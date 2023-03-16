‘Climate of fear’: Boston pizza chain owner physically, verbally abused workers for years, feds say

The owner of a Boston-based pizza chain was arrested Thursday on forced labor charges after he physically abused and threatened employees for more than a decade, kicking out the teeth of one victim and filing a fake police report that resulted in the arrest of another, federal investigators said.

Stavros Papantoniadis, a 47-year-old Westwood resident who owns Stash’s Pizza, was arraigned in federal court in Boston on a charge of one count of forced labor, according to United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Papantoniadis allegedly targeted victims who lacked immigration status, employed them at depressed wages and demanded that they work, in most cases, six to seven days per week, at times for far more than eight hours per day and often without breaks or overtime compensation, court paperwork stated.

Charging documents show that Papantoniadis threatened to have employees deported from the United States and used violence and threats to scare victims and ensure that they complied with his excessive workplace demands.

“Forced labor is a form of human trafficking. It is not a wage dispute. If someone is being compelled to work through the use of force, threats of force, or coercion, that is a federal crime,” Rollins said in a statement. “We allege that Mr. Papantoniadis compelled and threatened victims to work against their will using fear, violence and the threat of deportation.”

One victim who worked at Stash’s Pizza from 2001 to 2015 told the feds that Papantoniadis repeatedly made derogatory comments about his religion, violently attacked him several times, including an incident in which Papantoniadis pushed him to the ground and called him a “f****** Muslim” for missing a day of work.

The same victim also claimed that Papantoniadis kicked him in the genitals and then threatened to kill him for seeking out medical help. Additionally, Papantoniadis is accused of slapping, choking, and kicking the victim in the teeth, causing him to get fitted for dentures.

“The allegations in this case are horrific. Nobody has the right to violently kick, slap, punch or choke anyone, and certainly not an employer to an employee,” Rollins added. “This case illustrates the manipulative, violent and abusive tactics some employers utilize for their own greed and financial gain.”

Another victim named in the documents alleged that Papantoniadis attacked him and chased him out into the parking lot after revealing plans to quit his job. When a third victim attempted to quit, Papantoniadis allegedly made a fake police report, falsely stating that the victim had hit his car and left the scene of the accident after leaving Stash’s Pizza’s Norwood location. As a result, the victim was pulled over and cited by police.

Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, described Papantoniadis pattern of behavior as someone who routinely “created a climate of fear” for those who worked for him.

Papantoniadis currently operates pizzerias in Dorchester and Roslindale. He previously ran pizzerias in Norwood, Norwell, Randolph, Weymouth, and Wareham.

Papantoniadis was detained pending a detention hearing on the morning of March 20.

An investigation is ongoing.

