Climate protestors disrupt Haley rally in Nashua

A climate protester is stopped by security at a rally held by Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NASHUA, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Nikki Haley’s rally was interrupted by climate protesters from the Sunrise Movement in the audience Saturday night at her rally at the Courtyard Hotel.

It started when a young girl emerged from the crowd and shouted out Haley’s name before continuing:

“Why are you letting our homes be destroyed in climate disasters., She’s taking millions of dollars from the fossil fuel industry.”

Haley took a moment after the initial protest to let security search the crowd for any more protesters. After the incident, Haley addressed the crowd.

“Don’t boo someone like that,” Haley said. “My husband and other military men and women sacrifice for us every day for her to do that.

“We are blessed to live in a country with free speech.”

But she did not speak for much longer before another young girl rose from her seat and started yelling.

“My community is suffering through asthma and cancer from the fossil fuel money that you are seeking,” the second protester shouted. “How can you look at me in the eyes? How can you look at my generation?”

Again, Haley’s security quickly removed the protester and escorted them directly out of the building.

Haley supporters were quick to stand behind the former governor and started chanting “USA” and “Nikki” to drown out the voices of the protester as they were leaving and continuing to shout.

However, over the course of the next minutes, five to six fellow protestors stood up from the crowd and shouted similar accusations before being escorted out of the rally by police. Each drew out a yellow banner with “CLIMATE CRIMINAL” emblazoned on the front. One of the protesters was shoved by an audience member and fell down while being escorted from the rally.

After each protester was escorted out, Haley said:

“Anyone else?”

