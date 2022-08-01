Climate change: More studies needed on possibility of human extinction

·4 min read

Catastrophic climate change outcomes, including human extinction, are not being taken seriously enough by scientists, a new study says.

The authors say that the consequences of more extreme warming - still on the cards if no action is taken - are "dangerously underexplored".

They argue that the world needs to start preparing for the possibility of what they term the "climate endgame".

They want UN scientists to investigate the risk of catastrophic change.

According to this new analysis, the closest attempts to directly understand or address how climate change could lead to global catastrophe have come from popular science books such as The Uninhabitable Earth and not from mainstream science research.

In recent years climate scientists have more often studied the impacts of warming of around 1.5C or 2C above the temperatures seen in 1850, before the onset of global industrialisation.

These studies show that keeping temperatures close to these levels this century will place heavy burdens on global economies, but they do not envisage the end of humanity.

Researchers have focussed on these lower temperature scenarios for good reasons.

The Paris climate agreement saw almost every nation on Earth sign up to a deal that aims to keep the rise in global temperatures "well below" 2C this century, and make efforts to keep it under 1.5C.

floods
People flee from flood waters in Pakistan

So it's natural that governments would want their scientists to show exactly what this type of change would mean.

But this new paper says that not enough attention has been given to more extreme outcomes of climate change.

"I think it's sane risk management to think about the plausible worst-case scenarios and we do it when it comes to every other situation, we should definitely do when it comes to the fate of the planet and species," said lead author Dr Luke Kemp from the University of Cambridge.

The researchers found that estimates of the impacts of a temperature rise of 3C are under-represented compared to their likelihood.

Using climate models, the report shows that in this type of scenario, by 2070 around 2 billion people living in some of the most politically fragile areas of the world would be enduring annual average temperatures of 29C.

"Average annual temperatures of 29C currently affect around 30 million people in the Sahara and Gulf Coast," said co-author Chi Xu of Nanjing University.

"By 2070, these temperatures and the social and political consequences will directly affect two nuclear powers, and seven maximum containment laboratories housing the most dangerous pathogens. There is serious potential for disastrous knock-on effects," he said.

The report says that it is not just high temperatures that are the problem, it's the compound and knock-on effects such as food or financial crises, conflicts or disease outbreaks that have the potential for disaster.

There should also be more focus on identifying potential tipping points, where increasing warmth triggers another natural event that drives temperatures up even more - such as methane emissions from melting permafrost or forests that start emitting carbon rather than soaking it up.

To properly assess all these risks, the authors are calling on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to carry out a special report on catastrophic climate change.

The researchers said that seriously studying the consequences of worst-case scenarios was vital, even though it might scare people.

They said that carrying out this research would allow scientists to consider emergency options such as climate engineering which might involve pumping coolants into the atmosphere. Researchers would be able to carry out a risk analysis for these drastic interventions compared to the worst effects of climate change. Focussing on the worst-case scenarios could also help inform the public - and might actually make the outcomes less likely.

"Understanding these plausible but grim scenarios is something that could galvanise both political and civil opinion," said Dr Kemp.

"We saw this when it came to the identification of the idea of a nuclear winter that helped compel a lot of the public efforts as well as the disarmament movement throughout the 1970s and '80s."

"And I hope if we can find similar concrete and clear mechanisms when it comes to thinking about climate change, that it also has a similar effect."

The plea for serious study of more extreme scenarios will chime with many younger climate activists, who say they are often not addressed for fear of frightening people into inaction.

"It is vital that we have research into all areas of climate change, including the scary reality of catastrophic events," said Laura Young, a 25-year-old climate activist. "This is because without the full truth, and all of the potential impacts, we won't make the informed choices we need, and we won't be driving climate action with enough pressure.

"For years climate change has been hidden, misinformed, and avoided and this has to stop now. Especially for the younger generations who are going to be left to deal with the consequences of years of pushing the Earth to its limits."

The study has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

BBC News Climate and Science reporter Ella Hambly contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • The world is burning. We must fight back - together

    Global North politicians continue to ignore their responsibility

  • Ohio plans federally-funded fast EV charging station near I-77/US 30 interchange

    The state plans to build, with federal funding, an electric vehicle charging station in Stark County that could charge four vehicles at once.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over monkeypox

    New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the continued spread of monkeypox. Gov. Hochul issued a state-level emergency on Friday.

  • Brittney Griner's Trial Resumes Amid Intensified Diplomacy

    Russian officials have said no release of Griner could occur until the judicial process is completed.

  • Watch: Chinese Rocket Debris Burn Up in the Sky Over Malaysia

    Remnants of the Long March 5 crashed to Earth over the Indian Ocean in an uncontrolled descent from orbit, the U.S. officials said. Footage circulating online showed the debris lighting up the sky over Malaysia. Photo: Li Gang/Associated Press

  • ‘Everybody get to a safe place.’ Beshear warns of more rain for devastated Eastern KY

    Beshear urged Kentuckians in flood-prone areas to seek shelter as more rain is expected Monday afternoon and evening.

  • Where Will Alphabet Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock declined about 16% over the past 12 months as investors fretted over the macroeconomic challenges to its core advertising business. Rising interest rates and a looming recession have also been weighing down the stock.

  • California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

    California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are well aware some 35,000 old, inactive oil and gas wells perforate the landscape. Ira Leifer, a University of California Santa Barbara scientist said the lack of data on emissions pouring or seeping out of idle wells calls into question the state’s ability to meet its ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

  • FBI failures before the Capitol siege avoided the Jan. 6 committee's scorn. Not for long.

    The FBI's failure to predict and prevent the Capitol riot has avoided mention in the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings, but the panel is investigating and plans to include it their final report.

  • The US could be heading for a recession — that's great news for stocks

    The economy is slowing down as inflation hits fresh highs. That's leading investors to bet on new relief, and it's driving stocks sharply higher.

  • Slowdown in home prices broke record in June: research firm

    Annual home price growth dropped by nearly 2 percentage points in June, the largest single-month slowdown on record, according to new research. Black Knight, a real estate software and analytics company that has been tracking the metric since the early 1970s, found that annual home price growth fell from 19.3 percent in May to 17.3…

  • Chances of climate catastrophe are ignored, scientists say

    Experts are ignoring the worst possible climate change catastrophic scenarios, including collapse of society or the potential extinction of humans, however unlikely, a group of top scientists claim. Eleven scientists from around the world are calling on the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world's authoritative climate science organization, to do a special science report on “catastrophic climate change” to “bring into focus how much is at stake in a worst-case scenario.” In their perspective piece in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences they raise the idea of human extinction and worldwide societal collapse in the third sentence, calling it “a dangerously underexplored topic.”

  • Biden says 'feeling fine' after another positive COVID test

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 -- again -- in what the White House doctor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.The 79-year-old president, who emerged from isolation on Wednesday after testing positive earlier this month, issued a video statement on Saturday:“Hi folks, Joe Biden here. Tested positive this morning. Going to be working from home the next couple of days. And I’m feeling fine, everything’s good.”Biden will return to strict isolation, according to the White House, and will cancel planned trips to his home in Wilmington and work trip in Michigan.Studies have shown that a small percentage of people taking Paxlovid - used to treat high-risk patients - will suffer a relapse or rebound days after the five-day treatment course has ended. The White House doctor said there is no plan to reinitiate treatment given Biden’s lack of symptoms.

  • China's economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount

    China's wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace. A private poll by Caixin on Monday showed manufacturing activity grew more slowly than expected in July, after surging in June when widespread COVID lockdowns were lifted. Also on Monday, a poll by China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms, showed property sales by floor area in 17 cities tracked by the company slumped 33.4% in July on-month versus a 88.9% post-lockdown jump in June, as buyers shunned a market increasingly filled with desperate sellers.

  • Climate scientist says total climate breakdown is now inevitable: 'It is already a different world out there, soon it will be unrecognizable to every one of us'

    In his book, "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide," Bill McGuire argues it is too late to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

  • 7 American Snacks Banned in Other Countries

    There are many reasons to travel the world: the natural beauty, the many museums, and of course, the cuisine. But sometimes we take for granted all that we have available here at home, including many foods permitted in the United States that aren’t allowed to be sold elsewhere.

  • White House warns China against taking escalatory actions if Pelosi goes to Taiwan

    The White House on Monday warned China against taking escalatory actions if Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visits Taiwan during her trip to Asia this week, stressing that such a visit does not change anything. “There’s just no reason for this to escalate,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “There’s every reason given…

  • Giving up our gun-buying rights is a form of self-defense through suicide prevention

    If you or someone you know might be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

  • 3-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Contracts Rare Powassan Virus From Tick Bite

    "A tiny tick could have taken our sweet boy from us. We are so lucky to be able to share his story," Jonny Simoson's mom Jamie Simoson told PEOPLE on Saturday

  • All-American closer Walters rejects MLB, will return to the Miami Hurricanes

    Star closer Andrew Walters wanted “life-changing” money — $1.7 million to be exact — and when he didn’t get that from the 2022 MLB Draft, he decided to return to the Miami Hurricanes for what is guaranteed to be a special year for him in a family way.