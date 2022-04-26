Climate Votes Fought by Major Oil Companies Get Key Backing

Paul Takahashi, Kevin Crowley and Scott Deveau
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An investor-led push for major oil companies to set climate goals in line with the Paris agreement won support from a key proxy adviser for the first time, setting up a showdown at upcoming shareholder meetings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Institutional Shareholder Services urged investors in Occidental Petroleum Corp. and refiner Valero Energy Corp. to back proposals to align the companies’ targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions -- including those of their customers -- with the Paris accord, according to investor reports seen by Bloomberg.

ISS is likely to issue the same recommendation for eight other oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., facing similar votes, said Mark van Baal, founder of activist investor group Follow This, which put forward the proposal.

It’s the first time that ISS “doesn’t agree with an oil major’s claim that the company already has Paris-consistent targets,” van Baal said.

The ISS decision is significant because many investors follow its voting recommendations closely during proxy voting season. Its stance comes as major money managers such as BlackRock Inc. are more frequently supporting environmental proposals, and as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission weighs a new rule that would mandate that public companies disclose climate risks and carbon emissions.

“Investors would benefit from additional information on interim steps the company is taking to meet its long-term net-zero by 2050 target and how it plans to allocate capital in line with that goal,” ISS said in its recommendation to Occidental shareholders. Occidental’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 6, while Valero’s is April 27.

Occidental said its board opposes the Follow This proposal, because it “seeks to redesign our existing interim emissions reduction targets in a manner that is counter to Oxy’s net-zero strategy, our competitive strengths and our value proposition for shareholders.” Valero didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Occidental was the first U.S. oil and gas company to establish targets to zero out Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050, spokesman Eric Moses said. The firm has set 14 specific goals on emissions reduction that Occidental believes are aligned with the goals of the Paris agreement, he said.

“These targets are ambitious, specific, measurable and tied directly to our net-zero strategy,” Moses said.

Occidental and Valero’s climate goals rely heavily on capturing carbon dioxide and burying it, a technology that’s so far been prohibitively expensive. The companies are urging investors to vote against the climate resolutions.

The Transition Pathway Initiative, a group supported by more than 110 global investors, including BlackRock Inc., said in November that Occidental’s strategy is consistent with a goal of keeping global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Only Three Oil Majors Align With Paris Goals, Fund Managers Say

The SEC has allowed more environmental and social proposals to go to vote this year after overturning a policy enacted under the Trump administration that made it easier for companies to exclude such resolutions from ballots. The agency has quashed 19% of resolutions that companies asked to block this season, compared with between 43% and 54% over the past four years, according to research firm Sustainable Investments Institute near Washington.

Follow This and another shareholder group, Majority Action, have proposed that Occidental and other oil producers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. set stricter targets to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

(Updated with Occidental comment from 7th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some FAANG names ‘are still high-growth internet companies,’ portfolio manager says

    Independent Solutions Wealth Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech earnings reports this week after Netflix's flop, tech sector growth, and the outlook on FAANG stocks, Microsoft, IBM, and AT&T.

  • Oil Holds Drop Below $100 as Traders Weigh China’s Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held its decline below $100 a barrel as investors assessed the impact of China’s Covid-19 resurgence on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediat

  • IMF warns of 'stagflationary' risks in Asia, cuts growth outlook

    (Reuters) -The Asian region faces a "stagflationary" outlook, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official warned on Tuesday, citing the Ukraine war, spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty. While Asia's trade and financial exposures to Russia and Ukraine are limited, the region's economies will be affected by the crisis through higher commodity prices and slower growth in European trading partners, said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

  • Will advertisers flee a 'free speech' Twitter?

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk has emphasized his belief that "free speech" is critical to Twitter's future, even noting in the press release announcing the deal today that "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy." If Twitter were to turn back the dials on content moderation, it could allow more bullying, violent speech, hate speech, misinformation and other abusive content to gain ground.

  • Thousands Left Without Power as Heavy Deluge Batters Parts of Houston

    Heavy rainfall battered parts of Channelview near Houston, Texas, as thunderstorms rolled through the region on April 25.This footage, filmed by Justin Aaron, shows cars driving through the deluge and partially flooded streets in Channelview.The National Weather Service warned locals of heavy downpours and gusty winds continuing into Monday afternoon, as storms moved south.According to local energy provider CenterPoint Energy, around 4,400 customers in Houston were left without power after the storm. Credit: Justin Aaron via Storyful

  • Will Elon Musk Really Support Free Speech on Twitter?

    Elon Musk's devotion to free speech is the reason he says he has decided to buy Twitter. Is Elon Musk For or Against Free Speech? "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said in a letter to Twitter CEO Bret Taylor that was included in an Amendment No. 2 of a Securities and Exchange Commission Form 13D filing on April 13.

  • Chicago Aldermen Tell Casino Bidders: This Is a Union Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Chicago aldermen on Monday sent gaming companies that are bidding on building the city’s first casino a message: this is a union town.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapDuring a special c

  • Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

    Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT. In China lockdowns to counter COVID in Shanghai have dragged into their fourth week.

  • What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.

  • Just Eat Top Investor, Proxy Advisers Urge Opposition at AGM

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s board and management will face opposition at the food delivery company’s upcoming annual general meeting, with the firm’s largest investor and key proxy advisers recommending votes against key members of the company’s leadership.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billio

  • India’s Sprng Energy Nearing $1.8 Billion Sale to Shell

    (Bloomberg) -- Sprng Energy Pvt is nearing a deal for Shell Plc to acquire the Indian renewable power producer for about $1.8 billion including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings We

  • Highly Rated Tyson Foods Near Buy Zone, Earnings Just Ahead

    Beef, chicken and pork giant Tyson Foods has weathered the 2022 market downturn better than most companies. Tyson stock was down fractionally Monday. Tyson's top and bottom line growth moved higher last quarter.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Philippines May Consider Rate Increase in June, Diokno Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may consider raising its key interest rate in June, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapPolicy makers may wait for another cycle after the

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • 10 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 REIT stocks that pay monthly dividends. If you want to see some more REITs that generate monthly income, click 5 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. For exposure to the real estate sector, the next best opportunity is to explore real estate investment trusts. The investment firm CFRA believes […]