Voters Back Liability For Companies That Mislead About Climate Change: Poll

Alexander C. Kaufman

A majority of registered voters support holding energy companies liable for funding misinformation on the climate crisis, according to a new poll.

Nearly 62% of voters said they’d support legal liability for energy companies or utilities “if it could be proven that they misled the public about the consequences of climate change” in a survey by the progressive pollster YouGov Blue. Of that figure, more than 47% said they “strongly support” such a policy.

Nearly 20% opposed the proposal, of which close to 14% selected “strongly oppose” in the online survey. Roughly 12% said they neither supported nor opposed the idea, and the rest of the respondents were unsure.

Democrats overwhelmingly backed the measure, with 77% in support, 6% opposed and 17% unsure. Among independents, 63% supported the proposal, with 22% opposed and 15% unsure. Republicans, traditionally allies of the fossil fuel industry, were split on the idea, with 39% in support, 38% opposed and 24% unsure.  

The poll ― shared with HuffPost by the left-leaning think tank Data for Progress, which commissioned it ― comes as massive blazes rage in the Amazon rain forest, which plays a key role in absorbing the globe’s carbon dioxide emissions. An unusually large number of wildfires also have broken out this summer within the Arctic Circle. 

Efforts to hold companies liable for helping disseminate falsehoods and misinformation about climate change is already underway in the form of various lawsuits filed by a handful of state attorneys general and municipalities. 

(Photo: Data for Progress)

The findings may bolster calls by some Democratic presidential candidates for investigating and potentially prosecuting powerful climate deniers. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who ran a campaign singularly focused on the climate crisis, proposed targeting the foreign climate deniers with anti-corruption laws, and vowed to boost the Justice Department’s resources to probe companies and executives that fund misinformation. 

Inslee dropped out of the 2020 race this week. But Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top-polling candidate, released a sweeping Green New Deal proposal Thursday that called for “prosecuting” the fossil fuel industry “for the damage it has caused.”  

“Sanders’ plan to hold corporations accountable for climate change is not only morally urgent, it is politically effective,” Data for Progress co-founder Sean McElwee said by email. “Democrats should target the corporate polluters that voters overwhelming despise.”

He added that “in swing districts, fossil fuel companies make for an appealing target.”

Across the political spectrum, the poll found less voter support on divesting pension funds from investments in fossil fuel companies. Among Democrats, 52% supported the idea, 38% were unsure and 8% opposed. Just 27% of independents backed it, with 42% unsure and 31% opposed. A majority of Republicans ― 54% ― opposed such a move, with 34% unsure and only 11% in support. 

Clear partisan divides emerged on questions of funding a space race-style public investment in renewable electricity and banning hydraulic fracturing, the controversial drilling technique known as “fracking.” 

On a space race-style investment in creating a carbon-free electrical grid by 2040, 64% of Democrats were in support, 27% were unsure and just 8% opposed. Among independents, 47% supported the idea, 28% were unsure and 24% opposed. Republicans, once again, were largely against the idea, with 49% opposed, 31% unsure and only 21% in support.

Banning fracking elicited similar numbers. Sixty-three percent of Democrats supported a ban and 19% were unsure, while another 19% opposed. Independents supported the idea by 44%, while 21% were unsure and 36% opposed. Just 26% of Republicans supported banning fracking, with 24% unsure and 50% opposed.

The poll was conducted among 1,380 voters and findings for the entire sample group have a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Related...

Jay Inslee, Climate Candidate, Exits 2020 Presidential Race

Brazil's Amazon Fires Highlight The Threat Of Deregulation Amid Climate Change

Bernie Sanders Unveils $16 Trillion Green New Deal To Combat Climate Crisis

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

バングラデシュ

バングラデシュは世界で最も人口密度が高く、一人あたりの耕地面積が少ない国の一つだ。2013年、世界銀行は「気候変動により、バングラデシュには川の異常氾濫、これまで以上に強力な熱帯低気圧、海面上昇、気温上昇などの危機が迫っている」と警告している。

また、EUのグローバル気候変動同盟（GCCA）は「すでに沿岸部や乾燥・半乾燥地域では、洪水、熱帯低気圧、高潮、干ばつが頻発している」と報告している。

バングラデシュのシェイク・ハシナ首相は9月にハフポストUS版に寄稿し「バングラデシュは、気候変動の脅威に最もさらされている国です。気候変動と、気候変動が与えるその影響と闘うためには、明確なゴールが重要です」と述べている。また、2015年の降水量が例年より50%増え、農作物が深刻を受けたことに触れ「パリの気候変動会議では、測定可能で検証できる排出量削減目標を定めなければなりません」と強調した。

上の写真は2011年にバングラデシュ南西のサトキラ地区で起こった洪水の様子だ。男性がレスキューボートを待っている。

チャド

ベリスク・メープルクロフトの「気候変動脆弱性指数」とノートルダムグローバル適応力指数で、チャドは最も気候変動の影響を受ける国のそれぞれ1位と2位に入っている。

チャドはアフリカで最も貧しい国のひとつで、大規模な自然災害に対処するための十分な設備がない。GCCAの報告書は「自然災害によって深刻な干ばつや破壊的な洪水が増加する可能性があり、農業、畜産、漁業、健康や住宅へ大きな打撃を与えるだろう」と伝えている。

気候変動による被害が最も顕著なのはチャド湖だ。国連によれば、湖の大きさは1963年と比較して20分の1に縮んでいる。

上の写真は、かつては世界で最も大きな湖のひとつだったチャド湖だ。ニジェール、ナイジェリア、カメルーンといったチャド湖に面するその他の国々も、気候変動と湖の面積が縮んだことによる影響を受けている

パリの気候変動サミットで、ナイジェリアのムハンマド・ブハリ大統領は「チャド湖に面している国々は、お互いが直面している課題についてさらに詳しく話し合い、この問題を一日も早く解決しなければなりません」と語った

太平洋の島々

海抜の低い太平洋の島国は、完全に海の下に沈んでしまう恐れがある。

10万5000人が住み、33の島国からなるキリバスは平均標高が2mもない。Webマガジン「Slate」によれば、パリの気候変動会議でアノテ・トン大統領は「島に人が住めない状態になった時は島民を保護するとフィジーが申し出てくれている」と語っている。

上の写真は9月に撮影された。キリバスの村民ベイア・ティームは、以前は3～4年に一度起こっていた異常な高潮が今は3カ月おきに発生し、ほとんどの井戸が海の下に沈んでしまった、と話す。

キリバスに助けの手を差し伸べたフィジーも、自然災害に直面している。10月に行われた太平洋諸国の会議でラトゥ・イノケ・クンブアンボラ外相は、気候に影響を受けやすい腸チフスやデング熱、レプトスピラ症、下痢性疾患がフィジーで再び増えていると述べたとガーディアン紙が伝えている。

ニジェール

ニジェールでは国民の80%以上が農業に従事している。この農業への高い依存度が、気候変動による影響を大きくするとアメリカ地質調査所の報告書は指摘する。

2013年には世界銀行のエコノミスト、エル・ハッジ・アダマ・トゥーレ氏が次のように述べている。「気候リスクにさらされ、さらに内陸国であるニジェールは、世界で最も温暖化の影響を受けやすい国のひとつです」「状況を複雑にしているのは、国内と地域それぞれで抱える過激派です。これらの要因が農業に影響を与えることで、食料や栄養の問題に発展します」

ニジェールは世界で最も出生率の高い国だ。女性1人あたりが産む子供は7.6人で、2031年までに人口が2倍に増加すると予想されている。気候変動で農業が打撃を受ければ、多くの国民が食料不足に苦しむ可能性がある。

上の写真は農作業をするニジェール人の少年と父親だ。2005年に撮影された。

ハイチ

「自然災害と社会経済問題が混ざり合うと気候変動に対して脆くなることを示す、ということをハイチの事例が示しています」とコロンビア大学の地球研究所は説明する。

森林や土壌、水などの資源を乱用したことでハイチは気候変動に対して脆くなった。また、気候変動は天然資源に更なる被害を与えることになる、とGCCAは警告している。

ハイチは、ハリケーンの通り道に位置する。今後気候変動が進むにつれ、より強力なハリケーンがもっと頻繁に到来するだろうとコロンビア大学は予測している。

上の写真は2012年にハリケーン・サンディに襲われた時の様子だ。ポルトープランスの住民が浸水した家から泥水を捨てている。

コンゴ民主共和国

気候変動はコンゴ民主共和国の農業に大きな打撃を与え、病気を蔓延させる可能性がある。

コンゴでは90%近くの人が農業で生計を立てているが、気候変動により中央部に位置するコンゴ盆地では豪雨、洪水、地すべり、土壌の浸食が発生し、農作物が大きな打撃を受ける可能性があるとBBCが伝えている。逆に南部のカタンガでは、2020年までに雨季が少なくとも2カ月短くなるだろうと予想されている。

また、温暖化によってマラリアや心臓血管病、水を介する感染症が増えるとも予測されている。

上の写真は、CO2を吸収するアカシアの木々の間でキャッサバを育てるコンゴ人男性。国連の地球温暖化防止条約で「CO2排出量の多い国」と登録されたことを受け、温暖化防止に取組んでいる。

アフガニスタン

アフガニスタンは山が多く、内陸で乾燥した国だ。国連はアフガニスタンを、気候変動によって最も影響を受ける国の一つに認定し、600万ドルをかけて支援を行っている。

気候変動により、アフガニスタンでは干ばつや洪水が増え、砂漠化が進む可能性がある。また、約30年にわたって続いた戦争後の農業や安全の発展を阻害すると、GCCAは警告する。

上の写真はカブールで埃まみれの道を羊と歩くアフガニスタンの少女だ。2007年に撮影された。

中央アフリカ共和国

最も貧しい国の一つ中央アフリカ共和国は、大統領失脚後に内戦が激化している。そこに気候変動が加わり、さらに状況を悪化させている。

森林の研究機関「国際林業研究センター」の科学者のデニス・ソンワ氏は「状況に適応する能力をつければ、国を発展させることができます。誰もが参加できるような仕組みを作ることによって、紛争を減らし国内の緊張を和らげるでしょう」と語った。

ソンワ氏によれば、中央アフリカ共和国では、いまだにかんがいシステムが整備されておらず、雨季に降る雨に頼る昔ながらの農法が使われている。

一方で、首都バンギでは何度も洪水が起き、年間平均700万ドルの損害が出ているとガーディアン紙は伝える。

上の写真は、アメリカ陸軍特殊部隊との会議が行われている建物を警備する中央アフリカ共和国軍の軍人だ。

ギニアビサウ

ギニアビサウ政府が作った報告書は、国の大半が低地の湾岸地域で日差しが強いギニアビサウは、気候変動によって深刻な影響を被るだろうと警告している。

ギニアビサウもかんがいではなく、雨に頼って農業をしており、これがすでに問題となっている。

報告書には「気温の上昇にともない、あちこちで雨の降り方が不規則になっている。そして地表から蒸発する水蒸気の量が急激に増えたことで、農作物の生産が落ち、土壌が浸食されるようになった」と書かれている。

上の写真は、ギニアビサウの都市コントゥボエル近郊で水田を耕す農夫たちだ。

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.