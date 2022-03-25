Climate protesters rally outside Australian PM's home

Associated Press

Democrat Abby Broyles, who drew national attention after admitting she blacked out at a sleepover for middle-school aged girls and vomited in a clothes hamper, announced Thursday she's dropping out of the race for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District. Broyles, 32, said in a statement that she is receiving treatment for anxiety and alcohol dependency following the incident at the sleepover and, later, an attempt to take her own life by drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills. “On the morning of March 2nd, I made the attempt to take my life, but thankfully, God had greater plans for me," Broyles said.