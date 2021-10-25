Climate change: UK sets out blueprint for $100bn in aid

The fund was meant to help developing countries tackle and adapt to the effects of climate change

A key pledge ahead of an upcoming climate change conference has still not been met and the money is not sure to be available before 2023.

The update was part of a new financing plan ahead of next week's climate change conference known as COP26.

It talks of how developed countries hope to deliver $100bn a year in climate finance to developing countries.

The original aim was for that target to be reached by 2020.

But the financing plan said the target looked "unlikely" to be met but that it was "confident" the target would be hit by 2023.

Some environmentalists say the new plan is too little, too late.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: "This plan recognises progress, based on strong new climate finance commitments. There is still further to go, but this delivery plan, alongside the robust methodological report from the OECD, provides clarity, transparency and accountability.

"It is a step towards rebuilding trust and gives developing countries more assurance of predictable support."

Climate finance plays a critical role in helping developing countries tackle climate change and adapt to its impacts.

In 2009, developed countries agreed to mobilise $100bn in climate finance per year by 2020, and in 2015 agreed to extend this goal through to 2025.

However, the UK COP26 Presidency now says the $100bn goal is likely to fall short in 2021 and 2022 - though is confident it will be met in 2023.

The finance delivery plan was produced by Jonathan Wilkinson and Jochen Flasbarth, environment ministers from Canada and Germany, respectively, at the request of Mr Sharma.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.