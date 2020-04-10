Climate Point: Nepal is melting, and Trump wants to mine the moon

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news from across the Golden State and the country. From Palm Springs, Calif., I’m Mark Olalde.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, trillions of dollars in stimulus funds are starting to flow, and decision-makers' focus is split between the virus and everything else. This has kicked off a lobbying frenzy for money and attention, and environmentalists hope they're not left in the dark.

E&E reports that, with the country negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Russia and others to stabilize oil markets, the petroleum industry has the president's ear, and industry reps met with him at the White House. Meanwhile, in California, where the state has tied some green programs to its cap-and-trade market, the program appears unlikely to generate its usual revenue due to the virus-led economic slowdown.

Here's some other important reporting...

MUST-READ STORIES

Oil rigs and pipeline infrastructure pump oil and gases in Kern County, California, February 20, 2020. More

Fracking's back. After an outcry over an uptick in approved permits for hydraulic fracturing — or "fracking" — Gov. Gavin Newsom paused new fracking in California in November. Community groups cheered the move, while the oil and gas industry quickly began pressing the administration to lift the ban. Late last week, the state regulatory agency overseeing oil and gas quietly approved two dozen fracking permits. Our own Janet Wilson has the latest on the state's controversial decision.

Land-grab universities. High Country News is out with a two-year investigation that should be required reading. The magazine's reporters tracked down the history of nearly 11 million acres of land either stolen or bought for pennies on the dollar from tribal nations, mainly in the West, and given to universities as seed capital. In all, they identified 52 colleges that benefited from this system, even building a standalone website where you can track the land transfers.

No pay, we stay. Last summer, a spontaneous protest along railroad tracks in eastern Kentucky captured national headlines. With the rallying cry of "No pay, we stay!" out-of-work coal miners who watched their final paychecks clawed out of their bank accounts by their former employer blocked a train carrying the hard-dug product. Months later, the Ohio Valley ReSource revisited the scene and introduces us to a family of miners adjusting to a new normal without coal.

POLITICAL CLIMATE

In an undated photo, firefighters control a practice blaze with aqueous film-forming foam at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility main base. The foam, known as AFFF, was later found to contain several kinds of persistent chemicals known as PFAS. More

Forever chemicals. In recent years, environmentalists and politicians have paid increasing attention to several classes of chemicals used in myriad products ranging from military firefighting foam to candy wrappers. These ubiquitous-but-toxic chemicals called PFAS come in nearly 5,000 varieties and are believed to cause cancer and other health issues. For The Desert Sun, I've got the latest on a new study released Thursday by the Environmental Working Group that found 2,501 sites around the country where PFAS might be escaping into the environment.

Pennsylvania's orphans. Although laws vary state-by-state and on federal land, when oil and gas companies drill wells in the U.S., they nearly always need to put up a small pot of money called a "bond" to cover cleanup costs. But, that money is almost always laughably inadequate. In a new investigation, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette chronicles ARG Resources, one of a multitude of companies that are handing cleanup over to taxpayers. The company drilled in the Allegheny National Forest, made hundreds of millions of dollars and then told state and federal regulators that it just didn't have enough cash to clean up its own mess.