Climate reshapes life for gannets on Quebec Isle
Global warming and overfishing are reshaping the lives of these birds by driving fish deeper into cooler waters and sometimes beyond their reach. (Nov. 13)
Martin Odegaard scored twice to give Arsenal a five-point lead atop the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday.
An employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the s
The Bean — a glassy, stainless steel sculpture in the Loop’s Millennium Park referred to by authorities and nerds by its official name, Cloud Gate — has long enticed visitors and locals alike. But a new Chicago-themed holiday card has made some look back at it and wonder: Is the rounded sculpture a little too curvy? The Bean, an iconic centerpiece for the city since it was first unveiled in ...
Daniel Sedin has shared the spotlight with his brother ever since they stepped into the NHL. With their playing careers over and one of the game’s biggest honors on the horizon, the younger sibling — by a whole six minutes — was front and center minus his twin Friday as the celebration for the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 got underway. Henrik Sedin is recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and wasn’t in attendance, but is expected to take part in the rest of the festivities ahead of Monday’s induction ceremony.
The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. Tinordi scored his second goal on a double deflection with 2:42 to play, improbably doubling his career NHL goal total in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 victory Saturday night. After scoring Chicago’s first goal in the first period, Tinordi collected a turnover in the waning minutes and took a shot that glanced off Ducks forward Adam Henrique and then hit the skate of Anaheim’s Dmitry Kulikov to beat Anthony Stolarz.
Cortez Masto, the incumbent Democratic senator from Nevada, won her midterm election on Saturday against GOP challenger Adam Laxalt.
The 10 women gathered on yoga mats in a New Orleans suburb, the lights dimmed. “I'd like to invite you to close your eyes," instructor Stephanie Osborne said in a soothing voice from the front of the room. For the next hour the women focused on various mindfulness exercises designed to help them deal with the stress of everyday life.
An incident Wednesday in which elementary students were shouted at on their school bus near West Rogers Park was not an act of antisemitism, the school’s CEO Rabbi Menachem Levine said Friday. Levine, who asked that the school not be named because of security concerns, said a social media post and a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center are responsible for narratives that circulated ...
Stocks often make their biggest daily gains in bear markets. It happened in 2002 and 2008. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on the dollar’s direction, small-business pessimism, and yield-curve inversions.
Advanced tech designed to cool NASA spacecraft could find its way into next-gen EV charging stations.
'I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the year,' Minerd told CNBC after stocks had their best session in two years.
Dolly Singh was head of talent at SpaceX from 2008 until 2013 and made the comments in a new BBC documentary called The Elon Musk Show.
A drop in the jet stream will help send cold air southward out of Canada and help precipitation fall in the frozen variety
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, endorsed three Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.
Even in the best of times, the beaches south of the Pineda Causeway are very different from those in Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral.
In 'All the Living and the Dead,' the author seeks to demystify death by sharing the perspectives of funeral home directors, gravediggers and others.
The board of Seagate Technology Holdings plc ( NASDAQ:STX ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of...
North Korea's missile provocations risk increasing the US' military presence in the region, President Joe Biden will tell China's Xi Jinping at their upcoming meeting, according to Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Biden and Xi are set to hold their first in-person meeting as national leaders on Monday, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Biden has said he will also talk about red lines with the Chinese president. Speaking aboard Air
The BBC’s new Western series, The English, leaves about as much to the imagination as its most horrifying character: a prairie-dwelling Welsh crone whose eyelids were sliced off yonks ago. Inside her humble abode, she decorates the walls with Indian scalps.
A major paper released on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt has started a countdown. At the current rate of global emissions, the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will likely be permanently out of reach in nine years, the study found.