat stress, significantly worsening the Reef's ability to replenish itself with nutrients.

“The number of coral larvae that are produced each year, and where they travel to before settling on a reef, are vital components of the resilience of the Great Barrier Reef. Our study shows that reef resilience is now severely compromised by global warming,” says co-author Professor Andrew Baird.

Reef resilience is a scientific term which refers to coral's ability to recover from natural challenges, like storms or changes in water levels. The Great Barrier Reef has faced four or five major natural challenges in its history which scientists classify as "death events." It's always been strong enough to recover.