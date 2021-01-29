Climate Point: Biden takes aim at fossil fuels, Canada takes aim at journalists

Mark Olalde, USA TODAY

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news from around the Golden State and the country. In Palm Springs, Calif., I’m Mark Olalde.

President Joe Biden has been in the White House for a little more than a week, and the hits keep on coming for the environment. Some of his earliest actions on his first day related to climate change (more on that later), and Wednesday was dubbed "Climate Day." Among other things, Biden used the day to commit to setting aside 30% of federal land and water for conservation by 2030, to pause new oil and gas leases on federal land and to begin eliminating fossil fuel subsidies. HuffPost has a helpful breakdown here.

"President Biden set ambitious goals that will ensure America and the world can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution that achieves a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and puts the United States on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050," according to a White House statement on his overarching plans.

Some of the plans, though, such as the pause on new oil and gas leases, do little to actually slow fossil fuel extraction. In that case, oil and gas companies had stockpiled permits in advance of the inauguration to circumvent such an order. USA Today has more on that. Still, environmentalists and climate scientists hope these actions are a sign of even more to come.

Pump jacks are shown in an oil field July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas.
Pump jacks are shown in an oil field July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas.

Here's some other important reporting...

MUST-READ STORIES

Chilling effect. As a journalist, I'm used to receiving reader input and complaints. What I'm still not used to even after four years of the last administration, is a full-throated attack on the free press by the government. Geoff Dembicki is out with an unsettling story for Vice in which he revealed the party controlling Alberta's provincial government in Canada paid thousands of dollars to slander environment journalists as part of a multi-million dollar investigation going after environmentalists. Among those targeted in the conservative party's report were a professional group to which I belong and a reputable publication for which I previously reported. In an additional odd twist, the report was written by a "home-school teacher in England." Needless to say, she failed to reach out to journalists for comment.

Rigging the reports. E&E's Benjamin Storrow is out with another compelling investigation, this time into utilities' proclivity to use tricky data and carbon accounting to make big claims about how much they're cutting in greenhouse gas emissions. "The guidelines governing public emissions reporting are vague and voluntary, enabling companies to embellish their reductions, while making it difficult to compare one utility with another," he writes.

The temperature is too damn high. Over in the Southwest, Erin Stone of The Arizona Republic digs into disparities in resources between urban and rural communities as temperatures soar. In many outlying areas, she found rising heat was bringing deadly health implications with few options for refuges like cooling centers.

Migrant workers tend to a field in Somerton, outside Yuma.
Migrant workers tend to a field in Somerton, outside Yuma.

Endangered. If you want a feel-good story, please skip this one. Jimmy Tobias has a new project out with The Intercept in which he uses a fight over development in Florida as a case study for how a key conservation agency is succumbing to outside pressure. As he sees it, we're left with a "politicized (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) that is struggling to uphold the Endangered Species Act amid a growing global extinction crisis."

BIDEN GETS GOING

"Climate Day" was only part of Biden's early steps on climate change and the environment. Here's a run-down of some of his other early big decisions:

Little known, big impact. You've probably never heard of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, so don't feel bad if you missed this story. It's housed within the Office of Management and Budget and gives proposed agency regulations a once-over to vet them. But, a Biden-approved memo titled "Modernizing Regulatory Review" looks to revamp how the office functions, shifting it from mainly producing an economic cost-benefit analysis to studying a broader range of impacts. "The memo could unleash a wave of stronger regulations to reduce income inequality, fight climate change and protect public health," HuffPost writes. "Among left-leaning experts on regulation, it’s a signal that Biden could break with 40 years of conservative policy."

Climate cash. Meanwhile, over at the Federal Reserve (Aren't you glad you're getting a tour of our bureaucracy this week?), a new committee was announced to "deepen the central bank's understanding of the risks that climate change poses to the financial system." E&E reports on what this means for the banking sector.

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

Environmental justice gets a nod. Another executive order Biden signed directs the Department of Justice to "consider establishing an environmental justice office," Bloomberg reports. If created, the office would partner with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and others to coordinate work on the topic, which relates to disproportionate impacts of environmental woes on disadvantaged communities.

Go day. And finally, let's not forget Day 1. Presidents often like to take their seat in the Oval Office in front of news cameras only hours after the inauguration, a stack of executive orders filled with campaign promises already there and awaiting their signature. Biden was no different. On the climate front, his Day 1 moves will have the U.S. rejoin the Paris Agreement and cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, among other things. USA Today's Doyle Rice has the story. But conservatives aren't letting him move forward that easily. While Democratic California Attorney General Xavier Becerra acted as the main antagonist throwing darts at former President Donald Trump's attacks on environmental policy, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has publicly announced that he's looking to fight Biden on the environment. The Austin American-Statesman has all the details.

AND ANOTHER THING

A vehicle charges at a charging station in the parking garage of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Ca., December 15, 2020.
A vehicle charges at a charging station in the parking garage of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Ca., December 15, 2020.

The transition has begun. Just think. You unplug your car, push the button to quietly turn it on, touch the right pedal (perhaps we'll call it an "electrons pedal") and off you go with the instant torque that comes with electric vehicles. While still in the future, this reality is looking closer every day. The Detroit Free Press reports that General Motors, one of the Big Three automakers, announced Thursday that it "aspires" by 2035 to only be producing cars, pickups and SUVs that are zero emission. Then, in another five years, it wants its "global products and plants to be carbon neutral."

Scientists agree that to maintain a livable planet, we need to reduce the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration back to 350 ppm. We’re above that and rising dangerously. Here are the latest numbers:

Greenhouse gases continue to accumulate in Earth&#39;s atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases continue to accumulate in Earth's atmosphere.

That’s all for now. Don’t forget to follow along on Twitter at @MarkOlalde. You can also reach me at molalde@gannett.com. You can sign up to get Climate Point in your inbox for free here. And, if you’d like to receive a daily round-up of California news (also for free!), you can sign up for USA Today’s In California newsletter here. Mask up! Cheers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate Point: Biden takes aim at fossil fuels, Canada takes aim at journalists

Latest Stories

  • 6 reasons America's vaccination mess is about to get better

    For weeks the news about America’s slow, sloppy COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been dispiriting. There’s been too much demand and too little supply. At the same time, roughly half of the distributed doses haven’t even been administered. 

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene uses offensive slur in rant referencing Down’s syndrome

    ‘I’m not trying to talk down on people with Down’s syndrome, but that’s what these people are’, says GOP congresswoman in clip

  • FBI: Pipe bombs were placed at RNC and DNC headquarters night before Capitol riot

    The FBI is seeking information from the public on a suspect alleged to have placed two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., the night before this month's Capitol riot. The FBI said Friday that an individual allegedly placed a pipe bomb at the Republican National Committee headquarters and another at the Democratic National Committee headquarters between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan 5., the night before the deadly attack on the Capitol building that left five people dead. "The unknown individual wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray," the FBI said. "The individual carried a backpack in their hand." According to The Washington Post, which on Friday published video of the suspect, the FBI has interviewed over 1,000 people as part of its investigation. The two bombs were discovered on the afternoon of the riot and were defused by experts, NBC News reports, but according to CNN, "it's still unknown why the devices did not explode." Authorities are now offering an increased reward of up to $100,000, raised from $75,000, for information leading to the suspect's arrest. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says freedom is 'earned with the price of blood' in newly-resurfaced video

  • Court tosses murder conviction over fire in secret tunnels

    A Maryland appeals court on Friday overturned a wealthy stock trader's conviction on a murder charge in the fiery death of a man who was secretly helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker beneath a home in a tony suburb of Washington, D.C. Daniel Beckwitt, 29, was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree “depraved heart” murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra, who was burned beyond recognition in the September 2017 fire at Beckwitt's home. A three-judge panel from Court of Special Appeals ruled this week that the evidence wasn't sufficient to sustain Beckwitt's murder conviction.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says freedom is 'earned with the price of blood' in newly-resurfaced video

  • China warns Taiwan that 'independence means war’

    China toughened its language toward Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • GOP lawmaker demands AOC apologize to Cruz for tweets

    Texas Rep. Chip Roy objected to claims N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in her Twitter back-and-forth with Ted Cruz. A Texas Republican congressman sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday calling for her to demand an apology from his fiery Democratic colleague, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Chip Roy objected to allegations Ocasio-Cortez made in a Twitter back-and-forth she had this week with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

  • France can still avoid third coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister says

    France decided against imposing a third coronavirus nationwide lockdown on Friday and instead ordered tighter controls at its borders, increased police action against curfew breakers and a greater adherence to working from home. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the public health crisis remained of great concern as France's death toll jumped above 75,000, the seventh-highest in the world. Speaking shortly after President Emmanuel Macron conferred with senior ministers about the crisis, Castex said that from Sunday all arrivals into France from outside the European Union would be banned, except for essential travel.

  • Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial

    Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.

  • ‘For Christ’s sake, watch yourself’: Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • Tens of thousands of Republicans are fleeing from GOP in nationwide exodus after deadly Capitol riots

    At least 30,000 Republicans across the country drop their affiliation with the GOP in wake of violent attacks

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood puts license in jeopardy by refusing mental health evaluation

    L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who played a role in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his election defeat, put his law license in jeopardy on Friday by saying on social media that he would not undergo a mental health evaluation requested by an attorney licensing body. Wood said on the app Telegram on Thursday that the State Bar of Georgia had told him he needed to submit to the evaluation to keep his law license. In a subsequent post on Friday, Wood said he would decline the request and "litigate" with the state bar if necessary.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Hate crime charges added in gruesome Grindr attack on gay teen

    Holden White, a 19-year-old student in Louisiana, says police failed him.

  • Johnson & Johnson Releases Single-Dose Vaccine Results

    Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its coronavirus vaccine was 72 percent effective against the pathogen in the U.S., and the company will ask federal regulators for approval in February. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is administered in one shot. The vaccine uses a relatively new technology to deliver a coronavirus gene into the body by using a modified form of the common cold. The gene instructs bodily cells to make a protein similar to coronavirus, which wards off infection. While the vaccine is not as effective as those of Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still strong enough to give widespread protection from coronavirus. The company has the ability to ship millions of doses, and a February approval would add the vaccine to the tools currently being used to fight the pandemic. While the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 72 percent in the U.S., that rate dropped to 57 percent in trials in South Africa, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading. The variant, labeled B.1.351, has also been found to slightly reduce the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Concern over the variant prompted the Biden administration to impose a travel ban from South Africa earlier this week.

  • Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho

    As legal weed becomes a reality in every corner of the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. State lawmakers on Friday moved forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would bar the legalization of marijuana in Idaho in an attempt to keep the growing nationwide acceptance of the drug from seeping across its borders. Idaho is one of only three states without some sort of policy allowing residents to possess products with even low amounts of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

  • Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, thanking staff for their service and caring for son Beau in 2015

    ‘My son Beau, after a year in Iraq, came back with stage four glioblastoma. They took care of him with great grace and dignity’