Climate scientists swap fieldwork for finance

  • A handout image shows Laura Garcia Velez photographed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia in 2017
  • FILE PHOTO: Logo of private bank Lombard Odier is seen in Zurich
  • FILE PHOTO: Environmental protest to encourage a green economy, outside of the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain
1 / 3

Climate scientists swap fieldwork for finance

A handout image shows Laura Garcia Velez photographed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia in 2017
Iain Withers, Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop
·7 min read

By Iain Withers, Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Environmental scientist Laura Garcia Velez cut her teeth on projects to help Ethiopian farmers insure crops for drought and connect remote Colombian communities to the electricity grid before working for conservation campaigners WWF.

Now she's an analyst for Lombard Odier, charged with improving the $350 billion Swiss bank's green credentials.

"It's really important that finance recruits from science," said Velez, one of a growing number of campaigners and scientists who have switched to banking, which she hopes can play a role in "greening the polluting industries".

Activism and finance may seem an unlikely pairing of two implacable foes.

Yet banks, asset managers and private equity firms, faced with tough regulations to decarbonise portfolios and loan books, are competing to grab the people with the right green expertise, according to jobs data and Reuters interviews with finance firms, recruiters and universities.

"Working in sustainability, it used to feel like you were trying to knock down walls," said NatWest's head of climate change James Close, a former director of climate change at the World Bank.

"Now they are pulling us in from the streets through the front door."

Many environmentalists, for their part, say the only way to save the planet is to force big businesses to radically reduce their carbon emissions, and they see the finance world that funds them as one of the best levers.

Some charities and campaigners argue, though, that "greenwashing" is rife in the finance industry. Many new recruits, they say, are used as a marketing tool and often lack the power to drive real change.

DOUBLING PAY PACKETS

Nonetheless, the green rush is on.

The number of job ads for "sustainability" roles nearly doubled to more than 1,000 during the year to February, versus the previous 12 months, according to global finance recruitment specialist eFinancialCareers. Positions range from junior-level analysts to new director-level roles such as head of sustainability or climate change. GRAPHIC: https://tmsnrt.rs/2PAFaLH

Green recruitment specialist Acre said its hires in finance had increased by more than a quarter year-on-year every year since 2017. The most senior posts now offer pay packages of well over 750,000 pounds ($1 million), up around three-fold over the period.

LinkedIn data shared with Reuters shows a steady increase in the number of finance jobs listed as requiring at least one "green skill", such as pollution prevention or ecosystem management, particularly in the United States. GRAPHIC: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OtubTF

"There is a race for talent right now, there's no doubt about it," said Elree Winnett Seelig, Citi's global head of ESG for markets, adding that demand was particularly strong in fixed income.

Indeed banks, asset managers and private equity firms have been ramping up their climate teams in the past year, pushing salaries up by 30-50%, said Jon Williams, partner in sustainability and climate change at PwC UK.

One of his team recently doubled their salary by jumping ship to an asset management firm, he added.

Environmental advocacy group workers who move to a bank are typically able to at least double their pay packets once bonuses are factored in, recruiters say. (Graphic: Finance firms ramp up search for green hires, https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/azgvoxwarpd/chart.png)

'A DIFFERENT BREED'

Leading universities with specialist centres that combine climate science and finance say they have seen companies beat a path to their door to recruit graduates.

Charles Donovan, executive director of Imperial College London's Centre for Climate Finance and Investment, which is jointly run by climate science hub the Grantham Institute, said there had been an "unbelievable" rise in interest in its students from finance sector employers in the past 18 months.

Banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered are seeking prospective hires through climate-research partnerships, while some firms are offering scholarships, he added.

While the London financial district may be pulling some talent away from government and advocacy roles, Donovan was unconcerned, saying many who targeted the financial sector were "a different breed of students" who recognised the value of expertise in areas like climate change to differentiate themselves from other graduates looking for jobs in finance. (Graphic: 'Green' skills growing across most industries, https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/FINANCE-TALENT/rlgpdzmkxpo/chart.png)

CHASING HURRICANES

Some of the more established environmental experts who have moved across to finance say the rewards are not just financial.

Rob Bailey, director of climate resilience at consulting firm Marsh & McLennan's research unit, previously worked for Oxfam and international affairs think-tank Chatham House.

"I can deploy the knowledge in a different way and working with different stakeholders is quite invigorating," he said.

Some specialists are also drawn by the challenging and often highly technical nature of the work.

For example quantitative analyst Velez, who moved to Lombard Odier last year, is building a tool that links assets to near real-time environmental and geospatial data tracking hurricane risk and pollution.

Swiss bank UBS, meanwhile, has recruited people for its Evidence Lab analyst team with experience across a range of disciplines including geomodelling and hydromodelling in recent years.

"We had to adopt new recruitment strategies and methods to find people with these skills who weren't looking for a job in financial services," said Barry Hurewitz, global head of UBS Evidence Lab Innovations.

Finance firms across the board told Reuters they were expanding scientific and sustainability teams.

Asset manager Schroders said it has more than 10 staff with scientific backgrounds in its insurance-linked securities team, including people with PhDs in climatology. Its sustainable investing team has grown by four people to 22 in the last year and is planning further expansion.

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds has more than doubled the number of staff with core sustainability roles in a year, to over 40, while Zurich Insurance said it had expanded its team researching the modelling of wind, flood, cyber and climate risks, to seven from one in five years.

'PART OF THE MACHINE'

The demand for green expertise is partly being driven by tightening climate regulation on financial services firms in Britain, Europe and beyond.

Euro zone banks will be expected to take climate change into account when making loans or investing, for instance. Funds in the EU will have to disclose how sustainable their products are, while UK lenders could face tougher capital requirements for polluting assets held on their books.

Yet while companies say they are making progress, some charities say they are still playing catch-up.

"In my experience finance firms don't have a great depth of knowledge across the piste. Their skill sets are massively tilted towards the past," said Charlie Kronick, senior climate adviser at Greenpeace UK.

Better hiring must be matched by strategy changes at the top, according to the charities. While many large financial services firms have pledged to decarbonise their lending and portfolios in the coming years, most remain exposed to fossil fuels in some way, they say.

"If you just have a bunch of sustainability officers who are kind of shoved off to the side and are effectively there to help with greenwashing, that's not going to really change the results very much," said Ben Cushing, campaign manager for financial advocacy at U.S.-based environmental group Sierra Club.

And not everyone with an environmental background finds high finance fulfilling.

Ian Povey-Hall, a director at green recruiter Acre, said that while most had no regrets, some had become disillusioned.

"ESG becoming more of a commercial focus has changed things for some people who say their work has become productised as it's become more part of the machine," he said.

Lombard Odier's Velez says she's happy with her decision and satisfied she's not part of a greenwashing problem.

"We are working a lot on how companies will decrease their emissions," she adds. "Of course I want these changes to happen faster - I am a bit more realistic than optimistic."

($1 = 0.7279 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • EU commissioner blasts Brazil climate pledge for not going far enough

    The European Union's top environment official told Brazil on Wednesday that the South American country's updated climate pledge "sends a bad signal" by only committing to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Like most of the world, Brazil late last year submitted an updated commitment under the Paris Agreement on climate change, known as a nationally determined contribution (NDC). The EU and United States have vowed to eliminate net emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2050.

  • China tops list of US's biggest threats for first time

    The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”. Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities. “I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony. “And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent. “We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."

  • How did they create 'Mulan's' massive Imperial City? Think giant digital Lego kit

    The Oscar-nominated visual effects team scanned a huge physical building, chopped the images into basic architectural elements and then mixed and matched to create its city.

  • Afghanistan: Biden calls for end to 'America's longest war'

    "It is time for American troops to come home," says Joe Biden, the fourth president to oversee the war.

  • Michigan GOP leader said he got Covid after being forced to attend party event he called a ‘den of virus’

    The Republican believes at least six other people contracted the virus from meeting

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Court Vindicates Black Officer Fired for Stopping Colleague's Chokehold

    It was a cold November day in Buffalo, New York, when Officer Cariol Horne responded to a call for a colleague in need of help. What she encountered was a white officer who appeared to be “in a rage” punching a handcuffed Black man in the face repeatedly as other officers stood by. Horne, who is Black, heard the handcuffed man say he could not breathe and saw the white officer put him in a chokehold. At that point, court documents show, she forcibly removed the white officer and began to trade blows with him. In the altercation’s aftermath, Horne was reassigned, hit with departmental charges and, eventually, fired just one year short of the 20 on the force she needed to collect her full pension. She tried, and failed, more than once to have the decision reversed as unfair. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Tuesday, in an outcome explicitly informed by the police killing of George Floyd, a state court judge vacated an earlier ruling that affirmed her firing, essentially rewriting the end of her police career, and granting her the back pay and benefits she had previously been denied. “The legal system can at the very least be a mechanism to help justice prevail, even if belatedly,” the judge, Justice Dennis E. Ward, wrote. His ruling also invoked the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner, a Black man from Staten Island whose dying words — “I can’t breathe” — have become a national rallying cry against police brutality. “The time is always right to do right,” added Ward, of the state Supreme Court in Erie County, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. In a statement, Horne, 53, celebrated the decision. “My vindication comes at a 15-year cost, but what has been gained could not be measured,” she said. “I never wanted another police officer to go through what I had gone through for doing the right thing.” A lawyer for the white officer, Gregory Kwiatkowski, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Buffalo’s mayor, Byron Brown, said the city had “always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the court’s decision.” The 2006 encounter that led to Horne’s firing began as a dispute between a woman and a former boyfriend whom she had accused of stealing her Social Security check. When officers tried to arrest the former boyfriend, the situation turned violent. Horne said she saw Kwiatkowski put the man in a chokehold. Kwiatkowski said he had grabbed him around the neck and shoulders in “a bear hug headlock from behind,” according to court documents. In Kwiatkowski’s telling, Horne struck him in the face, pulled him backward by his collar and jumped on him. An internal investigation cleared Kwiatkowski of all charges; Horne was offered a four-day suspension, which she turned down. After hearings in 2007 and 2008, the Police Department found that her use of physical force against a fellow officer had not been justified. She was fired in May 2008. Kwiatkowski was promoted to lieutenant the same year. “Her conduct should have been encouraged, and instead she was fired,” W. Neil Eggleston, a lawyer for Horne, said in an interview. The dispute between Horne and Kwiatkowski did not end when she left the Police Department. He sued her for defamation and won a $65,000 judgment against her. Kwiatkowski’s own police career ended under a cloud. He retired in 2011 while facing an internal affairs investigation and was indicted the next year on federal civil rights charges stemming from the arrest of four Black teenagers. He ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison. After she was fired, Horne worked odd jobs, including as a truck driver, and sometimes lived in her car, The Buffalo News reported. The death of Floyd in Minneapolis, where former Officer Derek Chauvin is now on trial for murder in the killing, brought new attention to her case and the circumstances surrounding it. (Three other officers who were present when Floyd died were also charged in the killing.) She filed a lawsuit seeking to vacate the firing, citing the case involving Floyd. Shortly before that, she and others in Buffalo had begun to press members of the city’s legislature, the Common Council, to pass a so-called duty-to-intervene law requiring officers to step in when one of their own used excessive force. The Buffalo Police Department had adopted such a rule in 2019, and last fall the council approved what it called “Cariol’s law” by a vote of 8-1. Darius G. Pridgen, the council president, said a confluence of factors — including Horne’s advocacy from firsthand experience and the increased scrutiny on police misconduct in the wake of Floyd’s death — had created an environment for action. “During the protests we were trying to reach for ways to hold bad police officers accountable,” Pridgen said. After the killing of Floyd and the demonstrations that followed, he said, “the timing was perfect.” The law also gives officers who have been terminated in the past 20 years for intervening to stop the use of force a chance to challenge their firings. In an unusual twist, the suit cited the law named for Horne to argue for that outcome. Horne’s lawyers said that although she had been fired for wrongfully intervening in an arrest, her actions had been consistent with what is expected of police officers: She had kept a civilian safe. “And after George Floyd,” Eggleston, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, said, “we really understand what happens if officers don’t act like that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Turkey to host Afghan peace talks later this month

    The United Nations, Turkey and Qatar announced Tuesday that a high-level conference between Afghanistan’s warring sides will take place in Istanbul later this month. The meeting is aimed at accelerating peace negotiations and achieving a political settlement to decades of conflict. The three co-conveners said they are “committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.”

  • The Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    Colton Underwood rose to fame on the long-running reality TV show, which sees a man select a wife.

  • Fauci says pause on J&J COVID-19 shot should not prompt vaccine hesitancy

    Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots, following reports it can cause blood clotting, should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that U.S. regulators' quick response to the clotting reports should give Americans more confidence, not less, that any shots they receive will be safe.

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Daunte Wright protesters use umbrellas as shields against police

    Flashbangs, gas grenades and chemical irritants were released by authorities

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • NFL: Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

    The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" format up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States. "With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union's negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our (Collective Bargaining Agreement) right to not attend," the Lions players said in a statement released through the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

  • Former 'Bachelor' star and NFL player Colton Underwood comes out as gay on 'Good Morning America,' says he's 'the happiest and healthiest' he's ever been

    Former NFL player Underwood made the announcement on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts.

  • Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests in Kenosha, has returned to duty

    Rusten Sheskey will not face any discipline for the shooting of Black man that sparked 2020 Kenosha riots

  • What if Miami Dolphins miss on draft’s top three backs? Here’s where they could turn

    When the NFL Draft begins April 29, the Miami Dolphins ideally will avoid a repeat of last year’s nightmarish scenario when all of the top backs (De’Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Halaire, Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins) came off the board without the Dolphins landing any of them.

  • ‘It should be murder’: Brooklyn Center reacts to manslaughter charges against Daunte Wright shooting officer

    ‘I would be happy if they just take another look to see if there’s anything else than can be brought. That is what happened with George Floyd’

  • Biden, Pelosi, and top lawmakers mourn the loss of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans alongside his wife and two young children

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Evans "a martyr for our democracy." Biden told Evans' family: "You're gonna make it by holding each other together."