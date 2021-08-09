Climate-driven weather extremes will worsen without deep emissions cuts: UN

Josh Siegel
·4 min read

Human-caused global warming from the emission of fossil fuels is already affecting extreme weather in every region across the world, which will become more frequent and intense with every additional increment of warming, the United Nations said in a new report Monday.

Many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries, especially deep ocean warming, ice sheet melt, and sea-level rise.

REPUBLICAN BILL CASSIDY'S PUSH TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE 'RESILIENCE' IN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

But the world is inching closer to reaching a temperature threshold that would lead to even worse consequences unless governments take action in the coming decades to cut emissions deeply.

Since the last report in 2013 by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, compiled by the world's leading climate scientists, both greenhouse gas emissions and the average global temperature have continued to climb.

The Earth has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution. Each of the last four decades has been successively warmer.

The latest U.N. report says the world will hit 1.5 degrees of warming in about 12 years if emissions don’t fall. If that happens, it would represent a failure of the Paris Climate Agreement, under which countries pledged to hold total global warming to “well below” 2 degrees and agreed to “pursue efforts” to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

In 2019, the concentration of carbon in the atmosphere was higher than at any time in at least 2 million years, the report said.

“The ship has kind of sailed on 1.5 degrees,” Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the Breakthrough Institute who contributed to the report, told the Washington Examiner.

U.N. scientists previously projected in 2018 that the world must nearly halve global emissions by 2030 and cut them to net-zero by 2050 in order to prevent global warming above 1.5 degrees.

That finding prompted a host of Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election, including President Joe Biden, to declare that the world had a 12-year deadline to avoid climate catastrophe.

“The idea that the world will reduce all emissions to zero that fast seems a little implausible from where we are today,” Hausfather said.

But Hausfather said he is more optimistic that the less-stringent 2 degrees target can be met, which the U.N. report shows would require getting emissions to zero in the 2070s.

While a half-degree may not sound like much, the report details that even that much warming could have a big impact on the natural world, leading to a loss of all coral reefs and risking the extinction of species that cannot adapt to warmer temperatures.

Every additional half-degree of warming causes “clearly discernible” increases in the intensity and frequency of heat waves, heavy precipitation, and droughts, the report said.

The report is noteworthy for using stronger language to declare that human activity is causing climate change and attributing extreme weather events to global warming.

While the 2013 report said it was "extremely likely" that human industry was causing climate change, this year’s report makes plain that “the best estimate is that all the warming the world has experienced is due to human activity,” Hausfather said.

The release of the report comes during a summer of extreme weather that has throttled the West Coast, including massive wildfires, record-high temperatures, and a megadrought.

“There is a bit of a perceptual threshold that has been passed for people the past decade,” Hausfather said. “Things have changed enough to see things aren't what they used to be. There are real changes becoming harder to ignore affecting people's lives.”

The U.N. report evaluated five possible emissions trajectories the world could follow, finding that global temperatures will continue to increase until at least the mid-century under all of them.

“We worry that those who are already reluctant to support policies to reduce or adapt to future warming will respond to the report by claiming climate change cannot be solved and that climate policies are futile,” said Alex Flint, the executive director of Alliance for Market Solutions, a group that supports imposing a carbon tax to address climate change.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

But climate-related changes would be more widespread with 2 degrees of warming compared to 1.5 degrees and even more pronounced for higher warming levels.

“It is going to get warmer, and the seas will rise. But we should not resign ourselves to our worst future,” Flint said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Energy and Environment, United Nations, Climate Change, Paris Agreement, Fossil Fuels, Weather, Science

Original Author: Josh Siegel

Original Location: Climate-driven weather extremes will worsen without deep emissions cuts: UN

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N.-backed climate panel issues a dire report that contains a sliver of positive news

    U.N.-backed climate panel issues a dire report that contains a sliver of positive news

  • Global stocks mixed as governments tighten virus curbs

    European stocks opened lower and Asian markets advanced Monday after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. London and Frankfurt declined in early trading. Wall Street futures were lower after the S&P 500 benchmark ended last week at a new high following government data showing American employers added more jobs in July than expected.

  • The Olympics Have Fallen Out of Much-Watch Status — Will They Ever Win Viewers Back?

    As the Tokyo Olympic Games wrap up Sunday, fans should be, and surely are, grateful to the work that went in to preserve the quadrennial athletic event, even a year later than originally scheduled due to the global health pandemic. But how many of these fans are there — and how many were served by […]

  • Afghan forces fold as rapid Taliban advances test will of government troops

    WE’VE SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE: The rapid territorial gains of the Taliban in Afghanistan has eerie echoes of the 2014-2015 ISIS takeover of much of Iraq. Then, as now, a vastly smaller, ideologically driven force defeated a numerically superior and better equipped U.S.-trained Army by breaking the will of their enemy.

  • Building bridges: Why bipartisan infrastructure deal is a win for America's moderates

    Only by maintaining the fiction that the other side is more extreme than they really are can the far right and the far left stoke fear and anger.

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

    (Reuters) -The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 warned. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as a "code red for humanity".

  • Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

    Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. “CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 202.7 million and U.S. daily average highest since February

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 202.7 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.29 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.8 million cases and in deaths with 616,829 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The seven-day average of cases stood at 110,360 on Sunday and is averaging more than 100,000 a day, acco

  • Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

    Melissa DeRosa resigned as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general alleged he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

  • Ethiopia: Growing concerns for unity as Tigray conflict spreads

    The nine-month-long conflict in Tigray has spread, with little hope of peace talks taking place soon.

  • "Apocalyptic, catastrophic": World leaders, activists react to "sobering" UN climate report

    A sweeping United Nations-sponsored review of climate science published Monday projected that the world will cross a crucial temperature threshold as early as 2030 — up to a decade sooner than previously thought.Why it matters: Warming is affecting every area of the globe, the report notes, and extreme weather events are becoming more common and severe contributing to a more volatile world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: United King

  • Climate-related changes to Earth's ice and oceans are now 'irreversible for centuries to millennia,' a new report says

    The new IPCC report concludes that the past century has changed the Earth as we know it - and that some of the changes will persist for millennia.

  • Olympics-One and done? Karate ponders uncertain Olympic future after Tokyo debut

    Karate had its long-awaited moment at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week but does it deserve a place in future Games? That is the question that will follow the Japanese martial arts' governing body as it continues the quest for karate to be included once again in the world's top sporting event. Paris will add breakdancing instead, a snub that shocked the World Karate Federation https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-kte-idCNL4N2PB1ZJ given karate's popularity in France, where the Olympics will have surfing, climbing and skateboarding carried over from the Tokyo Games.

  • Trump 'Imagines' How People Would Squawk Had COVID-19 'Attack' Erupted On His Watch

    More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

  • Libya's wildlife treasure island at risk of ruin

    Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.

  • What a recently burned tract of land in Oregon can teach us about fighting wildfires

    "The use of fire never should have been discontinued," said Craig Bienz, program director for the Sycan Marsh Preserve.

  • ‘Get scared’: World’s scientists say disastrous climate change is here

    A new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the latest — and starkest — warning yet of disasters around the globe.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.