Climate change reality and other (largely) good news from around Florida and Tampa Bay | Editorial

The climate consensus. A new survey by Florida Atlantic University finds that 90% of Floridians believe that climate change is real, which raises the question: On what planet are the remaining 10%? As incredible as it seems that millions in this low-lying, coastal state are in denial about their changing habitat, the survey at least reflects some public attitudes that should contribute to positive change. Floridians are more convinced that climate change is happening than Americans as a whole (74%), and newer residents in this fast-growing state show stronger belief that human-made causes are driving the problem. The survey also found that Floridians overwhelmingly support more government action to address climate impacts, with two-thirds or more Floridians supporting measures at both the state and federal levels. This is what anyone should expect of residents who live in Hurricane Alley. And it shows the depth of support for bipartisan climate adaptation efforts.

Dual language schooling. The schools are adapting to this ever-connected world with a smarter approach to language learning. Unlike older methods of bilingual education, which gradually eased children into English, dual language learning holds that proficiency in the student’s first language — typically but not always Spanish — is an asset, which through linguistic awareness can enable students to become stronger in both languages. In Hillsborough, such offerings at two elementary schools with large Hispanic populations has grown in only six years into a program that serves 12 schools, encompassing 85 teachers and nearly 1,700 students, as the Times’ Marlene Sokol reported this week. Pinellas County is also moving into dual language with 200 students at two elementary schools. Parents and educators laud the programs as a way to boost exam scores and to make students more socially adept and marketable in a globalized economy. These programs deserve robust, continuing support.

Student aid available. First the bad news: Florida families are among the nation’s leaders in not availing themselves of millions of dollars in federal student aid. Now the good news: The federal government is making it faster and easier to access the cash. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid has undergone its largest overhaul in decades, the Times’ Ian Hodgson reported this week. The form will be shorter and easier to verify, and eligibility for federal aid will also be expanded for most students. That’s good news especially for Florida families. Florida has among the highest share of low-income students in the country; nearly 55% of 2022 high school graduates were eligible for federal funding for low-income students, called the Pell Grant — the sixth-highest rate in the nation. Yet the state consistently ranks near the bottom of the nation in applying for free federal aid. Florida students leave approximately $300 million in unused federal funding on the table every year, one nonprofit estimates; between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties alone, students lose out on an estimated $3 million per year. Families need to sign up and follow through on an opportunity that’s there for the asking.

