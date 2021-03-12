Climate Point: America's offshore wind industry finally gains momentum

Mark Olalde, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news from around the Golden State and the country. In Palm Springs, Calif., I’m Mark Olalde.

Let's begin in the nation's capital, where the political script we read for the past four years is being flipped on its head. USA Today reports that a coalition of 12 Republican attorneys general launched a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's efforts to address climate change. The executive order at the center of the litigation directed the federal government to calculate the cost of greenhouse gas pollution in order to guide regulations, but the Republican states argued this move would be bad for business.

Here's some other important reporting....

MUST-READ STORIES

Offshore going mainstream. The Biden administration on Monday approved "the country's first full-scale offshore wind farm," greenlighting the Vineyard Wind project that will sit 12 nautical miles off the coast of Massachusetts. E&E reports that the development still requires a few final permits, but this approval is a big step toward kickstarting a U.S. offshore wind industry. Not to mention, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.

Water woes. The Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University partnered with WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge for a series diving into water issues in Louisiana. In the first installment, the team reports that unregulated pumping of groundwater has led to the state's aquifers draining more rapidly than nearly anywhere else in the country. Also on the water front, some Western states aren't seeing eye-to-eye on the dwindling Colorado River. As negotiations continue over the future of allotments that are bigger than what the river can provide, AP reports that Utah is positioning itself to fight for its full share, even if other states are giving ground.

When green isn't green. Going international for a moment, Bloomberg reports that a Mexican program meant to incentivize tree-planting isn't all it's cracked up to be. The goal is to create timber and fruit industries and combat climate change, but it's offering the wrong incentive. Instead of working as planned, the program has led to farmers clearing jungle in order to get credit for planting new trees. Take a look.

A lone man wades through the floodwaters in New Orleans north of downtown six days after Hurricane Katrina passed through the area.
A lone man wades through the floodwaters in New Orleans north of downtown six days after Hurricane Katrina passed through the area.

POLITICAL CLIMATE

Political positioning. Rep. Deb Haaland's contested path toward the top of the Department of the Interior finally appears to be cleared, as the Senate plans to vote on her nomination Monday. She should have the votes. Meanwhile, the Detroit Free Press writes that former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm has been approved to lead the Department of Energy. And, USA Today reports, Michael Regan was confirmed as the first Black man to take the post of Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

California oil rush. While liberals won the day in Washington, D.C., it was conservative county supervisors in the Central Valley who grabbed headlines in California. The Desert Sun's Janet Wilson reports that Kern County this week "gave upfront, blanket environmental approval for 40,500 new oil and gas wells." About three-quarters of the Golden State's oil industry is in Kern, making it a battleground between environmental justice advocates and fossil fuel companies. The former argued that public health impacts and climate change were being ignored, while the latter pointed toward the economic impact of winding down oil production. Farmers threatened to sue to stop drilling on or near their land, but green groups beat them to the punch, filing litigation on Thursday.

Oil field of dreams. And speaking of oil, Colorado state legislators are tasked with retooling the system meant to guarantee there's money left to clean up old oil and gas wells. Nick Bowlin of High Country News reports on new data from think tank Carbon Tracker that found the true price to plug and remediate these wells could be many millions of dollars costlier than the current system has set aside. "With the industry’s murky financial future, experts predict more and more sales of risky wells to less-wealthy operators, until the state could end stuck with the final cost," he writes.

OUR WILD WORLD

"Bloodless cockfighting." That's how this new feature from the magazine Guernica describes the often illegal, underground world of finch singing competitions in New York City. The birds are typically smuggled from Guyana and can be worth thousands of dollars apiece, but there's a push to legalize the trade. Take a few minutes to get a window into this fascinating slice of the world.

Monster fish. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that "a fearsome new invasive predator has emerged in the state." Called the arapaima, it's a fish that can grow up to 10 feet long and is a native of the Amazon River. While there's still no evidence that the fish has reproduced in the Sunshine State, concerns abound that its presence spells trouble for native species due to its "voracious appetite."

Digging for history in Phoenix. Turning now to more urban environments, The Arizona Republic is out with an interesting new look at the history and development of Phoenix and the surrounding valley where millions of people now live. A massive canal system constructed by Native American groups once spread more than 700 miles across the region, evidence of "one of the ancient world's great engineering feats." Recent work in Tempe is digging further into this rich history.

Hohokam created hundreds of miles of canals that supplied irrigation for their crops in the desert of Arizona. About half of the canal system we use today has ancient heritage says SRP archaeologist Daniel Garcia. The South canal flows in Mesa on Feb. 24, 2021.
Hohokam created hundreds of miles of canals that supplied irrigation for their crops in the desert of Arizona. About half of the canal system we use today has ancient heritage says SRP archaeologist Daniel Garcia. The South canal flows in Mesa on Feb. 24, 2021.

AND ANOTHER THING

News flash. All eyes were on Texas when a huge winter storm exposed inadequacies in the state's deregulated energy grid. In response, the crisis brought attention to the country's power system and the need to make some big changes. Across the USA Today Network, journalists checked in on how their region is doing.

For The Oklahoman, Jack Money wrote that it could've been a lot worse for the Sooner State, as its participation in the multi-state Southwest Power Pool likely protected the grid's reliability. Still, shifting weather patterns will strain the system. For the Indianapolis Star, London Gibson and Sarah Bowman reported on the 34 counties across the state — out of 92 — that have "ordinances that restrict wind and solar projects, or prohibit their construction altogether." That anti-renewable effort will go a long way in hurting the state's ability to provide affordable power, experts say. And for The Arizona Republic, Ryan Randazzo answered his readers' burning question: Can this happen there too? In this piece, he explained what went wrong in Texas — and what's different about the Southwest.

Scientists agree that to maintain a livable planet, we need to reduce the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration back to 350 ppm. We’re above that and rising dangerously. Here are the latest numbers:

Atmospheric concentrations of climate-warming gases continue increasing.
Atmospheric concentrations of climate-warming gases continue increasing.

That’s all for now. Don’t forget to follow along on Twitter at @MarkOlalde. You can also reach me at molalde@gannett.com. You can sign up to get Climate Point in your inbox for free here. And, if you’d like to receive a daily round-up of California news (also for free!), you can sign up for USA Today’s In California newsletter here. Finally, The Desert Sun has a wild sale going on right now, and you won't regret grabbing yourself a subscription here! Alright, mask up; we’re doing it. Cheers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate Point: America's offshore wind industry finally gains momentum

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls on Americans to get vaccinated, says he 'will not relent until we beat this virus'

    On Thursday night, exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus was a global pandemic, President Biden spoke to the nation about what Americans have gone through collectively since then, offering cautious optimism. As of Thursday, at least 527,726 Americans have died of the coronavirus, more than the number of deaths in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and 9/11 combined. "A year ago, no one could have imagined what we were about to go through, but now we're coming through it," Biden said. "It's a shared experience that binds us together as a nation. We are bound together by the loss and the pain in the days that have gone by. We're also bound together by the hope and the possibilities in the days in front of us." Biden's goal was for 100 million vaccines to be delivered in his first 100 days in office, and he announced the country is on track to hit that number early, on his 60th day in office. Biden said he has also directed states to make every adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1, and announced the mobilization of more vaccinators and the creation of a new federal website that will help people set up vaccination appointments. "I promise I will do everything in my power, I will not relent until we beat this virus," Biden said. "But I need every American to do their part. That's not hyperbole. I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn." If people get vaccinated and continue to wear masks and social distance, there is "a good chance" small gatherings can take place on July 4. Biden cautioned that a lot might happen between now and then, as there are new virus variants spreading. Now is not the time to let up, Biden said. Americans have lost a lot — loved ones, friends, businesses, time — but "America is coming back," Biden promised. He praised the "extraordinary" measures that led to coronavirus vaccines being developed, manufactured, and distributed quickly, and said it is his "fervent prayer for our country" that "after what we went through, we'll come together as one people, one nation, one America. I believe we can, and we will." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • Congresswoman demands probe into Lauren Boebert and two other Republicans for ‘aiding’ Capitol rioters

    The Republican lawmakers have denied any involvement with the riot

  • Denmark, Norway, Iceland halt AstraZeneca vaccine use

    Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had received the vaccine. The announcement comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Still, the European medicine regulator said the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks and could continue to be administered.Denmark suspended the AstraZeneca shots for two weeks after a 60-year-old woman, who was given a shot from the same batch used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died. It said the suspension was also prompted by reports "of possible serious side effects" from other European countries.Some health experts said there was little evidence to suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered. One expert told Reuters it's extremely difficult "distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence." AstraZeneca told Reuters in a written statement that the safety of its vaccine had been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data confirmed it was generally well tolerated. The drugmaker said this week there had been "no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine," and said it was in contact with Austrian authorities about the death and would fully support their investigation.

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • DOJ employees welcome newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland with cheers and applause on his first day

    The DOJ is familiar territory for Garland, who rose to prominence when he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • Russia turns its back on NASA, agrees to build lunar space station with China

    The project with China will be “guided by the principles of equal distribution of rights and responsibilities,” the Russian space agency said.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.