Climate summit will be powered by cooking oil

Some of the fleet of electric vehicles that will be used by foreign dignitaries during the United Nations COP26 climate conference this month may be charged using cooking oil-powered generators due to a lack of sufficient EV charging station capacity.

Without a charging point, electric Jaguar Land Rover vehicles needing to plug in would be able to access the generators, which run on hydrogenated vegetable oil, according to a conference spokesperson.

"World leaders will be provided with EVs for the duration of their stay," the spokesperson said, according to the Scotsman. "The U.K. will be offsetting all carbon emissions associated with running the event."

Jaguar Land Rover announced in September it would provide a fleet of electric vehicles, including luxury Jaguar I-PACE SUVs, to carry leaders and their teams to and from the Scottish Event Campus venue.

All of the vehicles on loan from Jaguar Land Rover were pulled "from existing fleets in the U.K., helping ensure the carbon footprint remains low,” the U.K. government said in announcing the arrangement.

A COP26 spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Examiner that approximately 240 vehicles, each of which can travel 292 miles on a charge, would be made available for use.

Information about the total number of generators, where they will be sourced from, and where they will be installed was not immediately available upon request.

President Joe Biden will be among those attending the Glasgow summit. He will be accompanied by several of his Cabinet secretaries, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

