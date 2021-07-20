Climate change: US pushes China to make faster carbon cuts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kerry
John Kerry has travelled the world in recent months including going to Moscow last week

US climate envoy John Kerry has called on China to increase the speed and depth of its efforts to cut carbon.

Without sufficient emissions reductions by China, Mr Kerry said, the global goal of keeping temperatures under 1.5C was "essentially impossible".

Mr Kerry said he was convinced that China could do more and the US was willing to work closely to secure a reasonable climate future.

Every major economy must now commit to meaningful reductions by 2030, he said.

Mr Kerry was speaking at Kew Gardens in London, ahead of a G20 environment ministers meeting in Italy later this week.

Referring to the key COP26 gathering in Glasgow in November, the former Secretary of State said that "in little more than 100 days we can save the next 100 years".

Doing so would not be easy he said. Mr Kerry said that the promises made during and since the Paris climate agreement in 2015 would still see the world's temperature increase by 2.5-3C.

"We're already seeing dramatic consequences with 1.2C of warming," he said, referring to recent heatwaves in the US and Canada, and flooding in Europe.

"To contemplate doubling that is to invite catastrophe."

He castigated the efforts of some countries which are still building new coal-fired power stations. He was scornful of nations that are illegally cutting down the rainforest

"They're removing the lungs of the world, destroying irreplaceable biodiversity and destabilising the climate all at the same time."

Observers say that the envoy was likely referring to Brazil and Indonesia.

floods
Recent flooding in Germany has put climate change on the top of the political agenda

Mr Kerry paid special attention to the efforts of China, saying the country was now "the largest driver of climate change".

China has promised to peak emissions by 2030 - but the US diplomat said that was not good enough.

"If China sticks with its current plant and does not peak its emissions until 2030, then the entire rest of the world must go to zero by 2040 or even 2035," he warned.

"There is simply no alternative because without sufficient reduction by China, the goal of 1.5C is essentially impossible. China's partnership and leadership on this issue of extraordinary international consequence is essential."

Mr Kerry said he was convinced that China could outperform the targets it had set itself and that despite their diplomatic differences, the US was keen to co-operate.

heat
Heatwaves are hitting many parts of the world as the climate warms

He also said all other major economies would have to step up, with more ambitious targets and plans for the next decade.

Mr Kerry's comments come as new research shows that G20 countries are continuing to support fossil fuels in ways that are incompatible with the goals of the Paris agreement.

According to Bloomberg's Climate Policy Factbook, G20 nations collectively cut fossil fuel funding by 10% from 2015 to 2019. However, eight countries, including the US, Canada and Australia increased their financial support for oil, coal and gas in this period.

Last week, Mr Kerry travelled to Moscow where both sides agreed that the climate issue is one of common interest. President Putin said that Moscow "attaches great importance" to achieving the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

In May, Mr Kerry was criticised by some scientists for rejecting the idea that Americans would have to change their consumption habits, for example, eating less meat.

Follow Matt on Twitter @mattmcgrathbbc.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China unveils 'world's fastest' train with top speed of 370mph

    China has unveiled a prototype for the world’s fastest train capable of traveling at over 370mph, according to state media. The maglev train, unveiled in the coastal city of Qingdao, will “levitate” above the track with no contact between the body and rail. Its cars will be suspended, driven and guided using electromagnetic force. The only resistance for the train, will come from the air, state media said, adding that no rail lines yet exist that can accommodate its speed. At 370mph, the journey

  • Colombia under fire for backing Cuba protests while stifling dissent at home

    Government calls for freedom of expression in Cuba as police mount brutal response to local activists National police at Plaza de Bolivar in Bogotá, Colombia, on Monday. Officers have killed at least 44 protesters, according to watchdogs. Photograph: Iván Valencia/AP Colombia’s government has been accused of hypocrisy after calling for solidarity with protesters in Cuba even as it cracks down harshly on mass demonstrations against economic inequity and human rights abuses. Colombia is bracing f

  • In Japan's Fukushima, hopes of Olympics boost are dashed

    When it was announced that Tokyo would host the 2020 Olympics, Kunitoshi Abe was thrilled. Coming from a small mountain town in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture known for its "onsen", or hot spring resorts, Abe hoped his community, which was badly affected during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan, would benefit from the Games. Japanese authorities had touted the event as an opportunity for national revival after the disaster that left more than 20,000 people dead or missing and triggered nuclear meltdowns, dubbing it a "Recovery Olympics".

  • Khloé Kardashian Calls the Gym a 'Form of Therapy': 'I Need to Get My Head Right'

    Khloé Kardashian talked about her therapeutic time in the gym before working out with sister Kim Kardashian

  • White House defends Biden's 'coordinated' response to Chinese government-sponsored hackers

    The White House defended President Joe Biden's response to China for sponsoring cybercriminals infiltrating global systems, despite a decision to hold off on sanctions four and a half months after a major hack was discovered.

  • Short-Handed US Men's Basketball Team Off to Tokyo Without Zach LaVine

    The U.S. Olympic mens basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team for the first time.

  • Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus

    Indian opposition parties disrupted parliament on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into reports that the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including the main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Shouting out slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the opposition members said they wanted an independent probe into the complaints of spying and the resignation of Interior Minister Amit Shah. An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organizations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said spyware made and licensed by the Israeli company NSO had been used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

  • Mexican president decries alleged spying, says no longer happening

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that alleged government-ordered spying several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies was "shameful" and added that his government did not spy on anyone. British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday that at least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador, among many others, were potentially targeted by the previous administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto after it purchased Pegasus spying software from Israel-based NSO Group. Pegasus was exclusively sold to government clients around the world by the Israeli company, and it is also believed to have been used to target journalists and human rights activists.

  • GM teases new Corvette Z06: Will the 2023 sports car be an EV?

    GM will debut the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, teasing it will "never sound the same," leading to speculation it will be an EV, a first for a 'Vette.

  • New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators

    The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced new requirements for U.S. pipeline operators to bolster cybersecurity following a May ransomware attack that disrupted gas delivery across the East Coast. In a statement, DHS said it would require operators of federally designated critical pipelines to implement “specific mitigation measures” to prevent ransomware attacks and other cyber intrusions. Operators must also implement contingency plans and conduct what the department calls a “cybersecurity architecture design review.”

  • Britain to permanently deploy warships in Asian waters

    On a trip to Japan, the UK's defence minister has announced that two British war ships will be permanently stationed in Asian waters.The deployment will come after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and escort ships - which include American and Dutch vessels - sail to Japan in September.Plans for the high-profile visit by the carrier strike group come as London deepens security ties with Tokyo.Japan has expressed growing alarm in recent months over China's territorial ambitions in the region, including Taiwan.Ben Wallace called the move a new era for UK-Japan defence and security cooperation.“Following on from the strike group's inaugural deployment, the United Kingdom will permanently assign two ships in the region from later this year, as well as contributing a littoral response group in the coming years to come."A Littoral Response Group is a unit of marines trained to undertake missions including evacuations and anti-terrorism operations.The deployment is a further sign of Britains growing regional engagement. After the strike groups arrival in Japan the Queen Elizabeth and its escort ships would split off for separate port calls to U.S. and Japanese naval bases along the Japanese archipelago.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose Islamic rule.

  • Analysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles

    Asia is sliding into a dangerous arms race as smaller nations that once stayed on the sidelines build arsenals of advanced long-range missiles, following in the footsteps of powerhouses China and the United States, analysts say. China is mass producing its DF-26 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-anniversary-military-idUSKBN1WG342 - a multipurpose weapon with a range of up to 4,000 kilometres - while the United States is developing new weapons aimed at countering Beijing in the Pacific. Other countries in the region are buying or developing their own new missiles, driven by security concerns over China and a desire to reduce their reliance on the United States.

  • Thanks For The Reminder, Morgan Neville. Documentaries Are Not Real.

    For movies, the best thing to happen last week was documentarian Morgan Neville’s flip response to The New Yorker’s query about his having covertly used artificial intelligence to voice some of Anthony Bourdain’s lines in the film Roadrunner. “If you watch the film, other than that line you mentioned, you probably don’t know what the […]

  • Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated

    Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water. Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit. More than 10,000 residents of Henan province were moved to shelters, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • What is La Niña? The climate pattern – and how it affects our weather – explained

    The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean. What you need to know.

  • Paul Krugman Points Out The Unusual Thing About The GOP Cult Of Donald Trump

    "Many people, myself included, have declared for years that the GOP is no longer a normal political party," the economist wrote in his New York Times column.

  • Environmentalists urge DeSantis to declare Red Tide emergency

    ST. PETERSBURG — More than two dozen environmental organizations joined calls for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for the Tampa Bay area as Red Tide continues to leave dead fish along the coast and disrupt business across the region. An executive order would help organize and finance Red Tide clean-up efforts, said a letter signed by 29 organizations and organized by the ...

  • Twitter Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene And People Want To Know 1 Thing

    "Time out is for kindergartners. People this dangerous need a permanent ban," one critic responded to the conspiracy-endorsing Republican's penalty.