The Climate Crisis Is Moving Us Toward a Food Catastrophe

The world’s top climate scientists released a harrowing new report in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday that lays bare the stakes for humanity, as well as the urgent transformations necessary if we’re to maintain the basis of our civilization.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN-sponsored assembly of volunteer climate scientists from around the world, was focused on land — specifically, the ongoing and projected effects of a warming planet on the ability of humanity to continue to support ourselves with food.

Since every single person lives on land (besides those few astronauts and houseboat residents), since our farms and forests supply most of our food, and since we’ve already utterly remade almost every square inch of arable land on the planet, the scope of this report is necessarily huge. And its conclusions are jarring.

On our current path, with warming of more than 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the world faces nearly certain and widespread freshwater shortages, permanent vegetation loss, uncontrollable wildfires, permafrost thawing, and declines in crop yields to the point that famine and instability could be pervasive especially in some parts of the tropics. At levels of warming barely above the present day, those effects may still be felt, but at vastly reduced odds.

“Land provides the principal basis for human livelihoods and well-being,” the report says, and further warming will bring “cascading risks” to the world’s farms and forests.

“The way the world uses its land must change fundamentally,” Corinne Le Quéré, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia and who was not associated with the report, said in a statement. The report compels all of us, Le Quéré said, to “rethink how food is produced globally” in order to avoid “potentially serious disruption to the global food supply.”

The report confirmed that the world’s land areas are warming about twice as fast as the oceans, a phenomenon that was long predicted (soil heats up faster than water, which is why we cool off in swimming pools). Warming over land is happening so fast that even since the end of the 10-year average used in report (2006 to 2015), global land temperatures have increased by a further 20 percent. New data show that last month, July 2019, was the hottest month ever measured on the planet.

In speaking with a half a dozen authors of the report, there was a single transformational thought that underpinned the urgency of their findings: Until we realize that we exist as part of an ecosystem, that we are part of a living planet, we will continue to destroy the soil that makes our existence possible.

“If greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase,” Valérie Masson-Delmotte, one of the report’s lead authors said at a press conference, “many regions, especially in the tropics, would see novel and unprecedented climate conditions.”

That ongoing transition to a world never-before experienced by humans is greatly worrying, because we’re not sure how modern agriculture will respond. Among other things, the report finds food will become less nutritious at higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere as plant’s chemistry fundamentally changes. Masson-Delmotte said that the search is already on for crops that are resilient to extreme heat and drought, as well as urgent efforts to conserve and protect forests that help buffer the natural world from the expansion of agriculture.

The risks to the world’s farms increases rapidly beyond warming of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius, to the point where some of the possible solutions to climate change might quickly become impossible.

“The current food system is neither providing desirable health nor environmental outcomes,” said Prajal Pradhan, one of the report’s authors, in an email to Rolling Stone. Globally, two billion adults are overweight and 820 million people are undernourished. One third of humanity’s greenhouse gas footprint comes from producing food – even as one third of produced food is either wasted or lost.

The urgency of climate change means that this broken system simply cannot exist any longer in its current state.

“We need to act now,” said Pradhan. “Dietary changes towards balanced diets not only reduce emissions but also make us healthy.”