Barclays London HQ windows broken by climate change protesters

  • Extinction Rebellion activists protest outside Barclays building in London
  • Extinction Rebellion activists protest outside Barclays building in London
  • Extinction Rebellion activists protest outside Barclays building in London
1 / 3

Barclays London HQ windows broken by climate change protesters

Extinction Rebellion activists protest outside Barclays building in London
Guy Faulconbridge
·1 min read

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) -Climate change activists broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday, the latest protest aimed at highlighting the role of the financial sector in fuelling what they call the climate catastrophe.

The seven activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows and then pasted the message "In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass" on the front of the bank's building.

Extinction Rebellion said the action was part of its so called "Money Rebellion" against the capitalist system which used "nonviolent direct action, causing damage to property to prevent and draw attention to greater damage."

"It is the latest action in protest at the bank’s continued investments in activities that are directly contributing to the climate and ecological emergency," the group said.

Barclays could not be reached for immediate comment.

The group's move against Barclays in the Canary Wharf business district came after fellow activists last week splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England in the historical financial centre, the City of London.

Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

"You may dislike our action today but I ask you to compare a crack in a window to funding wildfires and flooded homes," said Sophie Cowen, a 30-year-old campaigner from London. "We took action today because someone needs to raise the alarm, because broken windows are better than broken futures."

One of the pink hammers the activists used bore the slogan: "Care - act with love."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Of the 1.7 million people who are fully vaccinated in Michigan, 246 people tested positive for COVID-19

    As of April 4, nearly 3 million Michigan residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.

  • Astronauts on the space station just flew SpaceX's Crew Dragon to a new port - a first for the spaceship

    The International Space Station is getting crowded - SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship had to move to make room for yet another Dragon capsule.

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Hospitals are overcrowded and the health system is on the brink of collapse in many areas.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • Two children dumped from backhoe bucket, crushed studied at private Fort Worth school

    The driver of the backhoe, Vijender Chauhan, 40, of Crowley, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, according to the Texas Highway Patrol.

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • Five killed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters

    More than 580 people have been killed, according to an activist group, in the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy. Security forces opened fire on Wednesday on protesters in the northwestern town of Kale as they demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, a resident told Reuters. The Mizzima and Irrawaddy news outlets said five people were killed and several wounded.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Matt Gaetz: Why this Trump ally is fighting for his political life

    The story includes allegations and counter-claims of extortion, fraud and sex trafficking.

  • U.S. Bet Big on COVID Vaccine Manufacturer Even as Problems Mounted

    WASHINGTON — More than eight years ago, the federal government invested in an insurance policy against vaccine shortages during a pandemic. It paid Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland biotech firm known for producing anthrax vaccines, to have a factory in Baltimore always at the ready. When the coronavirus pandemic arrived, the factory became the main U.S. location for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, churning out about 150 million doses as of last week. But so far not a single dose has been usable because regulators have not yet certified the factory to allow the vaccines to be distributed to the public. Last week, Emergent said it would destroy up to 15 million doses’ worth of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after contamination with the AstraZeneca vaccine was discovered. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Emergent and government health officials have long touted their partnership as a success, but an examination by The New York Times of manufacturing practices at the Baltimore facility found serious problems, including a corporate culture that often ignored or deflected missteps and a government sponsor, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, that acted more as a partner than a police officer. Previously undisclosed internal documents and interviews with current and former federal officials and former company employees depict a factory operation that was ill-equipped to take on such a mammoth manufacturing task, despite Emergent’s having received a $163 million federal contract to improve the facility and prepare it for high-volume production. The loss of the Johnson & Johnson doses was not the first time the company threw out coronavirus vaccine for fear of contamination. Between early October and January, Emergent discarded five lots of AstraZeneca vaccine — each the equivalent of 2 million to 3 million doses — because of contamination or suspected contamination, according to internal logs, a government official and a former company supervisor. Audits and investigations — including ones conducted in 2020 by Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, two federal agencies and Emergent’s own quality evaluators — found that Emergent had not followed some basic industry standards at the Baltimore plant, and identified repeated shortcomings in efforts to disinfect and prevent contamination. While audits always find problems, federal officials and outside experts said that the pattern of lapses suggested deeper quality issues. “These are the fundamental steps,” said Dr. Ajaz Hussain, a pharmaceutical quality expert who oversaw efforts by the Food and Drug Administration to ensure quality in drug development and manufacturing from 2000 to 2005. “If you are making mistakes or errors in the fundamentals, what else is wrong with your system? That would be my question.” An audit conducted for AstraZeneca specifically highlighted the risks of viral cross-contamination, which experts believe was responsible for tainting the millions of Johnson & Johnson doses, according to a review of the confidential document by The Times. The audits and investigations also flagged a persistent problem with mold in areas required to be kept clean, poor disinfection of some plant equipment leading to growth of bacteria, the repeated approval of raw materials that had not been fully tested, and inadequate training of some employees. Because other manufacturers are now churning out so many COVID-19 vaccine doses, it does not appear that the disruptions in Baltimore will upend the Biden administration’s expedited timetable for vaccine supplies and availability. But health experts worry the revelations could heighten safety concerns and make some people more wary about getting shots. Emergent is a longtime government contractor that has spent much of the last two decades cornering a lucrative market in federal spending on biodefense. The Times reported last month that sales of its anthrax vaccines to the Strategic National Stockpile accounted for nearly half of the stockpile’s half-billion-dollar annual budget throughout most of the last decade, leaving the federal government with less money to buy supplies needed in a pandemic. In response to questions about the Baltimore plant, an Emergent spokesman, Matt Hartwig, said in a statement that the company had been cooperating with the federal government “to address issues” and “resolve them in support of the federal COVID response.” He added, “Any allegation that our safety, quality and compliance systems are not working or that we do not take these responsibilities seriously is false.” But four former company officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they had signed nondisclosure agreements or feared retaliation, described an environment where top Emergent leadership tolerated and even encouraged the flouting of federal standards for manufacturing and marketing products. One of the former officials said that as the company scrambled to meet the heavy demands of vaccine production, a senior manufacturing supervisor often responded to reports of quality errors by asking: “Do you want me to make drugs or fix issues? I don’t have time to do both.” Federal officials said that as the coronavirus swept across the country, they had little choice but to turn to Emergent because few companies based in the United States were able to make the type of vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. “There weren’t a lot of alternatives,” said Dr. Robert Kadlec, who oversaw the agency that awarded the manufacturing contract under the Trump administration. “We even looked at veterinary vaccine facilities around the country. We couldn’t find the capacity.” Emergent’s stock has suffered in the last week, closing Monday just under $79, down from $94 before news broke that the doses had been ruined. Still, the COVID-19 work has been lucrative for the company. After Emergent struck separate deals with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca worth roughly $875 million, investors flocked to Emergent’s stock, pushing it to a record high. But out of public view, internal monitors and auditors from the company’s new partners, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, were finding the Baltimore factory’s procedures deficient, especially in disinfecting the plant and preventing contamination. Internal logs show that Emergent had to toss out one batch of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in early October because of suspected contamination, and four more in December. Those four were spoiled by bacterial contamination of equipment, a former company official said. In November, production of a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine was discarded after workers “hooked up” the wrong gas line and accidentally “suffocated” the cells where the virus for the vaccine is grown, the logs show. Multiple audits underscore how poorly the company was prepared for the huge workload it accepted. Another internal investigation in August found that Emergent approved four raw materials used to produce AstraZeneca’s vaccine without first fully testing them. That type of shortcut, called a conditional release of material, occurred on average twice a week in October, internal logs show. The measure was deemed necessary because the company was working with shortened production times, testing backlogs and the needs of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s crash vaccine development program. And while a manager “knowingly deviated” from standards, the report said, the batches of vaccine would be not released without quality and safety tests. 62 Million Doses in the Balance Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on March 25, an urgent email landed in the inboxes of top officials at the Department of Health and Human Services. “Developing Situation _ Emergent Bayview,” the subject line read. What followed was even more alarming: “Viral cross-contamination confirmed in the control cells for JANSSEN GMP Lot #8.” The message, referring to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine production at Emergent’s Baltimore factory, set off a series of hurried nighttime telephone calls, according to officials familiar with the situation. The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines use the same technology: A harmless version of a virus — known as a viral vector — is transmitted into cells to make a protein that stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies. Sometime in February, Emergent workers had unknowingly contaminated Johnson & Johnson’s viral vector with AstraZeneca’s. The error was not discovered for weeks, until, in one of the final checks before release, Johnson & Johnson sampled a batch of 13 million to 15 million doses’ worth of vaccine for purity. In short order, top Biden administration health officials directed a hold on shipments from the Baltimore facility and instructed Johnson & Johnson executives to take charge of its operations. Days later, they quietly told AstraZeneca officials their vaccine would no longer be made at the Baltimore plant, to avoid a repeat of that error. But quality-control managers are now required to test anew every lot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine made at the plant — 62 million doses in all — to make sure they weren’t also contaminated. Another roughly 70 million doses of AstraZeneca’s may also need to be tested. After the administration announced Saturday that Johnson & Johnson would take control of the COVID-19 manufacturing from Emergent, the company issued its own statement Sunday night noting that it “continues to own and operate” the plant while also suggesting it welcomed “the additional oversight and support.” The Biden team was apparently displeased. Hours later, sometime past midnight, the statement was amended to acknowledge that Johnson & Johnson now has “final signoff of manufacturing” its vaccine at the Baltimore plant. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Regé-Jean Page reportedly turned down an offer of up to $250,000 to make guest appearances on 'Bridgerton' season 2

    The actor, who played the duke on season one of the Netflix show has been cast in upcoming projects like "The Gray Man" and "Dungeons & Dragons."

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump before he left office, according to report

    The Florida Republican is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

    JOHANNES EISELEManhattan federal prosecutors have hit back after a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell complained about her “detrimental” conditions last month, saying in a letter filed Tuesday that the real problem seems to be her failure to clean her “very dirty” cell and flush her toilet.The letter came in response to a complaint sent to a federal judge in February by a lawyer for the British socialite.Maxwell—who faces trial for grooming and trafficking girls for multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—claimed she was forced to drink dirty tap water and eat unheated meals and that a guard “physically abused” her during a pat-down search at Metropolitan Detention Center.“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self—losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.Manhattan federal prosecutors paint a very different picture, however. In their Tuesday filing, they say Maxwell is a healthy weight, doesn’t have any noticeable hair loss, received the COVID vaccine, and seems to sleep through nighttime checks—but has been warned of cleanliness issues herself.MDC determined Maxwell’s complaint of an abusive pat-down was “unfounded,” prosecutors wrote, before adding that detention staff have warned the 59-year-old about her alleged refusal to keep her jail cell clean or even flush the toilet.Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Say She’s a ‘Shell of Her Former Self’ in Prison “Following defense counsel’s complaint in its February 16, 2021 letter of an inappropriately conducted pat-down search, the MDC conducted an investigation and found that, contrary to the defendant’s claim, the search in question was in fact recorded in full by a handheld camera,” states a footnote in the letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe and Lara Pomerantz.“After reviewing the camera footage, the MDC concluded that the search was conducted appropriately and the defendant’s complaint about that incident was unfounded,” their letter states. “MDC legal counsel further confirmed that all pat-down searches of the defendant are video recorded.”The government’s letter added that after Maxwell’s complaint of abuse, MDC staff ordered the heiress to “clean her cell because it had become very dirty.”“Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” the filing continues. “In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty. MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”Prosecutors also say Maxwell has ample time for calls with her attorneys and, with access to both a desktop computer and laptop 13 hours a day, seven days a week, “continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate.”MDC also reviewed Maxwell’s email account after she claimed jail staff deleted her messages prematurely. “That examination revealed that the defendant had herself deleted some of her emails and had archived others,” the letter notes. “That examination revealed no evidence to suggest that MDC staff deleted any of the defendant’s emails.” (According to Bureau of Prisons policy, inmate emails are purged every six months, the filing notes.)Maxwell is allowed out of her cell from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and while in the day room, prosecutors say, “has exclusive access to the MDC desktop computer, the laptop, a television, a phone on which to place social or attorney calls, and a shower.”She is allowed “outdoor recreation every day, although she has the option of declining such recreation time if she wishes,” the government adds. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys.”Prosecutors say MDC legal counsel informed them that Maxwell’s meals are heated in a thermal oven, and that the facility’s water is New York City tap water. When the city conducts maintenance, they say, inmates receive bottled water. “MDC legal counsel emphasized that MDC staff, including the legal staff, drink the same tap water from the same water system as the defendant while in the institution,” their letter states.Last week, Maxwell’s legal team turned to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to secure her release from MDC. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has thrice refused to grant her bail because she’s considered a flight risk.In their motion for pretrial release, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus compared her to other convicted sex offenders who were granted bail before trial, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Markus referenced The Silence of the Lambs’ fictional serial killer, too.“Since her arrest, Ms. Maxwell has faced nightmarish conditions,” the motion states. “Though she is a model prisoner who poses no danger to society and has done literally nothing to prompt ‘special’ treatment, she is kept in isolation—conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • End the hygiene theater, CDC says

    Strict COVID-19 sanitization protocols may be reassuring to an anxious populace, but they are not necessary, says revised guidance from the CDC.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled 3 new cruises this summer after announcing new vaccine requirement for all passengers and crew

    Several cruise lines - including Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages- have already mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for its guests, crew, or both.