Climate economics Nobel may do more harm than good

How much are we willing to pay today to avoid climate impacts 50, 100 or 200 years from now? (AFP Photo/INA FASSBENDER)

Paris (AFP) - There are many reasons humanity has failed to rein in climate change despite decades of dire warnings.

The inertia of an energy system overwhelmingly powered by oil, gas and coal; half-a-trillion dollars in fossil fuel subsidies every year; leaders too corrupt or feckless to push for systemic change; rich folk reluctant to consume differently, and poor folk eager to consume more -– all are huge obstacles to slowing, much less stopping, the global warming juggernaut.

Leading scientists and economists, however, say there is another impediment to climate action that merits closer scrutiny: the profoundly influential work of 2018 Nobel economics laureate William J. Nordhaus.

Nearly half-a-century ago, while other economists obsessed over resource scarcity, Nordhaus understood that environmental degradation was probably a greater long-term threat to economic growth. He predicted with uncanny accuracy the danger-zone levels of CO2 pollution we see today.

"I think of climate change as a menace to our planet and to our future," Nordhaus, an economics professor at Yale since 1974, said in collecting his profession's most coveted prize.

His ground-breaking 1991 study weighing the costs and benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions evolved into the standard toolbox for calculating the economic damages -– now and in the future -– of climate change.

It also established carbon taxes as a key policy lever for promoting green growth.

By the time, however, Nordhaus gave his acceptance speech in Stockholm, his models -- out of sync with both the galloping pace of global warming and new approaches in the field of economics -– were probably doing more harm than good, say experts.

Exhibit A is Nordhaus' conclusion that the cost -– measured in lost economic growth -- of capping global warming under three degrees Celsius overwhelms the benefits of avoided impacts.

"It is simply not aligned with climate science," said Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. "It is an unequivocal finding in the natural sciences that a 3C warming is a disastrous outcome for humanity," Rockstrom told AFP.

If climate scientists have long raised red flags about Nordhaus' work, criticism among economists -– with a few exceptions, such as the late Martin Weitzman of Harvard, another environmental economist -– has been more recent.

But no less categorical.

Nordhaus' model -- known as DICE, or Dynamic Integrated Model of Climate and the Economy –- "is so badly flawed that it shouldn't be taken seriously," Columbia University professor Joseph Stiglitz, who won an economics Nobel of his own in 2001, told AFP.

"In fact, it's dangerous because we don't have another planet we can go to if we mess this up. The message he's been conveying is foolhardy."

For Gernot Wagner, an economist at New York University who has spent much of the last decade forging an alternative approach to the economics of climate change, it is a matter of timing.

"If he had won the Nobel Prize 20 years ago, it would have helped climate policy," Wagner told AFP, adding that Nordhaus "absolutely" deserved the award.

"But the fact that he won it two years ago is, in many ways, a step back."

- Social cost of carbon -

Experts interviewed by AFP outlined two core criticisms of Nordhaus' work, one ethical and the other from the perspective of Earth System scientists such as Rockstrom.

Nordhaus declined to "respond individually" to emailed questions detailing these critiques, which he said were "generally half-right".

"My main point is that -- outside of the European Union -- we have not taken even small steps to slow climate change in this century," he told AFP.

"We need national mechanisms (such as carbon taxes and support for technologies), and international cooperation (such as a carbon compact). That is where my efforts today are directed."

If disagreements over Nordhaus' signature accomplishments were no more than ivory tower squabbles, it wouldn't matter if his once pioneering ideas have slipped behind the curve.

The discussion, however, is anything but academic. Indeed, the stakes -– whether humanity thrives or merely survives -– could hardly be higher.

"What makes his contributions all the more notable is the deep influence they have had on policy -– something that cannot be said for every Nobel laureate," Yale economist Kenneth Gillingham, a Nordhaus co-author, said approvingly.