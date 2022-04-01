Oil protesters block 10 UK oil terminals, six people arrested

LONDON (Reuters) -Climate change protesters on Friday blocked 10 British oil terminals near London, Birmingham and Southampton on Friday, with some supporters climbing on top of oil tankers.

Extinction Rebellion, which caused days of traffic chaos in central London three years ago, and another group Just Stop Oil organised the protests.

Just Stop Oil says it is a coalition of groups working together to bring an end to exploration, development and production of fossil fuels.

Police said they were dealing with three incidents in the county of Essex, just east of London, and six people were arrested.

The protests come ahead of the government's new energy strategy next week, which is expected to boost its domestic supplies to shield the country from a surge in prices caused by Russia invading Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a Premier League soccer match was held up for several minutes after a protestor wearing a jersey with the words "Just Stop Oil" tied himself to the goal post.

