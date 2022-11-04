Climate protesters splatter Van Gogh in Rome with pea soup

TRISHA THOMAS
·1 min read

ROME (AP) — Environmental activists tossed pea soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting Friday in Rome to protest carbon use and natural gas extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting.

Security intervened immediately and removed the protesters kneeling in front of “The Sower” at the Palazzo Bonaparte to deliver a manifesto. Protesters from the same group, the Last Generation, earlier blocked a highway near Rome.

The painting belongs to the Kroller-Muller Museum in the Netherlands and was on loan for a show in Italy's capital featuring works by Van Gogh. Officials said the 1888 painting was undamaged.

Italy’s new culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, condemned the protest.

“Attacking art is an ignoble act that must be firmly condemned,’’ he said. “Culture, which is the basis of our identity, must be defended and protected, and certainly not used as a megaphone for other forms of protest.”

Climate activists have staged similar protests have taken place at museums in Britain, Germany and elsewhere in Italy, targeting works by Van Gogh, Botticelli and Picasso.

The stunt backfired for some onlookers.

“It totally defeats the purpose.'' Hans Bergetoft, a tourist from Stockholm, said. "I am really for the cause in itself, but not the action. Not the action that they took. Not at all.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

    Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles. Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

  • Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial

    Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly said their diabetes drug Jardiance was shown to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), as they seek to catch up with market segment leader AstraZeneca. In a statement on Friday, the two partners said Jardiance cut the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death by 28%, citing results from a late-stage trial which included people with and without diabetes.

  • Oath Keepers founder Rhodes takes the stand in U.S. Capitol riot trial

    The founder of the far-right U.S. Oath Keepers group Stewart Rhodes on Friday denied his organization was racist or a militia movement as he took the stand in his trial on charges of trying to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power in 2021. Tearing up at times on the stand, the former Army paratrooper said the group was a civic-minded organization that helped give veterans a feeling of purpose when they returned home from deployments abroad. U.S. officials have described the Oath Keepers, whose members include current and former military and police personnel, as an anti-government group.

  • Tenneco to move Chicago-area headquarters to Michigan after its sale to Apollo

    The auto parts maker says it will maintain a presence in the Chicago area, including keeping its 1,200 employees in Skokie.

  • Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent

    Tom Barrack, a onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, dealing a setback to the U.S. Justice Department. Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives. Barrack hugged his lawyers after the verdict was read.

  • United and American Airlines start their own mechanic-training programs

    United starts a program beginning in Houston next week; American teams with a Chicago-based aviation mechanics training institute.

  • Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit

    The family of a Black woman who was injected with ketamine by a paramedic and died has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him and the ambulance company.

  • Investigators: Car buried in insurance fraud scheme linked to suspect in massive SJ scam case

    Johnny Bocktune Lew, who had owned the home where a buried Mercedes was found, collected tens of thousands of dollars in insurance, authorities say.

  • Colorado man gets $7M settlement in police stun gun case

    The Colorado city of Idaho Springs said Wednesday it has agreed to pay $7 million to a 75-year-old man who said an officer used a stun gun on him without warning and dragged him from his apartment after a dispute with a neighbor, causing a stroke that left him with permanent injuries. Michael Clark alleged in the federal civil rights suit filed last year that he suffered numerous health problems after Officer Nicholas Hanning used a Taser on him in his home in Idaho Springs, causing Clark to lose consciousness, fall and strike his head. Hanning, who was fired after the May 2021 encounter, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault and relinquished his right to serve as a law enforcement officer in Colorado.

  • Man found shot dead in his yard, North Carolina deputies say. Now his cousin is charged

    The man and his cousin lived together, according to deputies.

  • Ukraine vows to repair shattered rail network to reconnect retaken towns

    The head of Ukraine's railway vowed to keep trains running and to repair the damage done to the network by Russian troops, highlighting how rail is the lifeblood of the country and how the system is vital to restoring towns devastated during the invasion. Oleksandr Kamyshin, chief executive of Ukrainian Railways, spoke as he travelled by train through the Kupiansk railway hub, once used by Russian troops to resupply their frontline before the area was liberated by Ukrainian forces. Kupiansk was one of an array of settlements Ukrainian troops recaptured during a surprise counteroffensive that caught Russian forces off guard in September.

  • Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27

    A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The lawmakers want the United States at the COP27 climate summit to sign the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that sets a target for 30% of those new vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

  • Dow jumps about 300 points, stocks rally after Fed fires off 4th jumbo rate hike

    U.S. stocks turned sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve fired off another 75 basis point rate increase in an attempted to cool inflation that's been tough to coax down from a four-decade high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 322 points, or 1%, trading near 32,977. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.5% higher, after all three indexes earlier in the session were lower, heading for a third day in a row of losses, according to FactSet. Whil

  • Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

    A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc urged Greek officials on Friday to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. “We learnt a lot but we also still feel that a lot of our questions remain to be answered,” committee head Jeroen Lenaers said after a fact-finding visit to Greece and fellow European Union member Cyprus. The scandal, which shook Greece's center-right government this year, centered on the National Intelligence Service's tapping of opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis' phone.

  • 'I hope he rots in hell': Sumter County man gets life in prison for killing teenager

    Larry Peavy apologized for kidnapping and raping two teen girls, and killing one of them. The dead girl's mother said she hopes Peavy "rots in hell.

  • Blake Shelton Offers 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice on 'Complicated' Voice Knockouts Decision

    Gwen Stefani's teen Voice contestants Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado go head-to-head in a PEOPLE exclusive first look at their knockout round airing Monday

  • Gov. DeSantis will continue to give Floridians a better quality of life | Opinion

    The Republican National Committee has opened five Florida community centers to reach Black, Hispanic and Jewish voters, says its chair.

  • North Korea flies nearly 200 fighter jets near South Korea’s border

    ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports on rising tensions after North Korea’s unprecedented missile launches this week.

  • Here's why people believe they'll win the record $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million

    The $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, and Americans are convinced they have a chance at winning the second-largest pot in history.

  • California bust nets 2.2 tons of meth and cocaine worth $24 million at San Diego port of entry

    Customs and Border Patrol officials seized 1.76 tons of methamphetamine and half a ton of cocaine totaling $24 million.