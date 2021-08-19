Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, a mechanized shovel loads a haul truck that can carry up to 250 tons of coal at the Spring Creek coal mine near Decker, Mont. On Thursday, June 3, 2021, a U.S. judge has rejected the Biden administration's attempt to delay a lawsuit from several states and environmentalists who are seeking to end lease sales for coal mining on federal lands. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
MATTHEW BROWN
·3 min read

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials launched a review Thursday of climate damage caused by coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands its scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Coal combustion for electricity remains one of the top sources of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, even after many power plants shut down over the past decade because of concerns over pollution.

Almost half the nation's annual coal production — some 250 million tons last year — is mined by private companies from leases on federal land, primarily in Wyoming, Montana and other Western states.

Coal lease sales were temporarily shut down under President Barack Obama because of climate concerns, then revived under President Donald Trump as he sought to bolster the declining industry.

President Joe Biden suspended oil and gas lease sales in his first days in office — a move later blocked by a federal judge — and faced pressure from environmental groups to take similar actions on coal.

Few leases have been sold in recent years as coal demand shrank drastically, but the industry’s opponents want to ensure it can’t make a comeback as wildfires, drought, rising sea levels and other effects of climate change worsen, according to a report last week from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The Interior Department review also will look at the effects of coal mining on air quality and the local environment, whether leasing decisions should consider if the fuel will be exported, and how coal supports the nation's energy needs.

The agency said it will take 30 days of public comment and plans to announce its next steps by November.

The coal program brought in more than $500 million for federal and state coffers through royalties and other payments in 2019, the most recent data available.

The program supports thousands of jobs and has been fiercely defended by industry representatives, Republicans in Congress and officials in coal producing states.

“Our public lands are intended for multiple uses, including the production of affordable, reliable energy for all Americans, and we look forward to providing comment throughout the government’s review,” said Ashley Burke with the National Mining Association, an industry lobbying group.

California, New York, New Mexico and Washington state sued after then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke revived coal lease sales in 2017. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, joined by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups, also filed a legal challenge, while state officials from Wyoming and Montana argued against reviving the moratorium.

The Biden administration had sought to delay the legal challenges, but a federal judge said in June that the states and environmentalists faced potential damage if the case got stalled. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris cited pending lease applications for thousands of acres of federal land holding at least 1 billion tons of coal.

“The administration must move quickly to address harm from federal coal development and stop new leasing. If they don’t, we are prepared to head back to court,” said attorney Jenny Harbine with Earthjustice, which represents the environmental groups and tribe.

In 2017 and 2018, the government sold leases for 134 million tons of coal on public land in six states, according to figures provided by the Interior Department. That’s a relatively small amount compared with previous years, for example 2011 and 2012, when more than 2 billion tons were sold in Wyoming alone.

Growing concerns over climate change have put a new spotlight on the once-obscure coal program, which last underwent major environmental reviews in the 1970s and 1980s.

Extracting and burning fossil fuels from federal land generates the equivalent of 1.4 billion tons (1.3 billion metric tons) annually of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, according to a 2018 report from the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s equivalent to almost one-quarter of total U.S. carbon dioxide emissions.

Over the past decade, oil and gas have eclipsed coal to become the biggest human source of greenhouse gas emissions from public lands and waters, federal production data indicates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Couple Who 'Didn't Trust' COVID Vaccine Die, Leave Behind 4 Children: 'This Virus Is Real'

    "Before she got intubated, one of the last things she told her sister was 'Please make sure my children get vaccinated,' " a family member said of Lydia Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19 on Monday

  • Banged-up Broncos sign running back Adrian Killins

    The Denver Broncos bolstered their banged-up backfield by signing free agent running back Adrian Killins on Tuesday when they made several moves to trim their roster to the 85-man limit. Killins, who is also a kickoff returner, is a former University of Central Florida standout who spent time rotating between the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster and practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie free agent. Killins joins a group that's nursing several injuries.

  • Taliban destroy statue of Shiite foe from 1990s civil war

    The Taliban have blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who had fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s

  • Extreme heat exposes new vulnerabilities for Pacific Northwest hospitals

    The extreme heatwaves that blasted the Pacific Northwest this summer exposed a new reality for hospitals that were overwhelmed by patients with heat-related illnesses.Why it matters: State and local health departments in Washington and Oregon report those who succumbed to heat-related illness were often older, with pre-ex­ist­ing con­di­tions and had no air con­di­tion­ing. Many were also so­cially iso­lated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Officials say

  • EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul "catastrophe"

    The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for underplaying the commitment to nation-building in Afghanistan. Borrell insisted that instilling the rule of law and achieving basic rights for women and minorities were goals of the Western military intervention in the country, along with the initial goal of stamping out terrorism emanating from the region.

  • Latest news from Afghanistan: Biden stands firm on withdrawal; Taliban face more protests

    Biden says the US cannot protect women through military occupation. GOP leaders ask for classified update. Here's the latest on Afghanistan.

  • Hezbollah says Iranian fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon soon

    The leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group said Thursday that an Iranian fuel tanker will sail toward Lebanon “within hours,” warning Israel and the United States not to intercept it. The delivery organized by Lebanon-based Hezbollah, would be an apparent violation of U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran after former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers three years ago. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the tanker, carrying diesel fuel, will be followed by others to help ease Lebanon’s crippling fuel shortage that has paralyzed the country for weeks.

  • Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule

    Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule. A U.N. official warned of dire food shortages and experts said the country was severely in need of cash while noting that the Taliban are unlikely to enjoy the generous international aid that the civilian government they dethroned did. In light of these challenges, the Taliban have moved quickly to suppress any dissent, despite their promises that they have become more moderate since they last ruled Afghanistan with draconian laws.

  • Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles

    A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota has grown to 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) as hot, dry and windy conditions persist, officials said Wednesday. U.S. Forest Service and other crews have been fighting the fire from the air and on the ground since it was spotted Sunday afternoon near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella. The fire covered a little over 3 square miles (7.7 square kilometers) Tuesday morning.

  • Labor chief joins Manchin for West Virginia coal mine trip

    U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh toured an underground coal mine for the first time, joining Sen. Joe Manchin at a northern West Virginia facility on Wednesday. Walsh did his best to signal that Democratic President Joe Biden's administration won’t be an enemy of the coal industry as he and Manchin visited American Consolidated Natural Resources' Golden Ridge Portal Mine near Wheeling.

  • Georgia GOP-controlled board inches toward possible takeover of elections in Fulton County

    The Republican-controlled Georgia State Election Board inched toward a possible takeover of elections in Fulton County after a Wednesday vote to appoint a bipartisan panel to investigate Fulton County.

  • Sources: Kris Bryant was not an option for Mets at trade deadline

    When Kris Bryant hit two home runs against the Mets on Tuesday -- and Javy Baez sat on the injured list -- it was natural for fans to ask if New York traded for the wrong Cubs position player. It turns out that Bryant was not actually a possibility for the Mets.

  • Trump alumni launch group to push his VA policies - and blunt Biden's

    WASHINGTON - A group of senior Trump administration alumni this week launched a nonprofit group to try to extend the former president's effort to offer veterans more access to private medical care and other policies while diminishing President Joe Biden's priorities at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans 4 America First Institute is modeled after the America First Policy Institute, the post-Trump group that launched in April with a multimillion-dollar budget and is one of several effort

  • Convicted of kidnapping his ex, Oklahoma man won a retrial. His new sentence is longer

    After getting a retrial, an Oklahoma man got an even longer prison sentence.

  • Jimmy Carter, trounced in 1980, gets fresh look from history

    Jimmy Carter is sometimes called a better former president than he was president. Nodding to Carter's decades of work as a globe-trotting humanitarian but with a glaring reminder of his landslide defeat in 1980, the backhanded compliment rankles Carter allies and, they say, the former president himself. Sandwiched between the Watergate era of Richard Nixon and two terms of Ronald Reagan, Carter's tenure came before Millennials or Generation Z voters were born and earlier than most of Generation X reached political awareness.

  • Hurricane Grace heads toward hit on Mexico's Caribbean coast

    Mexico's Caribbean coast readied for the arrival of Hurricane Grace on Wednesday, evacuating some smaller hotels, opening shelters and suspending ferry service to Cozumel as the Category 1 storm drove toward the heart of the country's tourism industry. Grace was expected to make landfall before dawn Thursday between Tulum, known for its low-rise hotels and hip nightlife, and the island of Cozumel. Gov. Carlos Joaquin said that authorities had evacuated hotels that were not made to withstand hurricanes and he called a halt to alcohol sales in the region at 5 p.m.

  • Macy's sounds like it really isn't too worried about the COVID-19 Delta variant

    What COVID-19 Delta variant? Macy's sees bright days ahead.

  • Jeff Bezos Made NASA an Offer It Can't Refuse

    The short answer to that question is: SpaceX, which in April won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA to build the space agency's new Human Landing System -- beating out Blue Origin and its partners Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the process. Blue Origin still might get a piece of this most lucrative of government space contracts. As you may recall, no sooner did NASA name its winner on the Human Landing System (HLS) contract than the losers -- Blue Origin and its friends, and also a third team led by Leidos subsidiary Dynetics -- protested the award to the Government Accountability Office.

  • Mike Lindell Melts Down When Expert Tries To Claim His $5 Million Cyber-Bounty

    The MyPillow guy's disastrous "Cyber Symposium" could cost him.

  • Moose stomps on 79-year-old woman taking dog out in yard, Colorado officials say

    The woman took the dog out on a leash after seeing the moose earlier in the day.