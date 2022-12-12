Climate change theme for first minister's Christmas card

The first minister with winner Evita Ye from Sunnyside Primary

A drawing by a Glasgow schoolgirl which calls for action on climate change has been selected for the first minister's official Christmas card.

Nine-year-old Evita Ye's design features a colourful snow globe and the words: "The future is in our hands".

It reflects campaigning the children at Sunnyside Primary in Craigend have been doing on the climate crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the design at Sunnyside, where she met P5 pupil Evita to congratulate her.

The children were tasked with creating a festive design that centres around the school's campaigning for climate action.

Sunnyside has created and run many successful climate campaigns and recently started the Running Out of Time relay.

The baton made its way through 18 countries on a 4,800 mile journey before Ms Sturgeon welcomed the baton to COP27 in Egypt last month.

Sunnyside pupils have been heavily involved in campaigning for action on climate change

Speaking at the school, Nicola Sturgeon said: "I'd like to congratulate Evita and all the pupils at Sunnyside for their striking and creative designs.

"Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don't take the right action, things will only get worse.

"I've been hugely impressed to hear about the actions pupils at Sunnyside have been taking, and I want to thank each and every one of them for getting involved - with such enthusiasm - in the most important issue facing our world."

She said the school was the natural choice to design her card and that she was pleased to be able to help spread their calls for unified action.

Evita joins prestigious company. Previous designs for the cars were by singer Annie Lennox and photographer Harry Benson.

The card will be sent to everyone on the Scottish leader's list.