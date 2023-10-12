Climate change money for River Wye communities

The River Wye has been affected by extreme weather, conservation groups said

Conservation organisations have received £462,000 to help support farmers and communities around the River Wye adapt to climate change.

The Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership and the Radnorshire and Herefordshire Trusts said the area has been hit by summer droughts and winter flooding.

The money will fund schemes to reduce the impact and to help those affected.

It has come from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The three agencies, which have formed a partnership called Wye Adapt to Climate Change, said the droughts had caused a loss of habitats, water shortages, problems for crops and a loss of fish and other river-animals.

Erratic winter rainfall has led to sudden increases in river levels, widespread flash flooding in towns and rural areas and destruction of important river habitats.

'Devastating effects'

The partnership wants "community climate action networks" and said project staff will work with landowners to explore nature-based solutions to impacts from climate change such as holding water in the landscape to use for irrigation.

Sarah King, from Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, said: "Extreme weather events have become the norm across the region in recent years with often devastating effects for wildlife, farmers and communities.

"Some impacts are clear and immediate, such as flooding, some are increasing over time, such as pollution of waterways, damaged soils and loss of wildlife."

The partnership will initially run for three years.

