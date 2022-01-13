Climate Swings Help Endangered Salmon Return to California Creeks for the First Time in Years

Todd Woody
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Endangered Coho salmon are returning to Marin County, California, creeks this winter where they’ve long been absent, thanks to intense rains that scientists say will become more frequent as the state swings between climate-driven drought and deluge.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s a rare bit of good news for a species whose population has plummeted in recent decades due to development and pollution.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of salmon historically made the annual migration from the Pacific Ocean to the redwood-shrouded creeks in Marin County where they were born. There they would spawn the next generation of fish before dying. In recent years that population has dwindled to just a few hundred salmon and the future looked dire as California’s record-breaking drought dried out streams.

Read More: One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Summer

But an atmospheric river that inundated the Bay Area in October followed by heavy rains in December filled creeks in the largely rural county, allowing salmon to navigate culverts and other obstacles to reach creeks that had previously been impassable. First-time sightings of Chinook salmon in creeks have also been reported.

“Salmon have been able to adjust and adapt to a changing climate for hundreds of thousands of years, modern climate change should be no different, although how we manage natural resources in a changing climate will make a difference,” Preston Brown, director of conservation for the nonprofit Salmon Protection And Watershed Network, said in an email.For instance, he said, it will be important to manage cities and forests to absorb more water during deluges and prevent excess depletion in dry times. “When we have ample rainfall, the fish respond well,” he said. “Even if rainfall is intense [it] can provide benefit to salmonids, especially if our natural resources and forests are better managed to handle heavy rains.”

Ayano Hayes, a biologist with SPAWN, recently found Coho in Montezuma Creek, where they had been last seen in 2004. Salmon were spotted in another creek for the first time since 2006.

“It is amazing to see these giant two-foot fish in the small creeks, some no wider than six feet wide,” Hayes said in a statement.

Residents have taken to social media to post first-ever sightings of salmon in creeks flowing through their backyards.

The salmon sightings follow years of work by SPAWN and other groups to restore creeks to improve conditions for salmon. SPAWN, for instance, completed the removal of a dam on a main salmon-spawning creek in 2021.

Organic farmers in the west Marin town of Bolinas agreed more than a decade ago to stop withdrawing water from Pine Gulch Creek in the summer as part of an effort to return salmon to the waterway.

Last July, juvenile Coho were spotted in the creek for the first time since 2010. In November, the National Park Service discovered Chinook salmon in Pine Gulch Creek for the first time.

Those efforts have helped salmon survive but Brown said one restoration strategy in particular could aid the revival of the species: beavers.

“We need beavers!” he said. “Beavers do excellent work to support salmon, store water, dampen flooding, mitigate wildfire and make more habitat for other wildlife — all for free.”

(Updates with scientist’s comment starting in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Startups Raked In $621 Billion in 2021, Shattering Funding Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Startups raised more venture capital funding than ever last year and more cities around the world started to look like tech hubs—although Silicon Valley remains firmly in the lead. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Si

  • Facebook and Twitter failing to tackle fake review factories, says Which?

    The fake review industry uses Facebook and Twitter to find people to give five-star ratings to mediocre products sold on Amazon.

  • Oil Steadies After Tightening Market Spurs Robust New Year Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near a two-month high after U.S. stockpiles contracted and energy agencies said markets were tightening.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectWest Texas Intermediate held above $82 a barrel after c

  • Oil struggles to hold gains amid mixed demand view

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.57 a barrel at 0221 GMT, after climbing 1.7% in the previous session. Brent crude futures shed 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.61 a barrel, after rising 1.3% on Wednesday. However, Moya added, the Omicron impact is expected to short-lived.

  • Gov. Newsom announces plan to deal with extreme heat

    The governor has released guidelines following a Los Angeles Times investigation into California's failure to address heat-related deaths.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.99, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session.

  • 'The Great Vitamix Incident of 2021': How 3 cats took their owner's new blender hostage

    Jessica Gerson-Neeves said she and her wife were excited to get a new blender. But their three cats ended that excitement quickly.

  • Caddo Parish's COVID cases up 80.5%; Louisiana cases surge 108.1%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 108.1% as 79,733 cases were reported. The...

  • Shreveport ranks 3rd in worst job market list, but here's who's hiring

    Shreveport was ranked number three by WalletHub for worst job market but here are some jobs in the Shreveport area.

  • No charges filed in shooting death of Justin King, man killed by white neighbor

    The white Missouri man who fatally shot his biracial neighbor Justin King will not face charges, the prosecutor announced Wednesday. […] The post No charges filed in shooting death of Justin King, man killed by white neighbor appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Rochester revving up for electric cars? KoGo charging stations proposed. Here's the plan.

    Victoria Perez has a business vision for electric vehicle charging stations across New Hapshire. She's hoping to get started in Rochester.

  • Millions under lockdown as China faces COVID surge ahead of Winter Olympics

    China is dealing with multiple coronavirus outbreaks despite some of the toughest pandemic measures​ in the world, which include welding shut the doors of people suspected of being infected.

  • Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak

    Australia on Thursday reported its biggest pandemic caseload with a runaway Omicron outbreak driving up hospitalisation rates as the surge put severe strain on supply chains forcing authorities to ease quarantine rules for more workers. After successfully containing the virus earlier in the pandemic, Australia has reported nearly a million cases over the last two weeks as people slowly get adjusted to living with the coronavirus amid fewer restrictions. More than 147,000 new cases have been recorded so far on Thursday in Australia, with about 92,000 in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), although that includes a backlog of positive at-home results dating back to the beginning of January.

  • Block Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    The market is currently littered with the debris of once high-flying growth stocks. There have been savage pullbacks for many over the past year. Block (SQ) is one such name to have suffered at the hands of rotation, while also being hampered with some very tough comps due to the elevated success the company saw at the height of the pandemic. Since the reopening, however, it has been a different story, and now RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks it’s time to make some adjustments to his SQ model. “We are

  • World Bank Cuts Global Growth Forecast on Virus Flare-Ups

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesCovid-19 flare-ups, diminished poli

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Enters The CRISPR Field In A Big Way?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after inking a deal with Beam Therapeutics for its CRISPR technology, base editing? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Blackstone Tells U.S. Staff to Get Boosters or Get Out of Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining Wall Street firms stepping up pressure on their workforces in recent days to get jabs and take more tests.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additio

  • Blackstone Increases Its Crown Resorts Takeover Bid to $6.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc. moved closer to triumphing in its almost yearlong pursuit of troubled Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. after sweetening its offer a third time to A$8.9 billion ($6.5 billion).Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ

  • A snowy owl was fitted with a GPS transmitter in 2020 near Waupun. Thanks to that technology, we know that the bird returned to Wisconsin.

    The irruption of snowy owls being reported this winter in Wisconsin and other states included the return of a bird named Fond du Lac tagged in 2020.

  • Senate committee passes FPL priority bill to restrict rooftop solar on bipartisan vote

    In a signal to Florida Power & Light that legislators are committed to pursuing its top priority, a Florida Senate committee gave bipartisan approval Tuesday to a bill intended to restrict the expansion of rooftop solar in Florida.