How climate change primed Colorado for a rare December wildfire

Elizabeth Chuck
·3 min read

The rare December blaze that tore through Boulder County, Colorado, at frightening speed this week may not be that unusual in the future, wildfire experts are warning, as climate change sets the stage for more.

Wildfires do not historically happen during the winter, particularly in areas like Boulder County, where the ground is normally moist from snow.

But in recent months, Colorado has experienced a severe drought. From July 1 through Dec. 29, 2021, Denver recorded its lowest amount of precipitation by over an inch, with snowfall at record low levels, too. Meanwhile, Boulder, which typically sees about 30 inches of snow between September and December, received just one inch in that period leading up to the day of the fire.

Combine that with an unseasonably warm fall, and the ground had significantly less moisture in it than it normally would — creating perfect conditions for a fire to flourish.

“Everything is kind of crispy,” said Keith Musselman, a snow hydrologist and assistant research professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. “In addition to the extreme drought, just one- or two-degree warmer days can really dry out the landscape quite a bit more, so everything is that much drier and flammable.”

Officials say wind gusts of up to 105 mph fanned the flames, rapidly destroying between 500 and 1,000 homes and giving residents barely any time to evacuate.

While gusts of that magnitude are somewhat out of the ordinary for this time of year, they cannot be directly tied to climate change, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles and the nonprofit Nature Conservancy.

However, he said, climate change was definitely the reason the ground was primed for the wind-whipped fire to take off, and other areas may experience similar extensions of their wildfire seasons.

“Climate change is clearly making the pre-conditions for wildfires worse across most fire-prone regions of the world,” he said.

In addition to the time of year during which it occurred, Colorado’s fire stood out for another reason, said Philip Higuera, a professor of fire ecology at the University of Montana. Very few burn as many structures as this one did.

“Unfortunately, this illustrates one of the worst-case scenarios,” he said of the fact that the blaze burned through densely populated neighborhoods. “These are these high-wind events under these extremely dry conditions and you’re basically crossing your fingers and hoping there isn’t a human-caused ignition in the wrong place.”

Addressing the problem

The solution, the experts say, is two-pronged: Attacking climate change through actions and discussions within communities and households in the long term, and in the short term, not assuming that a certain area is immune from fires.

“We as a society need to recognize that wherever we’re living in the West with vegetation is a fire-prone environment,” Higuera said. “This can happen anywhere.”

That might mean changing the way homes are built or reinforced to make them more fire-proof, or changing infrastructure so that power lines are buried or shut off during high-wind events, he said.

Officials initially suspected a downed power line as the cause of Thursday’s blaze in Colorado but later said the investigation revealed there had not been any. They said they were continuing to investigate the cause.

While fires are likely to become more common year-round, Swain said winter still would not be a time of high fire activity.

“I still don’t think winter is ever going to be peak fire season in the West,” he said. “But it used to be a fire non-season, and I really don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado: Residents return following devastating fire

    Tens of thousands of people in Boulder County were forced to flee their homes on Thursday.

  • Firefighters Survey Destruction After Snowfall Quells Colorado Wildfires

    Firefighters surveyed the destruction in Boulder County, Colorado, on December 31 after wind-fuelled wildfires forced evacuations and destroyed homes.Local officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of the city of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” conditions.Around 35,000 people were evacuated and approximately 600 houses were destroyed, according to local news reports.The Marshall Fire was an estimated 6,000 acres in size by Friday morning, with Colorado Governor Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency.The National Weather Service reported 3.4 inches of snow as of Friday evening, which local authorities said would help quell the wildfires.Adams County Fire Rescue posted this video showing the scene on Friday. Credit: Adams County Fire Rescue via Storyful

  • Resolutions 2022: Readers focused on affordable housing, infrastructure

    With the start of the new year, Savannah Morning News readers offer their 2022 resolutions to improve the Savannah community

  • Thirsty Dog plans to revamp north Belmont with dog bar

    Belmont business owner Jay Pithwa has big plans for Thirsty Dog bar that will not only benefit dogs, but also their owners and families.

  • Imprisoned Cuban immigrant receives an act of mercy in the name of justice | Editorial

    What’s the appropriate punishment for causing a person’s death?

  • Flight Attendant's Footage Shows Marshall Fire Burning in Colorado

    Footage captured by a flight attendant gives a bird’s-eye view of the Marshall Fire burning in Louisville, Colorado, on December 30, as locals were evacuated and homes destroyed.Officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” conditions.According to local officials, hundreds of homes were destroyed by the fires in Boulder County.The Marshall Fire was an estimated 1,600 acres in size by Thursday afternoon, with Colorado Gov Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency.This video, recorded by Drew Shreeve, shows the scene as his plane flew past. Credit: Drew Shreeve via Storyful

  • Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction

    Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. “For 35 years I walked out my front door, I saw beautiful homes,” Eric House said. At least seven people were injured, but remarkably there have been no reports of any deaths or anyone missing in the wildfire that erupted Thursday in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.

  • Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

    Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables. The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan's Fukushima reactor meltdown in 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami destroyed the coastal plant in the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. The reactors of Brokdorf, Grohnde and Gundremmingen C, run by utilities E.ON and RWE, shut down late on Friday after three and half decades in operation.

  • 11 stunning photos from the front lines of Marshall firestorm

    The stunning nature of the Marshall wildland fire that ripped through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying hundreds of homes, is apparent in the images from the front lines.The big picture: The Boulder, Colorado-area fires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months, Axios' Ben Geman and Andrew Freedman write.Get market news worthy of you

  • Port Covington rises and the Waverly Hall debuts as Baltimore’s skyline and future shifted in 2021

    Baltimore bustled along in 2021 but the changes to the skyline and neighborhoods required some careful inspection. They often arrived by surprise. For starters, the awaited redevelopment of the 235-acre Port Covington progressed decisively. A construction crane and steel arrived along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco near the Hanover Street Bridge as a new village took shape. This one ...

  • Snow and ash: 'Miracle' no one killed in rare winter wildfire in Colorado

    (Reuters) -Colorado officials said on Friday that it was a "miracle" that no deaths were reported in a rare urban wildfire that moved at breakneck speeds across towns north of Denver, destroying upward of 1,000 homes. The winds created a mosaic burn pattern that saw untouched homes standing next to those left in ashes. Jennifer Balch, director of the Earth Lab at Colorado University whose research focuses on fire ecology, lives just a few miles from the fire zone and said the blaze was shocking for many reasons.

  • Oklahoma Baptist University education majors host STEM Day for local fourth graders

    Teacher education students at Oklahoma Baptist University hosted a special day of learning recently for local elementary students.

  • Midlands keep shaking as seventh quake is confirmed. Here’s when, where the latest hit.

    It was one of the more powerful earthquakes in the Midlands this week but still relatively minor.

  • Chopper video shows devastation in Boulder County caused by Marshall Fire

    Aerial video from AirTracker7 shows the large scale of the damage caused in the Superior and Louisville areas on Dec. 30, 2021 when the Marshall Fire burned through the area, fueled by extremely high winds and extreme drought conditions.

  • Snow, freeze-up to follow severe weather in part of southern US

    The same storm system partially responsible for high winds that triggered destructive wildfires in Colorado Thursday will not only bring a major outbreak of severe weather to portions of the southern United States this weekend but also a weather wakeup call in the form of plunging temperatures and potentially hazardous winter weather. As if the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes was not bad enough, the sharp temperature drop will lead to a quick freeze-up this weekend into early next wee

  • Winter weather advisory for most of SE Wisconsin Friday evening

    FOX6's Stephanie Barichello breaks down the details of a winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin on Friday evening.

  • Snow blast of up to 9 inches expected to hit Chicago area Saturday

    The Chicago area will get its first blast of hard-core winter to greet the new year, with up to 9 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, forecasters said, creating hazardous travel conditions. The city and surrounding suburbs will have a bull’s-eye over it, caught between a winter storm sweeping in from the southwest, and a northeasterly wind blasting from Lake Michigan, creating a lake effect snow ...

  • Watch live: Wind-fueled wildfires rip through neighborhoods near Boulder

    Thousands of people were asked to flee their homes Thursday as several wind-driven wildfires burned near Superior and Louisville, near Boulder, Colorado

  • California ends year with heavy snow, but officials say the drought is far from over

    Storms in December pushed California snowpack to 160% of average, giving a boost to the state's drought-depleted water supplies.

  • Video shows people fleeing a Chuck E. Cheese in Colorado after wildfire flames and heavy smoke appeared in a matter of minutes

    One witness told Insider the scene quickly changed from a clear blue sky to smoke and flames. Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency.