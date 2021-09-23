Climate change protest Friday in Willimantic

Sep. 22—WILLIMANTIC — As part of a global climate strike, area residents will emphasize the damaging impacts of climate change on society during a protest near the Thread City Crossing bridge Friday evening.

The protest is scheduled to run from 5 to 6 p. m. at the corner of Main and Jackson streets, opposite the bridge.

The global protest is held in conjunction with a virtual United Nations event Friday.

The U.N. meeting is a meeting of the Major Economies Forum, which traditionally includes a mix of wealthy European countries and major emerging economies.

President Joe Biden is seeking support for a " global methane pledge" that has been ironed out by the United States and Europe and calls for a reduction of global methane emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030.

The event Friday is being held in advance of COP26, a U. N. climate change conference that is scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

During the Willimantic protest, demonstrators will speak about Most Affected People and Areas, also known as MAPA, a term used to emphasize overexploited countries and marginalized sectors of society.

Parking is available at Jillson Square, which is at 533 Main St.

Anyone who would like to join in the protest is welcome to participate.