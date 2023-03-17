What is climate change? A really simple guide

150
BBC
·4 min read
Parched earth
Parched earth

World temperatures are rising because of human activity, and climate change now threatens every aspect of human life.

Left unchecked, humans and nature will experience catastrophic warming, with worsening droughts, rising sea levels and mass extinction of species.

The world faces a huge challenge, but there are potential solutions.

What is climate change?

Climate is the average weather in a place over many years. Climate change is a shift in those average conditions.

The rapid climate change we are now seeing is caused by humans using oil, gas and coal for their homes, factories and transport.

When these fossil fuels burn, they release greenhouse gases - mostly carbon dioxide (CO2). These gases trap the Sun's heat and cause the planet's temperature to rise.

The world is now about 1.1C warmer than it was in the 19th Century - and the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has risen by 50%.

Bar chart showing how the world has been getting warmer between 1850 to 2020
Bar chart showing how the world has been getting warmer between 1850 to 2020

Temperature rises must slow down if we want to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, according to climate scientists. They say global warming needs to be kept to 1.5C by 2100.

However, unless further action is taken, the planet could still warm by more than 2C by then. A 2021 report by the independent Climate Action Tracker group calculated that the world was heading for 2.4C of warming by the end of the century.

If nothing is done, scientists think global warming could exceed 4C in the future, leading to devastating heatwaves, millions losing their homes to rising sea levels, and the irreversible loss of plant and animal species.

What are the impacts of climate change?

Extreme weather events are already more intense across the globe, threatening lives and livelihoods.

With further warming, some regions could become uninhabitable, as farmland turns into desert. East Africa just saw its fifth season of failed rains, which the UN's World Food Programme says has put up to 22 million people at risk of severe hunger.

Extreme temperatures can also increase the risk of wildfires - as seen in Europe last summer. France and Germany recorded about seven times more land burnt between January and the middle of July 2022, compared with the average.

Hotter temperatures also mean that previously frozen ground will melt in places like Siberia, releasing greenhouse gases trapped for centuries into the atmosphere, further worsening climate change.

In other regions, extreme rainfall caused historic flooding last year - as seen in China, Pakistan and Nigeria.

People living in developing countries are expected to suffer the most as they have fewer resources to adapt to climate change. But there is frustration from these nations as they have produced the least greenhouse gas emissions.

Infographic
Infographic

The planet's oceans and its habitats are also under threat. Research published in April 2022, funded by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, suggests that between 10% and 15% of marine species are already at risk of extinction.

In a warmer world, land animals will also find it harder to find the food and water they need to live. For example, polar bears could die out as the ice they rely on melts away, and elephants will struggle to find the 150-300 litres of water a day they need.

Scientists believe at least 550 species could be lost this century if action is not taken.

Coral reef
If temperatures continue to rise, almost all warm water coral reefs could be destroyed

How will climate change affect the world?

Climate change will have different effects across the world. According to the UN climate body, the IPCC, if global temperature rise cannot be kept within 1.5C:

  • The UK and Europe will be vulnerable to flooding caused by extreme rainfall

  • Countries in the Middle East will experience extreme heatwaves and widespread drought

  • Island nations in the Pacific region could disappear under rising seas

  • Many African nations are likely to suffer droughts and food shortages

  • Drought conditions are likely in the western US, while other areas will see more intense storms

  • Australia is likely to suffer extremes of heat and increases in deaths from wildfires

Internally displaced Somali woman Habiba Bile and her children stand near the carcasses of their dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Somalia
Habiba Bile and her children stand near the carcasses of their dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Somalia in 2022

What are governments doing?

Countries agree climate change can only be tackled by working together, and in a landmark agreement in Paris in 2015, they pledged to try to keep global warming to 1.5C.

In November 2022, Egypt hosted a summit for world leaders, called COP27, where countries came together to make new commitments to tackling climate change.

Many countries have pledged to get to "net zero" by 2050. This means reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, and balancing out remaining emissions by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.

Experts agree that this is still achievable, but requires governments, businesses and individuals to make substantial changes now.

What can individuals do?

Major changes need to come from governments and businesses, but scientists say some small changes in our lives can limit our impact on the climate:

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline

Top image from Getty Images. Climate stripes visualisation courtesy of Prof Ed Hawkins and University of Reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Witham boy with 150 snails is educating Essex

    Connor Bouttell, 17, rescues giant African land snails which are no longer wanted by their owners.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Climate, weather or meteorological events that we would classify as “extreme” have declined in severity over the last 20 or 30 years. THE FACTS: While the impacts of climate change vary across the globe, scientists agree that overall, human-caused warming is supercharging events such as extreme precipitation, droughts and forest fires.

  • Fear of financial crisis unleashed chaos across markets this week. These 7 charts show how the shockwaves engulfed stocks, bonds, and commodities.

    Indicators across asset classes - from bond and stock volatility to credit spreads - signal heightened market uncertainty.

  • Heat pumps work in NY. Don't believe misinformation — climate change is real | Opinion

    Despite pushback from the propane industry and other supporters of fossil fuels, heat pumps can help NY's emissions goals to mitigate climate change.

  • The outlandish life of Guo Wengui, once one of China’s richest men and Steve Bannon confidant whom the DOJ accuses of a billion-dollar fraud

    Guo is a critic of the Chinese government who is accused by US of wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

  • Spain: Long-term drought to bring more heatwaves, widlfires

    Spain has officially entered a period of long-term drought, owing to high temperatures and low rainfall over the past three years, and likely faces another year of heatwaves and forest fires. The country’s Aemet weather agency said Friday that statistics showed Spain entered a long-duration drought at the end of 2022 and the first three months of 2023 show no major signs of change. “The first available predictions for the summer of 2023 point to a likely situation of temperatures once again above normal,” said Aemet spokesman Rubén del Campo, adding that the coming summer “the risk of fires could be very high given the high temperatures.”

  • 'Despicable' council chops down 110 trees under cover of darkness

    A council's felling of 110 trees under the cover of darkness and flanked by security guards has been branded "despicable".

  • Tucker Carlson Says We’re Ignoring the Good Parts of Climate Change

    Fox NewsWe should all look on the bright side of global warming, Tucker Carlson argued Thursday night.During a diatribe on the subject—in which he denied the existence of any human influence on the Earth’s rapid warming, contradicting the vast majority of meteorological and atmospheric scientists—America’s most-watched cable news host said that climate change has “upsides to it and downsides to it.”Carlson began his monologue not by highlighting a particular cold stretch of weather to express do

  • The Salt River's flowing. Thank open dam floodgates

    If you've noticed water flowing through the Salt River, which is usually dry this time of year, then you're not alone. Here's what we know.

  • Florida beaches brace for 5,000-mile blob of seaweed to deposit rotting goop

    Enormous clump of floating algae threatens to bring pungent odor of rotting eggs to tourist beaches of Gulf of Mexico

  • Train Derails, Spills 2,500 Gallons of Diesel on Swinomish Reservation

    A BNSF Railway train derailed early Thursday morning on the Swinomish Reservation near Anacortes, Wash., spilling about 2,500 gallons of diesel, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. Department of Ecology spokesperson Scarlet Tang told Native News Online the train derailed on a berm near the Padilla Bay, but most of the subsequent spillage occurred on the “land side,” away from nearby water sources. Subsequent study of the area produced no immediate apparent impact on the wildlife or water near the derailment site, Tang said.

  • A Spanish firm wants to kill one million octopuses a year using 'ice slurry' baths at first-ever factory farm

    Plans obtained by animal rights advocates suggest the company, Nueva Pescanova, plans to kill octopuses by submerging them in freezing water.

  • Is it time to stop dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Plastic rocks found on remote island alarm scientists

    STORY: This is the Brazilian island of Trindade.Its geology has fascinated scientists for years.But the latest discovery on this remote turtle refuge, has terrified them.These rocks are made from plastic debris.Melted plastic has become intertwined with rocks on the island - located more than 700 miles away from the mainland.And scientists say it's proof of mankind's growing influence over earth's geological cycles.Trindade Island is one of the world's most important conservation spots for green turtles - with thousands arriving each year to lay their eggs. The island’s only human inhabitants are members of the Brazilian navy - which maintains a base on the island and protects the nesting turtles.But its remoteness did not stop human activity from interfering. Fernanda Avelar Santos, Geologist:“The place where we found these samples (of plastic) is a permanently preserved area in Brazil, near the place green turtles lay their eggs. It has a unique biodiversity with endemic species of fish, coral reefs, marine birds and protected species of crab, for example." Researchers at the Federal University of Parana couldn’t classify the rocks...So they ran chemical tests, which found that the plastics in the rocks are called “plastiglomerates” – made from a mixture of sedimentary granules and other debris held together by plastic.“We identified (the pollution) mainly comes from fishing nets, which is very common debris on Trinidade Island’s beaches. They (nets) are dragged by the marine currents and accumulate on the beach. When the temperature rises, this plastic melts and becomes embedded with the beach's natural material."Santos says the discovery stirs questions about humans' legacy on earth. “We ran a chemical analysis to know the kind of plastic, and we also addressed these samples as if they were natural rocks, using the same research methods. Then we observed them in a macro and a micro way and described the samples as rocks. This is also part of the discoveries of our work – marine pollution seen from the geology perspective. This is new and terrifying at the same time because pollution has reached geology, and plastic can be preserved in the geologic report of the Earth."

  • Bald eagle nests are massive, and this beauty is a high-rise

    Bald eagle nests come in various shapes and sizes, and it seems as though one nest in Vancouver is beginning to resemble a high rise.

  • North Carolina's Outer Banks beach struggles with lost home — as mysterious item appears on shore

    Rodanthe residents had an eventful Monday as an Outer Banks home washed away and an object that the US military thought had sunk reappeared.

  • Hwy. 41 closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay — and a fix won’t happen quickly

    “This is expected to be a long-term closure,” Caltrans warned drivers.

  • Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Northwestern Arizona

    Authorities said a train carrying hazardous materials derailed just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, near the border with California. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk

    The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • ‘It’s coming right at us.’ Huge bears confront couple hiking in Alaska, TikTok shows

    “I was more nervous about being looked at as a plaything for the bears.”