Climate Point: Big oil is headed back to court while Congress considers paying for its cleanup

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news from around the Golden State and the country. In Palm Springs, Calif., I’m Mark Olalde.

The oil and gas industry has had a weird year — haven't we all? — that hs seen its prices temporarily dip negative, the Rockefellers (of all people) divest and make money off the decision, and oil tankers act as floating reserves for the glut of product.

This week, the industry's winding path through 2020 continued as it was hit by two new lawsuits. On Wednesday, the state of Minnesota slapped ExxonMobil, Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute with a consumer fraud lawsuit, claiming the companies and trade group lied to the public about climate change for 30 years, the Star Tribune reports. A day later, E&E writes, Washington, D.C., also took on the oil supermajors, building a legal argument linking the petroleum industry's advertising practices to those employed by the tobacco industry.

But there's more to talk about than court cases, so here's some other important reporting....

MUST-READ STORIES

The U.S. Capitol as House lawmakers prepare to debate emergency coronavirus response legislation on Capitol Hill. More

Cleanup vs. bailout. House Democrats on Monday unveiled a $1.5 trillion — yes, trillion with a T — package that bundled a coronavirus stimulus, an infrastructure bill and various other ideas that have sat on the shelf for years. In recent weeks, the idea of a New Deal-esque jobs program that would put oilfield workers back on the job plugging orphan oil and gas wells gained significant momentum. It was included in the package to the tune of $2 billion, which could be a huge environmental win if it leads to orphan well cleanup. On the other hand, it could be yet another fossil fuel industry subsidy. Energy News Network has the inside story.

Insult to injury. The Navajo Nation's per-capita coronavirus rate has been the worst in the country for much of the pandemic, and one cause that keeps popping up is a lack of access to clean water. Bloomberg reports that many Navajo citizens are pointing the finger at Peabody Energy, the country's largest coal-mining company, which they say "pulled so much water from the Navajo Aquifer before closing its last mining operation there last August that many wells and springs have run dry."

"Climate change is killing Americans." Columbia Journalism Investigations, the Center for Public Integrity and The Guardian put it pretty bluntly with that title. Their collaboration is out with an investigation that found heat-related deaths are on the rise, while federal programs meant to protect citizens from this growing threat have been left underfunded and floundering.

King Coal on its deathbed. The coal industry still looms large in America's politics and psyche, but the industry is rapidly losing its place in the country's energy mix, especially as the pandemic stalls demand. An investigation from environmental publication DeSmogBlog reveals that a potential insurance bubble could leave billions of dollars of coal mine cleanup costs unprotected — meaning we the taxpayers would be on the hook — exactly as the latter-day coal barons walk away.

POLITICAL CLIMATE

Work goes on at the Red Hill Bay restoration project at the Salton Sea on Sept. 12, 2018. More

The never-ending story. The Salton Sea in Southern California has transformed in recent decades from leisure destination to a source of toxic, lung-damaging dust, as the shoreline recedes and exposes accumulated pollution. For The Desert Sun, I've got the latest on government infighting over the mishandling of habitat restoration projects that have gone unfinished for years.