Climate change parches Afghanistan, worsens poverty
Climate change is causing severe drought in northwestern Afghanistan, creating a humanitarian crisis that is causing people to flee their homes in order to survive. (Dec. 23)
The creature has been caught on camera only nine times before by aquarium researchers.
Wisconsin sees a surge in barriers to slow lakefront erosion. But such structures are temporary and may harm downstream beaches.
“This is likely the same eagle that was observed in Alaska and Canada,” according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife.
Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow. It instantly gave him hope that his office cat, Madix, who hadn't been seen since before the storms hit, was alive. Gibson said he had tried to find the solid black cat with yellow eyes that liked to greet customers of his rental business, but had given up after a few days.
The Toyota Avalon, Volkswagen Passat and BMW i3 are among vehicles discontinued in 2021. Passenger cars struggled again as Americans flocked to SUVs.
When Jesús Solís noticed the waters of the reservoir where he had spent his entire life beginning to darken and a rotten odor taking hold, he was overcome with fear. Within weeks those initial concerns were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish floated to the surface, apparent victims of a spill of tequila distilling waste into a western Mexico water source. The 44-year-old fisherman watched for days as the fish he had helped raise and that he relied on for income went belly up along the shores of the San Onofre reservoir in Jalisco state.
A cascading reaction of collapsing ice in West Antarctica could occur if the Thwaites Glacier breaks free, scientists warn.
The hunter has become the hunted off the coast of New Zealand. A new study discovered leopard seals are eating sharks for the first time in recorded history
An image of a young elephant performing for an audience while submerged in a tank in Thailand has reignited conversations on the issue of animal welfare. Award-winning photo: Taken at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Australian photojournalist Adam Oswell’s winning entry for the Natural History Museum’s (NHM) prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) award for Photojournalism attracted international attention in October this year, reported CNN.
Bureau of Land Management officials on Tuesday announced approval of two new solar projects, Arica and Victory Pass, in eastern Riverside County.
The 25-story Ascent, 700 E. Kilbourn Ave., staged its topping off ceremony recently. That marks the building reaching its highest point.
Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America. Missouri is the only state that has both subspecies.
Majority polled in Washington, Oregon and Idaho support hydropower.
The good news? There are several interventions municipalities could use to stop the problem in its tracks.
The city says the future Rock Creek Ranch Park balances the need to provide recreational opportunities for residents while also preserving the Fort Worth Prairie.
When being entrepreneurial means becoming a clean-energy producer, a municipality and its residents can benefit.
The humane society is asking for help to support their 500 new vistiors.
The 500-plus plan is both unsustainable and necessary for Lake Mead - and a reminder of how much there is still to do to stabilize the Colorado River.
After their latest escape in a suburb of Detroit, a quartet of hissing oversize African cats was taken into police custody. See where they ended up...
Wind damage could be seen in the Eagle Ridge community, where pool cages were crushed and outdoor furniture littered across lawns.