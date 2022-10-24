Climate questions: Who is most vulnerable?
The impacts of climate change are felt across the globe, but not equally. Who is most vulnerable to climate change? (Oct. 24)
TOKYO — As the Federal Reserve has repeatedly pushed up U.S. interest rates in an effort to tame rampant inflation, virtually every major central bank in the world has scrambled to keep up the pace. And then there’s the Bank of Japan. The yen is in free fall. Inflation by some measures is the highest in decades. And conventional wisdom says that a rate increase could ease both problems. But the Bank of Japan — never one to follow the crowd — has remained steadfastly committed to its ultralow int
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand; Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting; "Black Adam," with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M in the U.S. (Oct. 24)
Far from entering the midterms as the party of tolerance, diversity and sincerity, critics say, the Republican party has shown itself to be the opposite
Slower growth prospects, and hints of a Fed 'pivot' on interest rate hikes, has bond yields moving sharply lower and stocks extending gains Monday.
After losing Mike Boone to an ankle injury, the Broncos brought in RB Marlon Mack.
Skims founder Kim Kardashian spent her birthday with her kids, attending a basketball game for her nine-year-old daughter North with her oldest son, six-year-old Saint.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022 10: 56 AM The so-called "administration" authorities of Russian-occupied Kherson have announced the formation of a territorial defence force for the city. Source: RIA Novosti, the Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency, citing the local "authorities" appointed by Russia; Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in an interview with UP Details: The men who have not yet left the occupied city are g
Police arrested a pair of German protesters who, in a bid to bring attention to the perils of climate change, threw mashed potatoes Sunday at a Claude Monet
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 10:48 Following the prisoner of war swap which took place on 21 September, Viktor Medvedchuk [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician; Putin is his daughter's godfather - ed.
In a video clip of the bidding war, the ticket package reached upwards of $50,000.
OLENA BARSUKOVA - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022 Since the beginning of the full-scale war, probably up to 50,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea due to the actions of the Russian occupiers. The cetaceans died as a result of the use of Russian warships, according to reports by the animal welfare organisation UAnimals, citing Ivan Rusev, a biologist and the head of the scientific department of the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park.
“Every one of the pythons removed as part of the Challenge is one less preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Rodney Barreto, the commission’s chairman.
The Mississippi River is at record low levels, grounding cargo barges and threatening some towns' drinking water. USACE is doing damage control.
Beachgoers should be aware of the risks involved with red tide.
Local environmentalists in southeastern England expressed concern with Prince William's plans to move forward with a sustainable 2,500-home eco village.
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Uganda insists on exploiting its fossil-fuel riches, despite Europe's environmental concerns.
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control.
A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports.
A strong storm system that brought heavy snow to the Rockies and severe weather to parts of the Plains over the weekend will continue to spin across the region, setting the stage for more winter weather and some strong, damaging wind.