Climate envoy says US, China must end world's 'suicide pact'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANICA KIRKA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting e against climate change.

Kerry challenged global leaders to accelerate the actions needed to curb rising temperatures and pull the world back from the edge of the abyss. "Allies, partners, competitors and even adversaries” must work together, he said during a speech at London’s Kew Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site where scientists are working to protect plants from global warming,.

“The climate crisis is the test of our own times, and while it may be unfolding in slow motion, to some, this test is as acute and as existential as any previous one,” Kerry said. “Time is running out.”

Kerry described the next decade as decisive, saying countries around the world must speed up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if they are to meet their commitment to limit temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

While many countries have pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says emissions must be cut by at least 40% by the end of the decade to keep temperatures in check.

Organizers of the next United Nations climate summit are calling the event later this year in Glasgow, Scotland “the world’s last best chance to get runaway climate change under control.” The primary goal of the meeting, known as COP26, is for countries to set “ambitious” targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

To meet these targets, countries need to phase out the use of coal, reduce deforestation, accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewable energy, according to the conference organizers.

China, the United States and India are the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, meaning efforts to control climate change are likely to fail unless all three lead the way in slashing emissions.

Kerry referred to the often tense relationship between the U.S. and China but said the future depended on their cooperation. Both countries also need to raise their ambitions, he said.

“It is not a mystery that China and the U.S. have many differences. But on climate, cooperation is the only way to break free from the world’s current mutual suicide pact,'' he said. “President Biden and President Xi have both stated unequivocally that each will cooperate on climate despite other consequential differences. America needs China to succeed in slashing emissions. China needs America to do the same.''

Antony Froggatt, an energy policy consultant at the Chatham House think tank in London, applauded Kerry’s speech for highlighting the urgent need for action.

“There is an acceptance from…one of the highest climate change officials in the world that climate change is here, it’s real, it’s having an impact, and its future impact will be equivalent to sort of a global war…and therefore we need to do things now,” Froggatt said. “That isn’t just America, that isn’t just the EU. It is India. It is China. It is these major emitters that actually need to take action on the real short term and demonstrate that they are changing emissions levels.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • We cannot wait for pandemic to end to tackle climate change, says U.S. envoy Kerry

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world cannot wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to end before dealing with climate change, U.S. envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday, underlining how "pivotal" this year's United Nations' climate conference was to press ahead with action. Addressing an audience at London's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kerry said nations must step up at the summit, COP26, to not only meet the pledges made six years ago in the Paris agreement, but to go beyond them. COP26, to held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, is seen as a critical opportunity for countries to make more ambitious commitments to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and keep the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century, which was set under the Paris Agreement in 2015.

  • Climate change: US pushes China to make faster carbon cuts

    US climate envoy John Kerry says help from China is needed to avoid a dangerous rise in heat.

  • Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated

    Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water. Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit. More than 10,000 residents of Henan province were moved to shelters, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

  • Nightclubs to be legally forced to adopt Covid passports from end of September

    Nightclubs and other venues with large crowds are set to be legally forced to adopt Covid passports from the end of September in a bid to drive up vaccine uptake among younger people. In a reversal of his previous stance, Boris Johnson has become convinced that such virus status checks should be legally mandated for clubs, according to aides. This would most likely be done by showing the NHS app, which is being updated to show proof of status. People who are exempted from getting the vaccine wou

  • Why are innocent people still losing cash, cars and even homes to police?

    Our View: Forfeiture, meant to fight crime by taking profits from drug dealers, often turns cops into bounty hunters hounding law-abiding citizens.

  • Energy pipelines are controversial now, but one of the first big ones helped win World War II

    The "Big Inch" oil pipeline at Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, around 1943. Betttman via Getty ImagesOil and gas pipelines have become flashpoints in discussions of climate change. From the Atlantic coast to the Dakotas, pipelines that would deliver fossil fuels to customers have sparked protests and legal challenges. The Keystone XL pipeline, which was designed to carry oil from Alberta tar sands to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, roiled U.S.-Canadian relations for a decade before it was finally

  • Mali leader says unharmed in "isolated action" knife attack

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's interim President Assimi Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, said he escaped unharmed after an assailant attempted to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Mali, the theatre of French-supported operations against al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents for a decade, was thrown into political turmoil after a military junta led by Goita toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

  • 'I've Never Seen This Level of Fear.' Why Asian Americans Are Joining the Rush to Buy Guns

    During the pandemic, reported anti-Asian hate crimes jumped 74% nationwide, spurring a rise in AAPI gun ownership

  • 'They should be held accountable': White House reviews platforms' misinformation liability

    Biden administration says it is evaluating whether law shields online platforms from spread of misinformation by third parties.

  • Analysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles

    Asia is sliding into a dangerous arms race as smaller nations that once stayed on the sidelines build arsenals of advanced long-range missiles, following in the footsteps of powerhouses China and the United States, analysts say. China is mass producing its DF-26 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-anniversary-military-idUSKBN1WG342 - a multipurpose weapon with a range of up to 4,000 kilometres - while the United States is developing new weapons aimed at countering Beijing in the Pacific. Other countries in the region are buying or developing their own new missiles, driven by security concerns over China and a desire to reduce their reliance on the United States.

  • Republicans signal trouble ahead of Wednesday test vote on infrastructure

    Senate Republicans said they do not plan to vote to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday unless they see the text of the legislation and the two parties can agree on how to pay for the plan.

  • Guantánamo Detainee Doesn’t Want to Be Sent Home to Russia Because it’s Too Dangerous

    Daily Beast/Photo HandoutYusuf Mingazov met his father Ravil—a former Russian ballet dancer—for the first time through a videocall between a Red Cross office in Britain and the Guantánamo Bay detention camp in Cuba, where he had been imprisoned for more than 14 years.“It was kind of difficult to explain the emotions and everything, but it was nice to see him because it was the first time,” said Yusuf, 22, who was born in Russia.He was just three years old when his father was arrested in Pakistan

  • Backlash in states starts over Biden court-packing scheme

    At the very moment today that President Joe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States was meeting to consider adding likely Democratic justices, an effort started in Wisconsin to lock in the current makeup of the court — and 150 years of history.

  • Can America save itself? The outlook is grim

    On COVID, climate, and the end of the world

  • Nike could run out of sneakers made in Vietnam following COVID spike: S&P Global

    According to a new analysis from Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nike, may run out of Vietnamese-made sneakers due to a halt in production at 3 Vietnam plans due to rising COVID-19 infections in the region.

  • Haiti minister says ‘big fish’ behind president’s killing still at large

    New prime minister announced as elections chief says current suspects were probably not ringleaders Police officers guard outside the residence of the late president, Jovenel Moïse, while FBI agents inspect the property in Port-au-Prince last week. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters The “big fishes” who masterminded the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, remain at large, a senior government minister has admitted, as the Caribbean country unveiled a new prime minister in a bid t

  • Treasuries Are Rallying as Stocks Sell Off. Here’s What to Expect Next.

    If markets decide the Covid risk is transitory, the rally could reverse. The longer-term outlook for Treasuries, however, depends on whether "peak growth" fears are warranted.

  • An American father and son will serve prison time for helping ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in his dramatic escape from Japan in a box

    Michael and Peter Taylor pleaded guilty last month to helping Ghosn flee Japan, where he was on bail awaiting trial.

  • American Water's (AWK) Arm to Invest $22M in Water Treatment

    American Water Works' (AWK) Indiana unit is going to invest $22 million in a water treatment unit to provide high-quality water to customers in the region.

  • Kerry to press big nations for "meaningful absolute reductions" in emissions by 2030

    John Kerry, President Biden's special climate envoy, today will press every major economy to commit to "meaningful absolute reductions" in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Why it matters: The comments, part of what's being billed as a "major policy speech" in London, provide a greater sense of the U.S. posture ahead of the critical U.N. climate summit this fall.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeQuick take: Kerry's remarks are lik