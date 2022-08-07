Climate change: US takes step closer to passing 'historic' bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Wright - BBC News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Ron Wyden
    Ron Wyden
    United States senator from Oregon
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
Embers fall around a photographer as the Creek Fire rapidly expands on September 8, 2020, in California
The US has been hit by deadly wildfires in recent years

The United States has taken a step closer to approving Democrats' plan to tackle climate change, with a crucial bill expected to be passed next week.

The $369bn (£305bn) for climate action is part of a package called the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation aims to help reduce US carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

It looked set to advance after a Senate test vote of 51 to 50 on Saturday. The House, where Democrats have a majority, could approve it on Friday.

Some Republicans have said they will try to stall or block the progress of the bill, which also includes $64bn for health care. The test vote in the Senate fell along party lines, with not one Republican backing the bill.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said the legislation would "give public service a good name". But Florida's Republican Senator Marco Rubio argued the bill was out of touch as it doesn't help lower prices for working people or "keep criminals in jail".

The legislation would be the largest investment yet in clean energy by the US. However, it's a scaled-down version of a far broader measure that many Democrats had hoped to approve last year.

Congress on Saturday debated a revised version, after compromises were agreed with two key Democratic holdouts, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Mr Manchin had feared the original bill would have exacerbated inflation.

Industry measures in the bill include tax credits for clean energy development that will help with the high upfront costs. A new $27bn "clean energy technology accelerator" will be created to help advance renewable technologies.

Meanwhile, some households could receive up to $7,500 in tax credit to buy an electric car, and $4,000 for a used car.

There will also be $60bn given to communities that have suffered the most from fossil fuel pollution.

President Joe Biden - who has called the bill "historic" - has pledged to return the US to the international stage on climate action. In April last year, he pledged to slash US greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

Last month, he announced $2.2bn to help build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disasters.

The US has been hit by deadly flooding and wildfires in recent years.

Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

The US is back in the climate battle

Analysis box by Justin Rowlatt, climate editor
Analysis box by Justin Rowlatt, climate editor

This isn't the all-singing, all-dancing climate mega-bill Joe Biden promised when he became president - but if it passes it will be the most ambitious action the US has taken to try to stop the planet overheating.

And the indirect impact could be even more consequential.

President Biden's climate envoy, Senator John Kerry, has been tireless in his efforts to persuade other countries to raise their ambitions on climate change.

But the US faced a credibility gap.

"You can't preach temperance from a bar stool", is how one Democratic Senator put it.

What he means is you can't ask India, China or Brazil to cut emissions unless you are doing so yourself.

With America leading by example, the hope is international efforts to tackle global warming will be revitalised.

Recommended Stories

  • Changes to federal policy are needed to foster forest resiliency in the West

    Forest fires are an ecological necessity, but they are getting more frequent and intense.

  • WH 'saddened by the tragic loss of life' from lightning strike

    During the White House press briefing on Friday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park last night. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

  • Drone captures forest scorched by Czech wildfire

    STORY: The wildfires in the southern areas of the forest have been completely extinguished, and forces are being moved to the north, the Czech Fire Rescue Service said on Twitter on Saturday (August 6).The fire broke out on July 24 and has burned over 5,000 acres, according to the latest report. More than 500 firefighters had been working to extinguish the fires, including forces from Poland, Slovakia, and Italy.Wildfires raging through Europe this summer have burned the second-largest area on record, even though the region is only halfway through its typical fire season, according to data from the European Union's Joint Research Centre.

  • Democrats plan to challenge parliamentarian on insulin cap

    Senate Democrats say they plan to challenge a ruling by the parliamentarian striking a proposal sponsored by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) to cap insulin prices from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a Democrat familiar with the plan. As of now, Warnock’s proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 a month is in…

  • Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill the U.S. Senate began debating on Saturday night could deliver a major win for Democrats and could help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly. Democrats hope the bill, which they aim to push through the Senate over united Republican opposition, will boost their chances in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to recapture the majority in at least one chamber of Congress. The package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is a dramatically scaled-back version of a prior bill backed by Democratic President Joe Biden that was blocked by maverick Senate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as too expensive.

  • Tax Bill Latest: GOP’s Johnson, Rubio Targeted for Insulin Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate is still voting on a lengthy series of amendments to the Democrats’ $437 billion climate, health and tax package leading up to expected passage of the legislation as soon as Sunday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Trip

  • U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly. Senators, working over the weekend to pass a bill central to Biden's domestic agenda, labored through the morning in hopes of passing the bill before starting an August recess. "The time is now to move forward with a big, bold package for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of debate on Saturday night.

  • Republicans to force votes on border, energy, IRS and more in first tranche of 'vote-a-rama' amendments

    Senate Republicans are highlighting vote-a-rama amendments to codify the Title 42 immigration policy, prevent audits on middle class Americans and more.

  • Several wildfires burning across eastern Washington, scorching thousands of acres

    Several wildfires are burning across eastern Washington, scorching about 45,000 acres. Fire officials said they have made some progress in getting the Vantage Highway Fire under control, but said there are still a lot of unburned areas that could further fuel the fire. The Vantage Highway Fire flared up Monday and has burned at least 30,000 acres.

  • GOP partially strips out insulin cap from Dems’ climate, tax and health care bill

    Republicans successfully challenged Democrats’ proposed price cap on insulin for private insurers, the GOP’s only victory during the “vote-a-rama” as it hit the 12-hour mark.

  • Senate Democrats push sweeping climate, health care bill as Republicans try to slow passage

    The Senate is voting on a series of amendments to a sweeping health care and climate change bill that Democrats are hoping to approve this weekend.

  • Is Biden making a comeback? Jobs report and abortion fight give Dems new life

    Stung by inflation and gas prices, Democrats hope to convince voters the country is moving in the right direction as midterm elections approach.

  • 7 Things You Should Absolutely Not Do as an Airbnb Host

    Owning a rental property is a great way to generate income. If you're going to rent out your income property on a short-term basis, you may opt to list it on a site like Airbnb. There's nothing wrong with talking up your rental property's best features in a listing.

  • 9 wounded in shooting rampage outside Cincinnati bar in Over-the-Rhine district

    A manhunt was underway in Cincinnati for a gunman after at least nine people were wounded outside Mr. Pitiful's bar on Sunday .

  • BOE Governor Tips Into Political Storm Over Surging UK Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- In the midst of the UK’s worst inflation crisis for four decades, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has found himself at the heart of a growing political storm. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fe

  • Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

    A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.

  • In red California, a deadly fire ignites political rage at liberal government

    As crews battle the deadly McKinney fire, some residents blame the state and federal governments for failing to properly manage local forests.

  • Roger Waters Calls Biden a “War Criminal,” Defends Russia and China in CNN Interview

    "Who have the Chinese invaded and slaughtered?" the Pink Floyd member asked. Roger Waters Calls Biden a “War Criminal,” Defends Russia and China in CNN Interview Alex Young

  • Snake hunters swarm 'Florida Python Challenge': Top photos of annual 'removal competition'

    Burmese pythons pose a threat to Florida’s native wildlife, which is why the annual Florida Python Challenge aims to curb the growing population.

  • Texas voters: You don’t have to like Democrats, but you do have to vote Republicans out

    Governor Greg Abbott and his GOP cronies have raised your property taxes through the roof and run the state into the ground. | Opinion