To Climb the Business Ladder, Quit Asking for Advice — Start Giving It

There is no shortage of advice out there for those looking to succeed in the workplace. Throughout your career, you’ll hear every piece of wisdom out there from “find a mentor ” to “ask lots of questions.” But what if more knowledge isn’t necessarily what you need to climb the corporate ladder?

As it turns out, this is likely the case. In a study conducted by researchers at The Wharton School and the Psychology Department at the University of Pennsylvania and Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, confidence — not more information — was found to be the universal key to success, be it with weight loss, saving money or doing homework assignments. By giving advice instead of seeking it, individuals were more likely to gain a boost in confidence and motivation to help them achieve their goals. Keep reading to discover why the study’s assertion that “in giving we receive” should be one of your new mantras for the key to success.

Receiving Advice Can Actually Be Harmful

Asking for advice can be a good thing. If you legitimately lack knowledge on a subject, it stands to reason that someone who possesses that knowledge should guide you. However, if you already have the information you need, asking for advice can be damaging.

First, asking for help can feel, even subconsciously, like admitting weakness. You are saying that you don’t have the answer, when in fact you do. This lowers confidence even further and reinforces a pattern of second-guessing your own competence. It can also make your boss wonder why they are having to explain something to you for the millionth time.

Second, it can be a form of procrastination. Asking for advice when there is no informational deficit can keep you from executing on something, whether it’s meeting a project deadline or giving a presentation. And if you’re consistently unable to deliver until you “get a second set of eyes” or hear what so-and-so thinks, you’re sure to hurt your career.

Your Imposter Syndrome Is Hurting Your Career

Despite your success thus far, you might feel like you’re somehow undeserving. You might suffer from self-doubt or feel that you lucked into your situation, despite all the hard work you’ve put in. This is known as “imposter syndrome” and comes in a few different forms, ranging from self-deprecation and inability to accept a compliment to being convinced you’re an utter fraud. An estimated 70 percent of the population has experienced an episode of imposter syndrome in their lives, according to research presented in the International Journal of Behavioral Science. And this is particularly true in high-achieving women for whom the term was coined.

Though common, these feelings of inadequacy shouldn’t be accepted. Not only are they damaging to your career, but they’re mentally unhealthy. You must be able to celebrate your wins and accept your losses — and not confuse the two. If they aren’t rectified, these feelings can lead to burnout or stagnation at work.

A great way to cure your imposter syndrome is to start giving advice. It might seem counter-intuitive, but by giving advice to others, you’ll begin to recognize your own expertise and the value you provide your company.

Giving Career Advice

Sharing your expertise with others can come in many different forms. And one of the most powerful and confidence-building methods is not to seek out a mentor — but become one.

When asked if mentorship makes a person more confident, speaker and author of “Build Your Dream Network: Forging Powerful Relationships in a Hyper-Connected World,” Kelly Hoey, said, “Absolutely. Sharing information with someone else who may be on a similar career journey boosts confidence in our own efforts, for a number of reasons. In the exchange, our ideas are validated or improved, which is motivating. [And] it just feels good to help someone else, which is encouraging.”

“If you’re feeling overlooked or undervalued (and trying really hard to advance yourself in the workplace), rather than dwelling in those frustrations, build up your resilience with positivity, such as being the helpful colleague who counsels and encourages others,” Hoey said.