Climate change threatening buried UK treasures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Rowlatt - Climate Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrew Birley
    British archaeologist
Experts at Roman fort Vindolanda fear that climate change is drying the peat soil that protects ancient objects
Experts at Roman fort Vindolanda fear that climate change is drying the peat soil that protects ancient objects

Climate change is threatening to destroy treasures buried in the UK as the soils that protect them dry out.

A Roman toilet seat, the world's oldest boxing glove, and the oldest handwritten letter by a woman are some of the extraordinary objects discovered in at-risk British peatlands.

It means climate change could undermine our understanding of our past, say archaeologists.

About 22,500 archaeological sites in UK may be in danger.

The problem is that changing weather patterns are drying out some peatlands - the waterlogged soils that cover about 10% of the UK.

Because peat contains very little oxygen, organic materials like wood, leather and textiles do not rot. They can survive for thousands of years, preserved by the stable anoxic chemistry of the soil.

But if the soils dry, oxygen can enter the system, kick-starting the process of decomposition. If that happens artefacts can, quite quickly, rot away.

Excavating these potentially huge sites could cost hundreds of millions of pounds and take decades, by which time they may have been badly damaged.

A baby&#39;s shoe, which was preserved for about 2,000 years in peat soil
A baby's shoe was preserved for about 2,000 years in peat soil

The trustees of Magna, a Roman fort alongside Hadrian's Wall, fear the process is already under way at the site.

The warnings come as celebrations for the 1,900th anniversary of the start of construction of the wall begin this week.

The land at Magna has subsided by up to a metre in places in the past decade. It is evidence of "desiccation" - the drying of the peat layer - fears Dr Andrew Birley, the chief archaeologist at the site.

It means "an historical time capsule" is at risk, he says, because only a tiny part of the site has so far been excavated.

"This place has the potential to be quite frankly, amazing," Dr Birley believes. "Pretty much everything the Romans used here for 300 or 400 years could have been preserved in more or less the same state it was thrown away, which is an incredible opportunity."

A toilet seat used by Romans is one of the objects found preserved in UK peatlands
A toilet seat used by Romans is one of the objects found preserved in UK peatlands

Another fort a few miles along Hadrian's Wall gives an idea of the astonishing objects that could lie hidden at Magna.

Digs at Vindolanda have uncovered the world's oldest boxing gloves - so well-preserved that you can still see the imprint of the boxer's knuckles on one.

More Roman footwear has been discovered here than at any other site in the world.

It is also the source of the oldest handwritten message by a woman found anywhere.

In the note, Claudia Severa, the wife of the commanding officer of a nearby fort, invites her friend Lepidina to her birthday party on 11 September about 1,900 years ago.

"Oh how much I want you at my birthday party," writes Claudia. "You'll make the day so much more fun. I do so hope you can make it. Goodbye, sister, my dearest soul."

A boxing glove was found as well as combs, toys and shoes at the site of Roman forts
A boxing glove was found as well as combs, toys and shoes at the site of Roman forts

Day-to-day objects like this provide a unique connection to the lives of ordinary people in ancient times.

"This sort of stuff doesn't normally survive, " says Dr Birley, who works at both sites. "It can give us amazing insights into what life was really like here on the Northern frontier almost 2,000 years ago."

He says the priority at Magna now is to try to work out what is happening underground.

Boreholes have been dug, and electronic equipment measures the water flow and temperature every hour.

The body of a man discovered in peat soil
Whole bodies have been found in peat soils, like the famous Lindow man discovered in Cheshire

At Teesside University, Dr Gillian Taylor is analysing the chemicals in soil cores from the site to try to understand the processes at work.

It would be a "catastrophe" for any organic artefacts if the peat dries, she says. "The risk is they will disappear. We will lose our heritage if we don't look at what's occurring now."

Fearing the worst, Dr Birley is planning to dig the first test trenches at the site next year. As a small charity, it's the earliest they can start given the cost and labour needed.

He says if it looks like the condition of the peat is changing rapidly and the treasures could be lost, a full excavation may be necessary.

And changing weather patterns are not just threatening the survival of Roman remains. Experts estimate that there are about 22,500 archaeological sites in or beneath peat in the UK.

Dr Rosie Everett, of Northumbria University, is part of a team that has been assessing the effect of climate change on peatland archaeology across the UK.

She says a host of historic sites in peatlands are under threat, covering the entire sweep of the country's history.

There are Neolithic pathways up to 12,000 years old, and Bronze Age burial sites as well as the remains of more modern settlements and industrial activities.

"Peatlands represent such a small part of the ecology of Britain, but they have massive potential to tell us about our past," says Dr Everett.

While an archaeologist working at a "dry" site might find 10% of what was once there, at a peatland site they may find as much as 90% of the material culture of ancient communities, say archaeologists.

"The loss of peatlands would have big implications for the understanding of the country's history but also for our climatic history and our environmental history," says Dr Everett.

That's why she believes there should be greater efforts to protect them.

Dr Birley agrees. "If we lose places like this, we lose that direct connection to the people who lived in this island 2000 years ago," he says.

"We lose the chance to learn as much as we can about them. And we lose part of our own heritage and part of our own history."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Webb Telescope fires its thrusters to settle in at final destination, a million miles from Earth

    The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope successfully fired its thrusters today to put it in position at the destination where it’s expected to probe the mysteries of the universe for years to come. The nearly five-minute firing at 11 a.m. PT sent JWST into its prescribed orbit around a balance point known as L2, a million miles beyond Earth. It’s a point where the gravitational pulls of the sun and the Earth align to keep spacecraft in a relatively stable position, minimizing the need for cou

  • Hensley: Union gold, treasure hunters and going round and round with the FBI

    Doug Hensley's column examines the ongoing case of two treasure hunters and their quest to for not only a treasure but for government transparency

  • Elliot Page Joins New Doc Highlighting Trans Lives: "I've Never Seen Another Film Like It"

    Elliot Page has signed on as executive producer of an Italian documentary titled Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), which is set for a 2022 Berlin Film Festival premiere. It follows the lives of four friends, Nico, Leo, Andrea, and Raff, who are transitioning from female to male while struggling to navigate a binary world.

  • How a toxic chemical ended up in the drinking water supply for 13 million people

    Officials found a gap in state and federal regulations that allowed an unsafe chemical to end up in an essential water supply.

  • As heat becomes more extreme, California outlines plan to keep people safe

    The Coachella Valley experienced record-breaking high temperatures last summer, including both the hottest June and July on record in Palm Springs.

  • China’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech War

    (Bloomberg) -- In today’s China, behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are out of favor, but “little giants” are on the rise.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreBitcoin Snaps Slide as Broader Risk Rally Helps to Temper RoutThat’s the des

  • COVID cases fall as Florida ranks 37 (from No. 11) on list where coronavirus spreads fastest

    After 4 weeks on Top 10 list of states where virus was spreading fastest, Florida dropped to No. 11. How are we doing this week? State is in Top 40

  • Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

    On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation. Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official, said a Palestinian teenager was taken to the hospital after being struck in the head by a stone.

  • 'He loved flying.' Family remembers Panama City's Dylan Horn after helicopter crash

    The family of Panama City, Florida's Dylan Horn, who recently died in a helicopter crash, shares the life and legacy of their beloved son.

  • The 37 Best Lingerie Brands to Shop in 2022

    From barely there to over-the-top.

  • Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

    The volcano shortly before its eruption. Maxar via Getty ImagesThe Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front travelin

  • New space telescope reaches final stop

    The world's most powerful space telescope arrives at its observation post 1 million miles from Earth, a month after it lifted off on a quest to behold the dawn of the universe. (Jan. 24)

  • Army: Man who breached gate, tried to ram police shot dead

    Military police fatally shot a man who breached the main gate at Kentucky's Fort Knox and tried to run over officers, officials said. The shooting happened early Sunday when the man drove toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate, which is near the U.S. Bullion Depository, news outlets reported citing a statement from the Army post. Officers originally responded to a call late Saturday of a suspicious person outside the gate, but the man fled in a vehicle through the Chaffee Gate and onto the post when officers arrived, the statement said.

  • Shady Network of Fake Mossad Job Sites Targets Iranian Spies

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe headhunters at VIP Human Solutions have a unique pitch for those working in sensitive security jobs in Hezbollah and the Assad regime: Come work for us in Israel.Underneath a picture of the Israeli flag and a contact number with an Israeli country code, VIP Human Solutions’ website advertises itself as the “VIP center for recruitment of the most distinguished in the military and security services of Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon” th

  • Saturn's Moon Mimas Possesses a Body of Water

    NASA's Cassini mission has resulted in several astounding discoveries, the latest being that...

  • Omicron's Radical Evolution

    As nurses and doctors struggle with a record-breaking wave of omicron cases, evolutionary biologists are engaged in a struggle of their own: figuring out how this world-dominating variant came to be. When the omicron variant took off in southern Africa in November, scientists were taken aback by its genetic makeup. Whereas earlier variants had differed from the original Wuhan version of the coronavirus by a dozen or two mutations, omicron had 53 — a shockingly large jump in viral evolution. Sign

  • 'I was so burned out': Millennial employees reveal how 'monotasking' has changed work life

    Monotasking is exactly what it sounds like — working on a single idea, task or project for a clearly defined amount of time.

  • James Webb telescope parked in observing position

    The $10bn successor to Hubble is parked a million miles from Earth after a 30-day journey from Earth.

  • Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale but can only be bought with cryptocurrency

    ‘The Enigma’ is a 555.55-carat diamond, heavier than both the Great Star of Africa and the Golden Jubilee