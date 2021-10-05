Climate change threatens the Everglades, Florida's gem

The Guardian

Some skeptics say the technology at present is too inefficient and expensive to be a practical solution to water scarcity An array of Source’s hydropanels in Dubai. Photograph: Source On the dusty, often unpaved roads that cross the Navajo Nation, pickup trucks hauling water are a common sight. Navajo Nation residents are 67 times more likely than other Americans to lack running water in their homes. But outside more than 500 homes on the Navajo reservation in Arizona and New Mexico are devices