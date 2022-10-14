Climate change: Summer 2022 smashed dozens of UK records

A summer of broken records

Two months after the summer heatwave, new data underlines the huge impact climate change is having on the UK.

More than half of the UK's oldest active weather stations recorded their hottest day ever in 2022, according to Met Office data.

New all-time highs were set at 56 of the 109 longest standing stations during the July heatwave.

One west Yorkshire village broke its previous record by a whopping 6.3C.

Scientists at the Met Office who carried out the analysis described this summer's extreme temperatures as a "real indication of how our climate is changing".

Temperatures passed 40C (104F) for the first time, something "virtually impossible" without human-induced climate change, according to the Met Office.

The data includes measurements from active weather stations in the UK that had at least 50 years of observations.

Records are typically broken by narrow margins, however, the long-functioning stations that broke their previous records this summer did so by more than 2C on average.

The largest gaps between records can be seen in the chart below.

A graphic visualising the temperature change between the previous high and the new 2022 record for weather stations across the UK. A number of stations such as sheffield, Durham and Bradford broke their record by a significant margin of four degrees, with the biggest increase at Bramham in West Yorkshire which beat its record by more than six degrees

The new UK high of 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire on 19 July 2022.

The measurement was a full 1.6C higher than the previous maximum temperature of 38.7C set at Cambridge Botanical Gardens in summer 2019.

Among the 109 stations with long reporting histories, 14 other stations surpassed the 2019 record, although this does not include Coningsby as it does not have at least 50 years of data.

"What was really notable about this heatwave was the northerly extent of extreme temperatures, and by how much previous records were broken," according to Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre.

The largest increase was at Bramham in West Yorkshire, which smashed its previous high of 33.5C by more than 6C.

Other stations in parts of Yorkshire, the North East and the North West also broke their all-time records by huge margins.

Story continues

Kielder Castle in Northumberland surpassed its previous high set 40 years ago by more than 5C, while Whitby in Yorkshire beat its standing record by 4.8C.

New records at measurement stations in Sheffield, Durham, and Bradford were around 4C higher.

A map showing how Northern England experienced the largest gaps from previous records, with stations in Yorkshire, North East and North West England among those with the most significant increases.

While the highest temperatures were seen in parts of England, the summer heatwave saw new national records established in England, Scotland and Wales.

These were set at stations with less than 50 years of data and are not included in this analysis, however the extreme heat this summer shattered multiple records related to specific stations across all four nations, some of which had stood for decades.

Only one in five of the longest-standing weather stations in the UK has a temperature record that was set before 2000.

The remaining 80% were all set in the past two decades.

Leuchars station in Fife was the northernmost of the long-standing stations to set a record in 2022. Its previous high set in 1990 was beaten by 0.5C.

Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, was the first location in Wales to break the previous national record of 35.2C that had stood for more than 30 years.

Armagh station in Northern Ireland broke its record by a relatively small 0.2C, but that record had dated back 146 years - the longest anywhere in the UK.

A UK map showing that more than half (57 of 109) of weather stations with at least 50 years of data broke their all-time high in 2022. Other years with records still standing are 2019 and 2006 with nine records, while 1990 has six and 1976 with 7. There are 22 records set in other years still standing

Climate change is making heatwaves in the UK more likely and more extreme.

Since 2000, the hottest day of the year has surpassed 35C seven times. This only happened on five occasions in the 90 years prior.

And the UK's record temperatures have been broken more regularly in recent years.

Chart showing how the UK has broken its national temperature more frequently in recent years - the 1911 record of 36.7C held for 79 years, subsequent records stood for less than two decades. The 2022 heatwave broke a record that had lasted only three years.

While the 1911 record of 36.7C held for 79 years, subsequent records stood for less than two decades. The 2022 heatwave broke a record that had lasted only three years.

"The first recording of over of 40C in the UK was a landmark moment and a real indication of how our climate is changing," Dr McCarthy told the BBC.

"The impacts of this kind of heat became evident in parts of the UK with transport disruption, wildfires and health implications affecting the population," he added.

Map that shows the warmest summer in Europe on record, highlighting temperatures above average (1991-2020) in areas of southern Spain and France in particular..

The UK was not the only country in Europe to see temperature records shattered these past few months.

A long-running drought, likely Europe's worst in 500 years, and series of extreme heatwaves made summer 2022 the continent's hottest on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Temperatures in Portugal hit 47C in July, the highest ever recorded that month, while in France 64 different areas experienced record highs.

Deadly wildfires in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

On average, the summer was 0.4C warmer than the previous record, only set last year.