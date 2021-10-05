Climate change threatens the Everglades, Florida's gem

Reuters Videos

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday (October 4) at the Reuters Impact conference, Gore said he is hopeful that China and the United States will set aside differences and work together at the climate talks, after China's President Xi Jinping last month made a new pledge to stop investing in overseas coal plants. Gore also said he was hopeful about recent actions by business groups such as the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, a group of investors with $43 trillion in assets that have joined a push to limit greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.But he called out efforts by fossil fuel companies pushing, "absolutely false information to try to deceive people into thinking that the climate crisis is not real or not that bad, or that they have solutions in their purview."He criticized announcements by U.S. energy company Chevron about expanding capacity of renewable natural gas, or gas captured at land fills and from agricultural waste."That's ridiculous. There is no such thing," Gore said about so-called renewable natural gas.