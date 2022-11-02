Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

Does what I do matter? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9
BY DREW COSTLEY
·3 min read

Can people's individual actions make a difference in how much carbon dioxide is emitted on an international scale? International organizations like the United Nations have called on individuals to limit their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, along with governments and corporations.

Some argue it would be more effective to focus on changing government and corporate policy to limit emissions from the energy and agriculture sectors than asking individuals to limit their carbon footprint, but experts say that while that's true, every bit of emissions reduction helps.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

___

“We should all be the most responsible citizens we can be in every sense of the word and contribute to a sustainable existence on this planet," said University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann. He said that means, in part, minimizing our carbon footprints as individuals.

And that can take a lot of different forms.

The United Nations Act Now campaign for individual climate action suggests people can minimize their personal carbon footprint directly by changing their energy and transportation use and food consumption. Other, less direct methods for reducing carbon emissions include divesting from fossil fuel companies in retirement plans, protesting to support climate action and lobbying government officials to pass environmentally sustainable policies.

Kim Cobb, a Brown University climate scientist, said there are consequences to individuals having “outsized” carbon footprints. And still there are people who engage in the environmental movement who don't consider their personal carbon footprint.

“I think we’re living in an anti-gravity moment where people are able to say, ‘I’m not concerned about my first, personal carbon footprint. Collective action matters the most,’” she said. In the future, though, “there will be a moral and social cost to bear by those individuals.”

Still, there are some climate impacts that people aren't individually responsible for and can't change on their own. Over 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions produced between 1988 and 2015 came from 100 fossil fuel companies, according a 2017 report by CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

And despite the United Nations' warnings to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions, countries are planning on extracting double the amount of fossil fuels than what would be consistent with keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), even as they pledge to make ambitious cuts.

So, although there are things individuals can do to minimize their personal carbon footprints, Mann said, “we must not allow ... polluters to reframe the discussion so that it falls entirely upon individuals, which takes the pressure off of them.”

“We can’t pass legislation ourselves that incentivizes renewable energy or that blocks new fossil fuel infrastructure. We can’t impose regulations on industry. We can’t negotiate directly with international partners. We need our policymakers to do that," Mann said. “Those things can only be enacted at the systematic level, and that’s why we have to keep the pressure on policymakers and on corporations and those who are in a position to make the changes that we can’t make ourselves."

___

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Lisa is now Hurricane Lisa. What the forecast says about the threats

    Lisa is now the sixth hurricane of the 2022 season and has hit wind speeds of 75 mph as it moves west at 15 mph toward landfall in Belize.

  • Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni addresses criticism over their lingerie photoshoot

    ‘I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom’

  • COP27: What is the Egypt climate conference and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere and help with climate change?

    President William Howard Taft and his wife rode in this steam-powered automobile in 1909. AP Photo Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Could steam-powered cars decrease the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere? – Emma, age 16, Springville, Utah With the growing severity and frequency of storms, heat waves and wildfires, and the other dangers from climate change, there are many reasons

  • Rishi Sunak Says He Will Attend COP27 Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he’ll attend the United Nations climate change talks in Egypt next week, reversing his previous decision not to attend. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile BarrageChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to Apple“There

  • How many migrants cross the English Channel in small boats?

    The government has promised to reduce the number of people who use this route to come to the UK.

  • Rishi Sunak is now going to COP27 climate summit

    Downing Street had argued the prime minister was too busy preparing for the budget.

  • All of Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween costumes, ranked

    Heidi Klum arrived at her 2022 Halloween party looking completely unrecognizable in a super-detailed worm costume.

  • Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office. Biden, who was in Europe for Halloween last year, was particularly pleased with a tot dressed up as a potato-chip bag and posed for a picture with a young child dressed as Buzz Lightyear, a character from the "Toy Story" franchise created by Walt Disney Co and Pixar. Treats were also distributed by representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade and White House staff among others.

  • Barack Obama tells Detroit: Inflation hurts, but only one party will fix it

    Former President Barack Obama visited Detroit on Saturday as he tries to energize Democratic voters in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

  • Drillers ask U.S. to exempt smallest wells from looming methane rule

    Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation's smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas. The Independent Petroleum Association of America and a coalition of some 20 state drillers' associations have asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exclude wells producing less than 6 barrels per day from the rule, arguing that including them would be costly and inefficient, according to the IPAA and the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association.

  • Latest weather with Leslie Lopez

    Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.

  • Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

    Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice,” said one of the generals, Abdul Raof Arghandiwal, adding that the dozen or so commandos in Iran with whom he has texted fear deportation most.

  • Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe

    Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades.

  • China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNo

  • What happens if the Supreme Court guts affirmative action?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • GOP’s Claim to Law and Order is a Farce

    For the millions of Native Americans who believe in democracy and a pathway to progress for Indian Country, now is the time to pay attention to what is real and what is false. Last weekend I flew to Madison, Wisconsin to cover the Midterm Elections Town Hall ‘22 event presented by Four Directions, National Congress of American Indians, Native American Rights Fund and Wisconsin Tribes. While I was there, I saw a local TV station air an ad that attempted to portray the U.S. Senate Democratic candidate, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, as being “soft on crime.”

  • GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattles Democrats

    Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to…

  • 'A test for our endurance': Will brutal winter weather be a game changer for Ukraine or Russia?

    Ukraine vowing to press on in 'the most difficult winter in the whole world,' while a struggling Russia continues massive infrastructure attacks.

  • 'I was a slave': Up to 100,000 held captive by Chinese cybercriminals in Cambodia

    As workers report rampant abuse and torture inside cyber scam mills, pressure is building on Cambodia to do something. But critics say the industry generates too much money for the ruling elite to crack down.