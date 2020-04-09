ClimateView raises $2.5 million for its toolkit to visualize climate mitigation plans

Global network abstract particles render of earth over the cityscape at twilight time, graphic and motion with architecture concept

ClimateView, a Swedish software development company working on monitoring and visualization tools for greenhouse gas emissions, said it has raised $2.5 million in its latest round of financing.

While the world is gripped by the material and economic toll of the COVID-19 epidemic, the problems society faces from longterm global climate change have not gone away.

It's against this backdrop that investors including the Norrsken Foundation, an impact investment firm established by Klarna co-founder Niklas Adalberth; and Nordic Makers, an angel syndicate composed of founders from Zendesk, Sitecore, and Unity Technologies, decided to invest in ClimateView. Nordic Makers, Max Ventures, and GGV Capital also participated in the funding, the company said.

Using ClimateView's software, cities around the world have a window into their climate data -- including emissions and other sustainability and resilience information -- so that they can plan accordingly for how best to proceed with decarbonization efforts and climate change mitigation plans.

So far, around 1,348 municipalities, townships, and villages in 26 countries have declared a climate emergency, but there's no real effort to understand from a systems perspective what steps need to be taken to mitigate the worst impacts of the changing global climate, the company said.

"It's an exciting time for ClimateView as we work to reinvent the way in which society works with the climate challenge," said founder and chief executive Tomer Shalit, in a statement. "Our solution-focused approach to climate action is already gaining traction in a number of cities across the globe and we hope that, with this investment, we can continue to lay the groundwork for decision making so that, together, the world’s cities and nations can forge a common path towards global carbon neutrality.”

Historically, environmental policy and planning has been limited by a lengthy decision-making, planning-intensive process that hasn't been able to access the latest data visualization tools and projections to make decisions based on current developments, the company said.

ClimateView's software provides a central hub of all development, emissions, and projected urban planning data to accelerate the planning process.

The company's premier project has been its work with the Swedish Climate Policy Council, which used the ClimateView software and suite of services to release a publicly available digital roadmap using the company's Panorama software.

“Norrsken invests in startups that make the world better, so ClimateView is an ideal fit for us,"said Tove Larssen, a general partner with Norrsken. "We are really intrigued by their ambition to provide a global platform that makes it possible to fight climate change faster and more efficiently, and are delighted to be on board to help them achieve this goal.”



